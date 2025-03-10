Renée Zellweger's skin has the healthiest Hollywood glow, thanks to this product
This nifty stick is the secret to Renée Zellweger's red-carpet-ready complexion
We're on a mission to boost the radiance of our complexion, and Renée Zellweger's enviable glass-like red carpet skin is all the inspiration we need. Thankfully, we've uncovered the exact buy behind it all - and now we're investing too.
While rarely pictured out in public, we've been treated to many sightings of Renée Zellweger lately thanks to the newest addition to the Bridget Jones franchise. Debuting a dramatic hair transformation, Renée Zellweger's pixie cut made waves last month (and rightfully so), but there's something else about her appearance that's piqued our interest - her healthy, glowing complexion.
Our beauty team are already fans of a cream highlighter (ahem, we're looking at you CHANEL Baum Essentiel Glowstick), so it's no surprise that we're investing in Renée's go-to highlighter of choice thanks to its ability to deliver an effortless, mirror-like glow to the cheekbones.
The highlighter behind Renée Zellweger's enviable red carpet glow
While we'd love a tour of Renée's entire beauty bag, we've thankfully been given a snippet of the one buy she relies on for unlocking her truly radiant complexion. But the actress isn't the only A-lister who's a fan of this product, it has also been worn by the likes of Naomie Harris and the Bridgerton cast.
RRP: £50
Unlock an enviable radiance with this dual-ended stick, which boasts a pearlescent highlighter on one end and a transparent balm on the other. Sweep the highlighter on for a sheer yet buildable luminous glow, or use the moisturising gel-based balm, equipped with argan oil and hyaluronic acid, to add a lit-from-within dewiness. Alternatively, you can layer them both for the ultimate lustrous shine.
From Paris and London to Rome and Sydney, the actress has been globetrotting to an array of red carpets across the world to promote her latest cinematic endeavour, Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy. While the actress' dramatically long locks have left the woman&home beauty team slightly confused after she recently debuted a big chop on the cover of British Vogue, it was the unceasing luminous glow gracing Zellweger's complexion that left us envious.
Grazia revealed the buy behind it all when Zellweger's makeup artist, Dana Hamel, posted a photo of herself doing the actress' makeup for the 2020 BAFTA's to her Instagram story. While it may be easy to miss, stashed away behind Zellweger was the lineup of products Hamel used throughout the routine, with the Pat McGrath Labs Fetish Highlighter Duo nestled amongst them.
For those looking to recreate Renée's look, you can apply the highlighter stick on the high points of the face, such as the top of the cheekbones, eyebrow bone and tip of the nose, after completing the rest of your makeup. This method is set to give you the most impactful, standout glow.
However, for those wanting to channel a softer lit-from-within appearance, opt for Trinny Woodall's highlighter makeup trick of applying the product before one of the best lightweight foundations for a healthy boost of radiance. Voilà, you're ready to hit the red carpet.
