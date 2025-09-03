Michelle Yeoh rates this luxurious concealer for seamless coverage on sunspots

Michelle Yeoh has mastered the art of looking fresh and radiant without piling on the products. In her Vogue “Beauty Secrets” video, the Oscar-winning actress talks viewers through her routine – a mix of smart skincare, clever techniques, and a handful of makeup staples that enhance rather than mask.

Her approach is all about letting skin shine through. “One thing I learned is when you have makeup that’s too thick or foundation that’s too thick, it tends to highlight the creases that you normally would prefer not to have,” she explains while applying one of the best lightweight foundations. Instead of layering on coverage, Michelle relies on a curated edit of targeted products that work smarter.

From there, she reaches for a concealer that she describes as her favourite: the Clé de Peau Beauté Concealer Stick. Used sparingly, it’s her solution for disguising sun spots and brightening under the eyes, and the good news is that it’s currently 20% off at Lookfantastic.

The concealer Michelle Yeoh has dubbed “her favourite”

Holding it up to the camera, Michelle explains why this formula has become her go-to. “My favourite is the Clé de Peau concealer because you know I, unfortunately, have some sunspots that I had from a long time before… when I used to stay out in the sun for too long without using the right products in my younger, wild days. So now, older and wiser, you still have to pay for the mistakes you made before.”

While there are excellent drugstore concealers available too, this one stands out for its creamy texture, buildable coverage, and long-lasting finish. It’s one of those rare formulas that feels both lightweight and effective. Ideal for brightening under the eyes or covering hyperpigmentation, it never looks cakey or heavy.

Michelle Yeoh's Guide to Martial Arts for the Face & Sculpting Beauty Routine | Beauty Secrets - YouTube Watch On

Instead of swiping the stick directly onto skin, Michelle dabs her fingertip on the bullet and then presses the product onto specific areas (like under the eyes). It’s a technique that gives her more control and ensures she never uses too much, keeping the finish seamless and natural.

Beyond her favourite concealer, Michelle’s routine is remarkably low-key. “I am lazy normally, so I like to have my makeup done in 10 minutes or under,” she admits, before adding a touch of eyeliner to define her eyes and leaving her naturally full brows almost untouched (just a small amount of Anastasia Beverly Hills’ Brow Wiz to fill in sparse areas) – a tip she credits to her mum, who taught her never to over-pluck.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The result is a look that’s natural, confident, and enhanced rather than covered up. Or, in her own words, “the most important thing for me is to be able to find and fine-tune a nicer me, a kinder me.”