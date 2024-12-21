Dazzle your way through Christmas with these 5 easy and elevated makeup looks

Planning your makeup for Christmas can feel like an arduous task, but these classic and shimmering looks promise ease and no small amount of glamour...

When the big festive days loom, having your outfit, hair and of course, your makeup nailed down can alleviate much of the stress. That said, if you're still stuck for ideas when the calendar hits the 20s, it's just one more thing to think about when you should be celebrating. Thankfully, there are a few easy additions you can make, from a swipe of one of the best long-lasting lipsticks to a dusting of glittery eyeshadow, to enhance your makeup and nail the festive assignment.

No matter how you're planning to celebrate over the festive period, we've rounded up a range of glamorous and more relaxed makeup looks to consider - for Christmas Eve right through until New Year's Day...

5 easy and elevated makeup looks for Christmas

The holidays are the perfect opportunity to experiment and enhance your makeup. If you're someone who typically applies one of the best volumizing mascaras and calls it a day, for example, Christmas Eve is a great chance to try a pop of eyeshadow or lipstick. If you're stuck for ideas on how to make your festive makeup different from your everyday routine or go-to party look, we've rounded up several stylish (and celebrity-approved) options.

Our top Christmas makeup essentials

While we have plenty more makeup recommendations in store for you, if you're in a rush, these are the three products our beauty team swears by for easy radiance and chic...

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Red Carpet Red View at Sephora RRP: £28 Even if you're just wearing a hint of mascara, a pop of red lipstick will instantly elevate your look. Charlotte Tilbury's Matte Revolution formula, as the name suggests is matte but hydrating - thanks to its blend of orchid and lipstick tree extract. It's timeless, chic and affords a long-lasting finish, especially when paired with Charlotte Tilbury's Lip Cheat liners (touted as some of the best lip liners on the market). Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Liner in Cinnamon View at Victoria Beckham Beauty RRP: £32 This warm brown liner is waterproof and offers a hint of party-ready shimmer. It's versatile, allowing you to create a soft cat eye (ideal if you find black liquid or pencil liners too harsh or hard to apply), or more of a smoky, diffused effect - thanks to its attached smudger. VIEVE Skin Nova View at Cult Beauty RRP: £31 For a long-lasting and radiant makeup look, a glowy primer like VIEVE's Skin Nova is a must-have. Infused with complexion-loving ingredients like niacinamide, beta-glucan, orchid extract and rose water, this beauty hybrid hydrates, primes and illuminates your skin - for a healthy-looking radiance. It can be worn alone, layered under foundation and even used as a body glow.

Glitzy Christmas eve makeup

(Image credit: Getty Images/Dave Benett)

Christmas Eve can be hectic, what with unfinished wrapping, family descending and festive food to prep, but that doesn't mean you won't want to add a hint of shimmer to your look - to mirror the sparkling glass of bubbly that will inevitably end up in your hand. So, with that in mind, we recommend focusing on your eyes and keeping the rest of your makeup fairly simple (likely similar to your everyday routine). Then either apply a shimmery eyeshadow over a chic smoky eye - like Golda Rosheuvel's look - or wear a sheer glitter on its own.

A sheer shadow, like Urban Decay's Space Cowboy, for instance, can be swept over your lid with a finger or brush to create an instant, light-catching finish. We would also suggest adding some cream highlighter to your cheekbones and the inner corner of your eyes, for quick and easy radiance. For more of a blinding glitter eyeshadow look, apply one of the best eyeshadow primers, before pressing your chosen shimmer shade to your lid.

Recreate the look with... Urban Decay 24/7 Eyeshadow Mono in shade Space Cowboy View at Sephora RRP: £20 Our beauty team adores Urban Decay's Space Cowboy for the sheer, coppery sparkle it gives - and how easy it is to apply.

Simple and relaxed Xmas day makeup

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

If wanting to strike a balance between party-ready and low-maintenance, a colourful liner is your best friend. A burgundy or plum, in particular, is perfect for Christmas Day (and onwards), as it's in keeping with the traditional festive colour palette and can act as the main element of your makeup, while the rest remains relaxed and minimal. Take Kristen Wiig's look, for instance - her base makeup is very radiant and sunkissed but still quite pared down, as is her choice of lip colour, which allows for the burgundy under her lower lashline to make the statement.

This sort of look is simple and quick but effective, ideal if you don't have much time for beautifying on Christmas morning - or want to easily transform your day makeup into more of a festive evening feel.

Recreate the look with... Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Liner in Shade Bordeaux View at Victoria Beckham Beauty RRP: £32 If you're looking for the perfect winter hue to add to your lower lash line, try Victoria Beckham's rich Bordeaux Satin Kajal liner. The formula is creamy, easy to work with and waterproof.

Sultry Christmas Day makeup

(Image credit: Getty Images/Harold Feng)

If you're not a lover of shimmers or bold holly-red lipstick looks, a sultry smoky eye can also lend itself perfectly to the party season - especially if you're wanting more of a timeless and sultry feel for the day.

Simply choose two or three shades, preferably matte browns (if you want to recreate a similar look to Gillian Anderson's), in varying depths. Begin with the lightest shade and dust it across your lid, then take a fluffy eyeshadow brush and add your mid-shade towards the outer edge of your lid and into your crease, blending it with the lighter hue. Repeat with your darkest shadow but focus it on the outer edge - before buffing it under your lower lashline, to create that smoky, diffused look.

As this style of eyeshadow is quite bold, you can keep the rest of your makeup fairly minimal or add a red lip.

Recreate the look with... MAKEUP BY MARIO Master Mattes Palette View at Sephora $50 at Sephora $58 at Amazon RRP: £55 This palette features a range of rich and neutral hues, all of which can be layered to create a subtle or more statement smoky eye - as well as worn on their own or under a glitter shadow.

Fancy Christmas dinner makeup

(Image credit: Getty Images/Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis)

Never underestimate the elegant power of a red lipstick. The rest of your makeup can be very minimal and natural but add a pop of matte red and suddenly, you're the main (and very chic) character at the festive dinner table.

If your Christmas Day features a more formal dinner or evening event, we highly recommend opting for a timeless bright or dark red lipstick, paired with either a wash of soft brown eyeshadow, a copper shimmer - like Léa Seydoux's - or a black winged liner.

Recreate the look with... NARS Powermatte Lip Pigment in Shade Don't Stop View at Boots RRP: £27 With intense pigment and a matte, long-lasting finish, this liquid red lipstick is the perfect option for Christmas Day. It's lightweight and feels comfortable (unlike some lipstick formulas) and won't budge.

Radiant New Year's Eve makeup

(Image credit: Getty Images/Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

New Year's Eve is the perfect occasion to adorn some sparkle, be it with your nails, outfit or makeup, which brings us to Viola Davis' glamorous look. While you don't have to opt for a similar gold and purple smoky eye, adding a touch of metallic shimmer to the centre of your lid is a must. As is achieving a radiant complexion. To do so, be sure to begin your routine with one of the best face moisturisers, before applying a glowy primer or adding some liquid highlighter to your best foundations.

If you're heading to an NYE party, a metallic eyeshadow and lip gloss are also such a classic combination, especially if you're planning to wear sequins. We also recommend applying a shimmery body oil or highlighter to your decolletage to try and mirror Davis' level of glow-iness, (if you're wearing something that shows off this area, that is).

Recreate the look with... Victoria Beckham Beauty Lid Lustre Shimmering Eyeshadow Pot in Shade Honey View at Victoria Beckham Beauty RRP: £33 For a similar pop of golden shimmer on the centre of your lid, opt for a shadow like Victoria Beckham's Lid Lustre in Honey.

Low-effort New Year's Day makeup

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Gilbert Flores/Variety)

If you're having a quiet or laid-back New Year's Day, don't be afraid to strip things back - we're sure your soul and skin will appreciate it. A coat of mascara and a hint of pink nude or rose lipstick can make you look and feel very put-together and fresh while allowing your pores to breathe. You can also, of course, apply a foundation serum, for a bit of lightweight coverage. A touch of blush on your cheeks can also quickly elevate this subtle combination, in case you need to refresh your makeup because of unexpected visitors - or your skin is just looking a tad dull from all the excitement.