Holly Willoughby wore the most gorgeous party eyeliner, so we tracked it down

Delivering sleek, sultry and precise results, Holly Willoughby's favoured eyeliner will make a worthy addition to any party-ready makeup routine this festive season - and it currently has up to 30% off...

Liquid eyeliner is a great way to enhance your eye shape or elevate your makeup look for the evening, but finding the best eyeliner that doesn't smudge or flake, and offers the ultimate pigment, can be a mission - and don't even get us started on how to apply eyeliner. So, it's only natural that we turn to liquid eyeliner looks on celebrities for inspiration on elevating our eyes.

Much like when we tracked down Holly Willoughby's hair thickening spray, we just had to know the product behind the presenter's enviably sleek feline liquid eyeliner look, so we could recreate it this party season. Thankfully, Willoughby's makeup artist has shared the secret to achieving the perfect cat-eye and you can currently snap it up while it has up to 30% off...

The liquid eyeliner Holly Willoughby relies on for her sleek, party-ready feline look

The eyeliner in question not only offers a seamlessly precise application but also a pigmented, long-lasting formula, so it comes as no surprise that this buy has amassed an impressive average star rating of 4.3 out of five on Amazon...

Sculpted by Aimee Easyglide Precision Liquid Eyeliner View at Sculpted by Aimee RRP: £19 Define and enhance the eyes with this liquid eyeliner, which boasts a pigmented, long-lasting and smudge-proof formula. Its precise, flexible brush tip makes eyeliner application as easy as can be. Choose between two different shades, a jet black and a softer rich brown hue, depending on the look you're going for.

Posting to Instagram on 29th October 2024, Willoughby sported a gorgeous party-ready ensemble consisting of a black floral-appliquéd mini dress, sheer tights and bow-adorned patent heels. While her icy blonde locks were scraped back into a tousled bun with curly face-framing tendrils, it was the close-up photo of her feline eye look that piqued our attention.

The presenter sported a sleek, jet-black feline winged eyeliner look that seamlessly complemented her party-ready outfit. Naturally, we just had to know what product was behind her chic makeup. Upon further investigation, we discovered that Willoughby's makeup artist revealed the exact product she used to achieve the swoon-worthy evening look, Sculpted by Aimee's EasyGlide Liquid Eyeliner.

Willoughby completed her easily achievable festive party look by sporting a soft-focus radiant complexion and lusciously long lashes, accompanied by a pinky nude lip with a satin finish - which can be achieved using a rosy-nude hue such as Charlotte Tilbury K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick in shade Pillow Talk Fair.