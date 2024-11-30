Holly Willoughby wore the most gorgeous party eyeliner, so we tracked it down
The secret to the presenter's signature cat-eye? This precise, definition-boosting Sculpted by Aimee liquid eyeliner
Delivering sleek, sultry and precise results, Holly Willoughby's favoured eyeliner will make a worthy addition to any party-ready makeup routine this festive season - and it currently has up to 30% off...
Liquid eyeliner is a great way to enhance your eye shape or elevate your makeup look for the evening, but finding the best eyeliner that doesn't smudge or flake, and offers the ultimate pigment, can be a mission - and don't even get us started on how to apply eyeliner. So, it's only natural that we turn to liquid eyeliner looks on celebrities for inspiration on elevating our eyes.
Much like when we tracked down Holly Willoughby's hair thickening spray, we just had to know the product behind the presenter's enviably sleek feline liquid eyeliner look, so we could recreate it this party season. Thankfully, Willoughby's makeup artist has shared the secret to achieving the perfect cat-eye and you can currently snap it up while it has up to 30% off...
Enhance your eye shape with this easy glide-on liquid liner that created Holly Willoughby's feline flick and save up to 30% right now in the Black Friday sale using the below codes:
Buy 2 full sized products - save 15% with code BF-SAVE15
Buy 3 full sized products - save 25% with code BF-SAVE25
Buy 4+ full sized products - save 30% with code BF-SAVE30
The liquid eyeliner Holly Willoughby relies on for her sleek, party-ready feline look
The eyeliner in question not only offers a seamlessly precise application but also a pigmented, long-lasting formula, so it comes as no surprise that this buy has amassed an impressive average star rating of 4.3 out of five on Amazon...
RRP: £19
Define and enhance the eyes with this liquid eyeliner, which boasts a pigmented, long-lasting and smudge-proof formula. Its precise, flexible brush tip makes eyeliner application as easy as can be. Choose between two different shades, a jet black and a softer rich brown hue, depending on the look you're going for.
Posting to Instagram on 29th October 2024, Willoughby sported a gorgeous party-ready ensemble consisting of a black floral-appliquéd mini dress, sheer tights and bow-adorned patent heels. While her icy blonde locks were scraped back into a tousled bun with curly face-framing tendrils, it was the close-up photo of her feline eye look that piqued our attention.
A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)
A photo posted by on
The presenter sported a sleek, jet-black feline winged eyeliner look that seamlessly complemented her party-ready outfit. Naturally, we just had to know what product was behind her chic makeup. Upon further investigation, we discovered that Willoughby's makeup artist revealed the exact product she used to achieve the swoon-worthy evening look, Sculpted by Aimee's EasyGlide Liquid Eyeliner.
Willoughby completed her easily achievable festive party look by sporting a soft-focus radiant complexion and lusciously long lashes, accompanied by a pinky nude lip with a satin finish - which can be achieved using a rosy-nude hue such as Charlotte Tilbury K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick in shade Pillow Talk Fair.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty buys and trending products from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. Previously, Sennen worked as a Junior Digital Editor at FROW Magazine, where she wrote about the latest fashion and beauty news, trends and viral must-have products to shop, and reviewing a lineup of beauty products. She has since worked with numerous brands including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols. When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and walking her dog.
