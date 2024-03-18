The lightweight base that leaves my skin glowing in the spring months

I’ve always considered myself to be a full-coverage foundation person. Ever since I was a teen it felt like a comfort blanket to hide behind. You don’t have to worry too much about breakouts, dullness or dark rings around your eyes when you know that your trusty mask-in-a-bottle will blur everything.

The older I’ve got though, the more I’ve fallen out of love with what I previously considered my best foundation. After all, full-coverage foundations are great if you have plump, pillow-like skin naturally glowing with youth, but as my complexion has become naturally drier and more lined, they’re no longer playing ball. It’s a bit like realising that friend you’ve had since you were a teen is actually quite toxic. My former foundation friend now clings to the tell-tale thirsty patches on my cheeks and nestles in the ever-deepening trenches on my forehead and around my eyes.

I happened to have a tube of Erborian CC Cream to hand when I got to the dregs of my foundation and (semi-reluctantly) decided to give it a go. I’ve never been a fan of tinted moisturisers and would always side with foundation in the battle of foundation vs CC cream. But as you can probably already tell, this is the part where I grab a fork and prepare to eat my words...

Why I've ditched full-coverage foundation for the Erborian CC Cream

Initially, the words 'radiance face cream' and 'skin perfector' on the packaging didn’t sell it to me and I expected that I wouldn’t like the lighter coverage and that it wouldn’t have enough staying power.

However, upon applying it to my face, I instantly fell in love with how fresh and well-rested the Erborian CC Cream made my skin look...

Erborian CC Cream Check Amazon RRP: £41 for 45 ml This skincare and makeup hybrid is non-comedogenic and offers broad-spectrum protection against UV rays. It's formulated with Vitamin B and Centella Asiatica to not only strengthen and boost your skin's elasticity and barrier but, thanks to its colour-adapting pigments, it also adjusts to your skin - delivering lightweight but radiant coverage.

One of the biggest draws (and probably the key reason why the finish is so gorgeous) is that Erborian CC Cream is part makeup, part skincare. Within the formula, there’s Centella Asiatica (also known as cica) to soothe and moisturise stressed, dehydrated skin as well as vitamin B3 (a relative of niacinamide) which works to strengthen the skin barrier and protect our complexions from external stressors. SPF 25 is the cherry on top, and while it’s not enough to give you proper protection compared to a dedicated SPF product like one of the best facial sunscreens, it’s a helpful added extra.

All in all, it’s a brilliant lightweight base that works hard to earn its keep in your makeup bag, spinning an impressive amount of plates at once. Plus, at £41 a tube, the price won’t make your eyes water.

What's not so great about the Erborian CC cream?

The only sticking point for me is the initial application, as it comes out of the tube completely white. According to Erborian, this is so that the formula can adapt to your precise skin tone, but the cynic in me would say no base is that clever, and it’s more likely to be down to encapsulated spheres of pigment that burst when you smooth it onto your face.

For me, with a light complexion, it’s not a deal-breaker, but it has meant that the brand’s deepest shade Chocolat has been in development for more than three years as they’re not yet able to settle on a formula that doesn’t leave skin looking ashy.

Non-ideal, but I respect Erborian's decision not to sell a sub-par product, and hope this will be relaunched soon.

How to apply the Erborian CC cream

I like to apply it with a brush for a seamless, second-skin finish, but because it’s so lovely and lightweight, even applying it semi-haphazardly with your fingers is convincing.

The perfect quick fix for when you need to look like you’ve got your life in order but only have a minute to spare. It lasts brilliantly throughout the day too, and won’t have abandoned you by mid-afternoon.