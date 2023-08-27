The best NARS foundations, ranked by our beauty editor

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Narrowing down the best NARS foundation was - I won't lie to you - quite a fun little task.

The brand makes some of the best foundations on the market, much loved by makeup artists, celebrities and every member of the woman&home beauty team. There is a buy for every finish you're after, whether you want a super glowy look, or a sleeker, matte finish. Really, I was spoilt for choice.

According to the brands' national makeup artist Cherelle Lazarus, there are a few reasons why the brands' bases have such a stellar reputation. "What sets NARS foundations apart is the assortment of shade range and the skincare-first formulations," she says. "The aim is to create a second skin finish - you want it to look and feel like your skin."

In my experience, you don't have to learn how to apply foundation like a makeup artist to get it right with NARS - the products work just as well with novice hands as they do with pro tools. But with a couple of options to choose from, how do you know which is the best NARS foundation for you? Allow me to go through each one for you to make the decision as easy as possible.

The best NARS foundations for every makeup look

Why you can trust Woman & Home Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.



(Image credit: Rhiannon Derbyshire)

1. NARS Light Reflecting Advanced Skincare Foundation Best NARS foundation for mature skin Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £39 / $50 Finish: Radiant Coverage: Medium buildable Shades available: 36 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Macy's View at Saks Fifth Avenue Reasons to buy + Contains 70% skincare ingredients + Treats skin while providing a flawless look + Radiant, flattering finish + Won't sink into wrinkles Reasons to avoid - Oily skin types could find it a little slippery

This is, if you ask me, the overall best NARS foundation. It's my personal favourite foundation - not just NARS - of all time. That’s no mean feat - I am a base obsessive, and I am really fussy. It has to have decent, buildable coverage but without feeling heavy. I like quite a glowy finish but - crucially - it can't look sweaty.

This ticks all those boxes for me, and it’s also surprisingly long-wearing considering how moisturising it is. Usually, foundations blended with skincare ingredients come at the cost of longevity - those hydrating ingredients mean it’s more likely to slide down your face. This, somehow, miraculously manages to soothe and treat my skin, without fading by lunchtime. The fact that it includes so many skincare ingredients means that it's the best foundation for mature skin on this list, as well as the best foundation for dry skin.

I’m onto my second bottle and I’m seeing it as a new committed, marriage-level relationship. Almost every time I wear it I get comments about how glowy I look or asked what my skincare routine is. I could lie and say I get 10 hours of sleep a night and drink 4 litres of water a day - but nobly I always admit it’s all down to the foundation. I've recommended it to countless people, and they always come back to me gushing about how great it is. In short - I am a huge, huge fan.

(Image credit: Rhiannon Derbyshire)

2. NARS Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation Best long-lasting NARS foundation Our expert review: Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications RRP: £39 / $50 Finish: Radiant Coverage: Medium-full Shades available: 34 Today's Best Deals View at NET-A-PORTER View at Amazon View at Nordstrom Reasons to buy + Impressive coverage + Stays all day without smudging or fading + Flattering finish that doesn't sit in wrinkles Reasons to avoid - Needs shaking before application

This foundation promises a lot - glowing skin, full coverage and up to 16 hours' wear. Really, this is the tick-list of everything I want from a foundation, so I had high - but slightly cynical - hopes. Seconds after applying, I decided that this might very well be the best NARS foundation of all of the options I tried. It's gorgeous - glowing and sheeny, and it takes very little effort to build to higher coverage in the areas that need it. Even the best full-coverage foundations often come at the cost of cakiness, but that wasn't the case at all with this glowing buy.

I wore it on a day in the office and was - not to brag - swarmed by compliments. I really did find that it lasted all day, with my skin looking flawless from 7am to 9pm.

A slight word of warning - you may need to shake it so that the formula is properly mixed up - my first couple of pumps came out a bit watery. I applied the first time with my fingers, and the second with a brush - both gave pretty similar, gorgeously glowing results.

(Image credit: Rhiannon Derbyshire)

3. NARS Sheer Glow Foundation Best light coverage NARS foundation Our expert review: Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications RRP: £38 / £47 Finish: Radiant Coverage: Light Shade range: 40 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Nordstrom View at Neiman Marcus Reasons to buy + Flattering, glowy finish + Feels light and hydrating on skin + Ideal if you want a lighter coverage Reasons to avoid - Some may prefer more coverage from a foundation - You have to buy the pump separately

At first glance, this did feel quite similar to the Light Reflect, but the difference is in the texture. It’s lighter and sheerer, which makes it a good option if you’re looking for the best lightweight foundation.

I’ve used this before, but years ago, and forgot how gorgeous the finish it. It really does give skin a real glow, even on a day when - full disclosure - I had necked 4 margaritas the day before. Normally I find sheer foundations a bit too sheer, but I think this, combined with a touch of your best drugstore concealer will give you a good amount of coverage.

NARS' National Senior Makeup Artist Rebecca Moore says that the included skincare ingredients mean it's ideal for dry dull skin. "It's packed with glycerine, turmeric and Vitamin C, and it'll even out the complexion tone over time whilst keeping the skin hydrated," she says. "It's perfect for skin that has challenges with rosacea, pigmentation or eczema."

(Image credit: Rhiannon Derbyshire)

4. NARS Soft Matte Complete Foundation Best NARS foundation for oily skin Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £31 / $42 Finish: Soft Matte Coverage: Medium-full Shades available: 34 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Nordstrom View at Macy's Reasons to buy + Matte but not flat + Easy to build to high coverage + Long-wearing - up to 16 hours of wear + Oil-free and non comodegenic Reasons to avoid - Could feel a little dry on dry skin - Mattes aren't for everyone

I was a little dubious about this one because I'm not really a matte fan. From the ages of 14-21, I only wore the best foundation for oily skin and pretty chalky mattes, convinced that the pan-face look helped conceal my acne (wrong). I was also wrong about having oily skin, but that's a story for another day. Suffice to say, I now prefer my bases a little more flattering and glowing, so this was the buy I was least excited to try.

While this had the least 'slip' of all the other bases on this list, I was pleasantly surprised as I worked it into my skin. It was definitely matte, but it wasn't pan-faced or flat. My skin looked immaculate, and it was really easy to build up to full coverage on the areas that needed it.

I didn't notice it settling into creases or wrinkles, and it kept my face looking pretty pristine all day long. While I don't see this replacing my beloved Light Reflect as my daily go-to, I'd definitely say this is the best NARS foundation for long-lasting makeup looks and for fans of a matte base. It's probably the best matte foundation I've tried for a long time - my skin looked skin-like, and not chalky.

(Image credit: Rhiannon Derbyshire)

5. NARS Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturiser SPF30 Best NARS foundation with SPF Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £37 / $46 Finish: Radiant Coverage: Light Shades available: 16 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Light, 'your skin but better' finish + Ideal for light, flattering coverage + SPF30 as bonus protection + Oil-free formula + Contains Vitamin C Reasons to avoid - Not technically a foundation

While not technically a foundation, this is one of the best tinted moisturisers on the market, so I couldn't talk about the brands' base options without mentioning it. If you're weighing up foundation vs tinted moisturiser, this would be a great place to start - it's the perfect hybrid. It has more coverage than your usual tint, but it has more skincare benefits than your average foundation. Most notably the bonus of SPF30, which is ideal if you're looking for a foundation with SPF.

As for the formula itself, it's silky smooth and a dream to blend - it applies just as well with a brush as it does with fingers. I love that it has buildable coverage, which is unusual for a tint. If you want quite low-key, comfy coverage, this is the best NARS foundation for the job.

I always have one or two (or three) in my stash as it's just such a useful buy. It gives the ideal 'my skin, but better' finish that we all want on those low-key Sundays.

What is the best NARS foundation? Our beauty editor's verdict

When I started getting my thoughts together for this list, I was pretty convinced the overall winner would be Light Reflect - it's been my go-to favourite for months, and I had sort of already decided that it couldn't be topped.

While I'm still very loyal to Light Reflect, I was also so impressed by the Natural Radiant Longwear, it was a very close second best NARS foundation. The finish is flattering and radiant, it has truly impressive staying power that gives great coverage.

Really, I was impressed with every buy on this list, for one reason or another. I think if you're looking for a new foundation, whatever your preference for coverage, finish or skin type, NARS has a brilliant option for you.

How we tested the best NARS foundations

(Image credit: Rhiannon Derbyshire)

To find the best NARS foundations, I tested every base that the brand sells. They currently have four foundations and one tinted moisturiser, so I used them all a couple of times to really get to know each one inside out, and to weigh up their pros and cons.

I used them all in the same conditions - after using the same primer and tried all options with a couple of different application methods. In the pictures, I'm wearing the same primer, concealer, blusher and bronzer, so you can see the differences in coverage and finish without having any other elements to change how the foundation looks.

If we're a similar complexion and you're wondering how to find your foundation shade, most of these were the shade 'Deauville', which is the perfect match for me.

Which NARS foundation is best for mature dry skin? The best NARS foundation for mature or dry skin (or indeed both) is NARS Light Reflect Advanced Skincare Foundation. It's infused with a cocktail of skincare ingredients to treat skin, and the light texture also means it won't cling to dry patches or sit in wrinkles. "The NARS Light Reflecting Foundation has to be the perfect foundation for mature, dry skin," agrees NARS' National Senior Makeup Artist Rebecca Moore. "The advanced hybrid formula makes sure the skin looks perfected whilst being treated. Apply a small amount of product in the palm of your hand and warm the product up with your fingers. Begin by applying the foundation in the centre of the face and blend out - this created a natural, second-skin makeup look."

What is the longest lasting NARS foundation? "Natural Radiant Longwear foundation is the most long-lasting NARS foundation," says Moore. "Remember to add a light amount of coverage and build more in the areas you find challenging - skin should look like skin!" I'd also add that the Soft Matte is pretty durable too, if you want a long-lasting but matte finish.

What’s the difference between NARS Radiant and Sheer Glow? The difference between NARS Radiant and Sheer Glow comes down to two main things - the coverage, and the longevity. NARS Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation is high coverage and designed to last up to 16 hours of wear, whereas NARS Sheer Glow has a very light coverage, and it won't last as long on the skin due to its moisturising properties.