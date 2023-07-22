The 14 best mascaras at Target, according to beauty pros

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The best mascaras at Target feature popular picks from huge brands like Too Faced, L'Oreal, Physicians Formula, and more.

It's no shock that Target houses some of the best mascaras on the market, 229 to be exact. From the best drugstore mascaras to the best brown mascaras, there are plenty of options to choose from at many price points. That's why we narrowed down the list to our top 14 favorites. And yes, we've tested all of them.

So whether you're looking for a mascara that lengthens your lashes to your eyelids or one that gives you flutter and volume like your favorite pair of falsies, we've included the very best mascaras at Target for every lash need and desire.

The best mascaras at Target -

Why you can trust Woman & Home Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

(Image credit: Too Faced)

1. Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara Best overall mascara at Target Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $28 Shades: Black, Chocolate Extra features: Acacia tree extract, hourglass-shaped brush Today's Best Deals View at Target View at Target Reasons to buy + Lengthens, volumizes, and curls lashes without clumping + Long-wearing + Silky formula + Sensitive eye friendly Reasons to avoid - Brush may be too thick for short lashes

You're not seeing things. Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara is available at Target and has over 14,000 five-star reviews raving about the mascara's staying power, clump-free formula, and volumizing lash effect, which are only a few reasons why our beauty writer Emma Stoddart, rated this the overall best mascara.

With a weighty tube that's matte and sleek, you'll know this is a premium mascara just by holding it. Inside the gorgeous blush pink bottle is an hourglass-shaped brush that's easy to use and gives you dramatic long, fluffy lashes. And its nourishing, long-lasting formula is another reason this mascara earned its spot as the very best. In replace of oil, this mascara is infused with acacia gum extract, also making it the best oil-free mascara. And according to Stoddart, her lashes were left soft and conditioned.

Read our full Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara review

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: L'Oreal) (Image credit: Future)

2. L'Oreal Paris Lash Paradise Mascara Best mascara at Target for volume & length Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $9.99 Shades: Black, Blackest Black, Black Brown, Mystique Black, Waterproof Black, Waterproof Blackest Black, Extra features: Infused with flower oils, paraben and fragrance free, sensitive eyes friendly Today's Best Deals View at Target Reasons to buy + Adds volume and length to lashes + Non-clumping, buildable formula + Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara dupe + Buttery and silky formula Reasons to avoid - May experience flaking by the end of the day

If you don't want to spend $28 on Too Faced's Better Than Sex mascara, we highly recommend snagging its dupe, L'Oreal Paris Lash Paradise, for less than half the price. From the same gorgeous rose gold packaging to the contoured brush that catches every lash, these two mascaras are so strikingly similar we wrote an entire Too Faced Better Than Sex vs L'Oreal Paris Lash Paradise review.

So what makes this the best mascara at Target? L'Oreal promises 20x more volume and twice the length of your natural lashes. And after wearing this mascara on my naturally short eyelashes for two months, I can attest the brand delivered exactly what it promised. Within the first few strokes of using the mascara's wavy brush, my lashes were instantly lifted, volumized, and noticeably longer. And although the mascara brush type plays a role in the mascara's lash effect, the formula is where all the magic happens. Inside this pretty pink tube is a buttery, silky formula infused with floral oils, leaving your lashes conditioned and full of volume and length.

L'Oreal's Lash Paradise gives you fluttery, lengthened, and volumizing eyelashes like no other while nourishing your lashes at a drugstore price. Our only small gripe? We did experience a few flakes by the end of the day, but there's nothing a makeup wipe can't fix.

Check out our L'Oreal Paris Lash Paradise review

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: L'Oreal) (Image credit: Kenedee Fowler)

3. L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Noir Balm Mascara Best volumizing mascara at Target Our expert review: Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications RRP: $9.99 Shades: Black, Brown Extra features: 99% natural origin ingredients Today's Best Deals View at Target Reasons to buy + Gives you 7x more volume + Natural origin ingredients + One-coat friendly + Clump-free formula Reasons to avoid - Doesn't give extreme length

Yes, there is more than one best L'Oreal mascara at Target, and the L'Oreal Voluminous Noir Balm checks off all boxes in being the best volumizing mascara. With just one coat, my lashes were noticeably bolder, darker, and fuller.

I've tested over a dozen mascaras that promise mega volume, but the Voluminous Noir Balm still holds its spot in my beauty book as the very best mascara for fuller and volumized lashes. Inside this luxurious black and gold tube is a thick mascara brush, but do not be alarmed. It still lifts and volumizes even the shortest lashes without any smears or drops on the skin.

One thing that sets this mascara apart from the others is its nourishing formula that's made with 99% natural origin ingredients, like water and emollients. It felt good to know I was using a mascara that's formulated with some of the same ingredients as the best face moisturizers. And although this mascara is great for volume, it's not the best option for lengthening. But if you're someone who already has long eyelashes but would like some lift, flutter, and volume, this is the perfect option.

See our full L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Noir Balm Mascara review

(Image credit: CoverGirl)

4. CoverGirl Simply Ageless Lash Plumping Mascara Best mascara at Target for curling Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $9.99 Shades: Black, Black Water Resistant, Soft Black Extra features: Infused with hyaluronic complex and bamboo serum Today's Best Deals View at Target Reasons to buy + Thickens and curls lashes + Gives you stronger and plumper lashes in four weeks + Unique curved soft bristle brush that coats and curls every lash + Infused with hyaluronic and bamboo serum Reasons to avoid - Can experience smudging

Looking for the best mascara for straight lashes? Consider your search done. This CoverGirl mascara features a unique curved brush that instantly lifts and curls every straight eyelash while strengthening and plumping your lashes longterm with its hyaluronic complex and a bamboo serum ingredients.

While this mascara does do an excellent job in the curling and volumizing department, it does tend to smudge, but its lash-benefiting formula and curling effect outweighs the smudging.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Honest Beauty) (Image credit: Kenedee Fowler) (Image credit: Kenedee Fowler)

5. Honest Beauty Extreme Length 2-in-1 Mascara Best primer duo mascara at Target Our expert review: Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications RRP: $17.99 Shades: Black Extra features: 2-in-1 formula, cruelty-free, infused with jojoba esters Today's Best Deals View at Target Reasons to buy + Delivers extreme length with included mascara primer + 'Clean' ingredients + Long-wearing + Biodegradable, tree-free packaging Reasons to avoid - Takes a little longer to apply - Not the most affordable drugstore buy

Honest Beauty's 2-in-1 mascara is a beauty item that stays in my cosmetic bag. As someone with naturally short eyelashes, extreme length has always been my lash goal, so I'm always excited whenever I can get my hands on a primer/mascara duo that actually works.

With one end housing a small, lash-lifting primer and an extreme-length mascara on the other, this is the perfect combination for elongated, natural-looking lashes. And the best part is the mascara's clean, moisture-boosting formula that's made with jojoba esters and without parabens, mineral oil, silicones, and synthetic fragrances.

After following the brand's recommended two-step primer process, I couldn't believe how much noticeably longer my eyelashes were, and then topping it with the black mascara sealed it all together. However, I would recommend applying coats in layers to avoid clumping and using this mascara when you're not in a rush because it takes time.

See our full Honest Beauty Extreme Length + Primer review

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: L'Oreal) (Image credit: Kenedee Fowler)

6. L'Oreal Paris Telescopic Original Mascara Best lengthening mascara at Target Our expert review: Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications RRP: $10.99 Shades: Black, Carbon Black, Blackest Black, Waterproof Black Extra features: Ultra-thin wand, suitable for sensitive eyes Today's Best Deals View at Target Reasons to buy + Slim mascara wand that lengthens every lash + Sensitive-eye friendly + Buildable formula + Clump and smudge free Reasons to avoid - Not the best volumizing mascara

With an ultra-thin wand that coats and lengthens even the shortest inner lash, the L'Oreal Telescopic is by far the best lengthening mascara I've ever tested. And with over 2,400 rave reviews, it's also one of the best mascaras at Target.

The best false eyelashes are usually my go-to for elongated lashes, but this mascara has been my falsies' replacement on the days I don't feel like messing with lash glue. Plus, with its silky formula, my lashes feel softer and more conditioned than when I'm left with leftover tacky glue.

Along with the mascara's lengthening effect, the L'Oreal Telescopic is designed with a two-sided brush, one side that combs through and separates your lashes and a flat side that coats and lengthens. This is my favorite feature because it allows you to apply as many coats without worrying about your eyelashes clumping together. However, I did notice the lack of volume even after using several layers. So if volume and length are a lash must, we recommend snagging L'Oreal Lash Paradise mascara instead.

If you need more persuading, see our full L'Oreal Telescopic mascara review

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Essence ) (Image credit: Kenedee Fowler)

7. Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara Best cheap mascara at Target Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $4.99 Shades: Black Features: Free of parabens, gluten, oil, fragrance, and alchohol Reasons to buy + Affordable + Bold, volumizing results + Cone-shaped brush for easy application + Cult-favorite Reasons to avoid - Tends to smudge - Subtle lengthening effect

Although Target carries drugstore makeup with affordable price tags, a $10 mascara can still be too much for some shoppers. So, if you're looking for the best cheap mascara at Target, this Essence mascara gives you bold, volumized eyelashes for just $4.99.

This cult-favorite mascara is known for giving your natural eyelashes a false-lash effect with bold, lengthened, and volumized eyelashes for under $5. And while it definitely gave me fluttery and full lashes, it didn't give me the wow factor I was hoping for length-wise. But if you're someone with naturally long eyelashes, this would be the perfect mascara for you! Plus, with an oil and fragrance-free formula, your eyes will be irritable-free even with summer allergies.

So if your beauty wishlist consists of a super affordable, long-wearing mascara that gives you the bold and volumized false lash effect, you can't go wrong snagging this Essence Lash Princess mascara. It is important to note after becoming teary-eyed, I did have some under-eye smudging, but again there's nothing miscellar water or a makeup remover wipe can't fix.

See our full Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara review

(Image credit: CoverGirl)

8. CoverGirl Lash Blast Clean Mascara Best clean formula mascara at Target Our expert review: Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications RRP: $9.49 Shades: Black, Pitch Black, Very Black, Black Brown Extra features: Infused with Argan and Marula oils, free of parabens, sulfates, and mineral oil CoverGirl LashBlast Clean Volume Mascara (Black) at Target for $9.49 Reasons to buy + Gives your lashes 10x more volume + Lengthens lashes + Infused with conditioning ingredients + Clump free Reasons to avoid - Thick mascara brush

If you've been asking yourself, "Is mascara bad for your eyes, "you're probably searching for a mascara that's formulated with clean, beneficial ingredients. Fortunately, Target carries a personal favorite of ours that's also the best CoverGirl mascara.

This vegan mascara is made with the same mega-volume and lengthening formula as the iconic CoverGirl Lash Blast, but make it clean. With no parabens, sulfates, talc, and mineral oil, this is a great all-around option that also makes for a great mascara for sensitive eyes. After applying just one coat, I couldn't believe how full and elongated my lashes were. And the best part is I didn't experience any flakes, clumps, or smudges throughout the day. Unfortunately, its thick mascara brush did leave me with a little product residue on my eyelid, but its clean formula and amazing lash results make up for it.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Physicians Formula) (Image credit: Kenedee Fowler)

9. Physicians Formula Mineral Wear Diamond Mascara Best clear mascara at Target Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $9.99 Shades: Clear Features: Lustrous diamond dust, vitamin E, UV protection, vean Today's Best Deals View at Target Reasons to buy + Formulated with nourishing ingredients + Defines and lengthens lashes + Volumizing + Keeps brows in place Reasons to avoid - Takes a while to dry after applying - Not the best gel for curly baby hairs

It doesn't get any more natural than the best clear mascara, and Physician Formula's Mineral Wear Diamond mascara is one of our favorites. Before testing, I didn't quite understand the point of a clear mascara if there wasn't any pigment to visually show the lengthening and volumizing effect. However, this clear mascara proved me wrong by naturally elongating and defining each of my short eyelashes.

This gorgeous diamond-like tube contains nourishing and strengthening ingredients such as mineral water and vitamin E, which left my lashes feeling hydrated and looking shiny. However, the formula is on the watery side and will leave your lashes feeling super wet, so I advise applying this mascara generously, as it takes a second to dry.

This multi-use mascara also doubles as the best eyebrow gel, leaving your brow hairs defined, arched, and in place all day. And although you can use it to sleek your baby hairs, I would say it's not the best at taming super curly baby hairs.

(Image credit: No7)

10. No7 Lash Extender Fiber Mascara Best fiber mascara at Target Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $10.99 Shades: Black Features: Bamboo fiber formula Reasons to buy + Bamboo fiber and vegan formula + Smudge-resistant + Soft brush + Lengthens and separates lashes Reasons to avoid - Not the best volumizing mascara

If you're searching for the best fiber mascara to help lengthen and thicken your natural lashes, we highly recommend adding the No7 Lash Extender Fiber mascara to your Target shopping cart.

This pretty pink bottle is packed with lash-benefiting ingredients such as vegan bamboo fiber, algae, and Italian fruit extract. Our eyelashes were left conditioned and lengthened. And although the brand delivered what it promised length-wise, we didn't see the triple volume effect. But if you're looking for a subtle, everyday fiber mascara that'll enhance your natural lashes, this is definitely a great option. Plus, you won't experience any smudging or clumping.

(Image credit: Maybelline)

11. Maybelline Sky High Waterproof Mascara Best waterproof mascara at Target Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $9.99 Shades: Very Black, Blackest Black, Brownish Black, Washable Very Black, Cosmic Black, True Brown Features: Flexible brush, bamboo extract, fiber-infused Today's Best Deals View at Target Reasons to buy + Infused with bamboo extract and fibers + A Target favorite + Adds extra length and flutter to lashes + Suitable for sensitive eyes Reasons to avoid - Hard to remove - Doesn't add mega volume

Doubling as the best Maybelline mascara and the best waterproof mascara, the Maybelline Sky High gives you long-wearing extension-like lashes that won't budge from your eyes even when you're lying poolside.

Our beauty writers were wowed by how the mascara left their lashes fluttery, defined, elongated, and smudge-free just after a few coats. And to prove that its waterproof formula actually works, our tester, who has naturally oily skin, wore the mascara from morning to night and saw zero transfer, even when she was met with water. But when the night is over, and you're left wondering how to remove waterproof mascara, a cotton pad and micellar water will work perfectly.

And just in case you're on the hunt for a waterproof fiber mascara, this mascara is also infused with bamboo extract and fibers.

(Image credit: No7)

12. No7 Stay Perfect Mascara Best tubing mascara at Target Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $8.99 Shades: Black Features: Formulated with jojoba esters Today's Best Deals View at Target Reasons to buy + Flexible brush + Sweat, tear, and rain proof + Curls and lengthens lashes + Removes easily Reasons to avoid - None, we love it!

With many raving Target reviews about how No7 Perfect Stay is the best tubing mascara and with our personal experience, we highly recommend snagging this mascara if you want something that'll last all day but won't require a lot of eye scrubbing at the sink. In fact, warm water was all it took to remove this mascara.

Rivaling against higher-end tubing mascaras, our staff writer Amelia Yeomans says this No7 mascara wears just as well. It has a slim, straight wand that lifts and lengthens each lash while giving you the perfect amount of volume. And with its long-staying power, your lashes will stay curled and full the entire day.

(Image credit: e.l.f)

13. E.l.f Lash N' Roll Mascara Best natural-looking mascara at Target Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $6 Shades : Black, Pitch Black, Brown Features: Vegan, double-sided wand Today's Best Deals View at Target Reasons to buy + Double-sided brush separates and curls lashes + Affordable + Mega-curling mascara + Smudge and flake resistant Reasons to avoid - Could be hard to remove

The best natural-looking mascara is great for everyday wear when you're running errands or just need a little pigment on your lashes. E.l.f.'s Lash N' Roll mascara is one of w&h's favorite natural-looking mascaras that curls, lifts, and volumizes your lashes with its double-sided silicone brush.

Many Target shoppers compare this mascara to Benefit's Roller Lash, but our beauty editor Rhiannon Derbyshire says the Lash N' Roll mascara stands in its own lane and is one of the best drugstore mascara's she's tried in a while that's under $10. And if you want an even more natural lash look, we recommend snagging this mascara in brown.

(Image credit: Pacifica)

14. Pacifica Vegan Collagen Fluffy Lash Mascara Best vegan mascara at Target Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $15.99 Shades: Black Features: 100% vegan and cruelty-free, infused with vegan collagen Today's Best Deals View at Target Reasons to buy + Vegan formula + Fluttery finish + Conditions lashes + Formulated with plant-fibers Reasons to avoid - Glass bottle can be heavy

Looking for a vegan mascara that nourishes your lashes while giving you the fluff and length of your wildest lash dreams? Consider adding the Pacifica Vegan Collagen Fluffy mascara to your cart ASAP.

With its unique vegan collagen and plant-fiber formula, the brand promises an instant lift while giving you thicker and healthier lashes. And while we did notice its lengthening, fluttery effect and how our lashes appeared shinier and healthier, we didn't get the dramatic volume we expected. But if you're all about clean beauty and sustainability, you'll love this vegan mascara that's free of parabens, talc, mineral oil, and animal products. Plus, how can you resist this gorgeous glass tube?

Which mascara brands does Target Stock?

Target carries over 200 mascaras, which make up 56 brands. These brands include Anastasia Beverly Hills, bareMinerals, Benefit Cosmetics, Clinique, CoverGirl, e.l.f., Honest Beauty, MAC, Maybelline, L'Oreal, Too Faced, Pacifica, and more.

What's the top-rated mascara at Target?

With 7,054 ratings and 2,248 five-star reviews, Maybelline's Lash Sensational Sky High Lengthening Mascara is Target's top-rated mascara. It's no surprise that Target shoppers rave about the mascara's lengthening capabilities, and long-wearing waterproof formula, because this is one of the best Maybelline mascaras and waterproof mascaras we've tested at w&h.