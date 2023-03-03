The best oil-free mascaras to shop now – plus why they're beneficial

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Perhaps you’re here because you’ve been advised to invest in one of the best oil-free mascaras, or you’re intrigued to learn more about why a formula with no oil is beneficial. Either way, we’ve reviewed the top picks on the market that are billed as being oil-free so you can find one you love.

Of course, plenty of the best mascara buys do contain nourishing oils, which for many people isn’t an issue. But there are cases when it’s a must-avoid. "Anyone with lash extensions should avoid oils completely on or around their lashes," explains Nima Pourian, founder of UKLASH (opens in new tab). "Oils are the biggest enemy of lash extensions as it dissolves the glue used to hold your extensions – so using an oil-based mascara can cause premature fall-out."

Pourian also notes that oil-free mascaras can work for anyone, as they can dry faster and may hold a curl for longer than their oil-containing counterparts. "They can also be better suited for people with sensitive skin, as oils may cause irritation in some cases," she says. It goes without saying that if you know your skin or eyes are sensitive to specific ingredients, always check the ingredients list before you buy – but below we’ve reviewed the best oil-free mascaras to shop today and love forever.

How we tested the best oil-free mascaras

Why you can trust Woman & Home Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

(Image credit: Lucy Abbersteen)

To compile an edit of the best buys on the market, our expert beauty tester trialed multiple mascaras that are listed as being oil-free to see how well they perform. During the testing process, all of the following factors were also taken into account to ensure that the mascara truly is one of the best buys.

Brush shape

Ease of application

Number of shades available

Whether they smudged or flaked throughout the day

Packaging

Price

(Image credit: Too Faced)

1. Too Faced Better Than Sex Volumizing Mascara Best volumizing oil-free mascara Specifications RRP : $28 / £25 Key features: Conditioning peptides, vegan Shades: Black, brown Today's Best Deals View at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) View at Macy's (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Gives brilliant volume + Hourglass-shaped brush is great for catching inner and outer lashes + Available in black and brown Reasons to avoid - Volume might be too much for some

A brand bestseller, Too Faced's Better Than Sex Mascara has a reputation that precedes it as one of the best volumizing mascaras, but you may not have known until now that it's both also oil-free and vegan. Peptides condition the lashes while you wear it, but one of this mascara's most unique features that we loved is the hourglass-shaped brush, which we found grabs onto any sparse inner and outer lashes to amplify them with ease.

We also found that it lives up to its promise of holding a curl well, no doubt down to the film-forming polymers that lock your lashes in place, and doesn't go too clumpy. For those who don't want lots of volume from their mascara and who prefer a natural, fluttery look, it may be a tad too dramatic a finish – but if not, we think this will have your friends asking, "Oooh, what mascara are you wearing?"

(Image credit: Glossier)

2. Glossier Lash Slick Mascara Best oil-free mascara for natural-looking length Specifications RRP : $18 / £16 Key features: Provitamin B5, water-resistant Shades: Black, brown Today's Best Deals View at Glossier (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Creates natural-looking length + Available in black and brown + Good for sensitive eyes Reasons to avoid - Not for fans of mega volume and length

Easily one of the most popular products from millennial pink-clad beauty brand Glossier is its Lash Slick mascara. Its effect is noticeable but understated, making a great everyday option; to quote the brand directly: "think less 'your mascara looks good' and more "your lashes look good'".

If voluminous lashes are your thing for such occasions, it might not be the mascara you reach for before an evening out, but for fluttery and wispy longer lashes, but we found that it was very reliable for smudge-free wear during the day. Not only that, but by popular demand the brand has just released Lash Slick in a softer brown hue for those who like an even more natural look day to day. Hooray!

(Image credit: ILIA )

3. ILIA Limitless Lash Mascara Best buildable oil-free mascara Specifications RRP : $28 / £27 Key features: Multi-length comb brush, 99% naturally-derived formula Shades: Black Today's Best Deals View at Bergdorf Goodman (opens in new tab) View at Neiman Marcus (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Multi-length comb brush + Buildable + Nourishes lashes Reasons to avoid - On the expensive side

ILIA Beauty is a newcomer for UK shoppers, but its brilliant products have been making waves in the States for over a decade. Not only is its Limitless Lash mascara super popular and one of the brand's best-selling buys, it just so happens to be oil-free, too.

When we tested this lash-lengthener, we were pleased to see that it lives up to its name and is very buildable, meaning you can dial things up for occasions you'd like to wear a full face of makeup or apply just a little for everyday wear depending on your preference. What makes it special, in our opinion, is its dual-sided comb wand; the shorter side is great for layering on volume, while the longer comb allows you to separate out your lashes to build length. There are mascaras out there that can add more length, yes, but this one certainly impressed us with its versatility.

(Image credit: UKLASH)

4. UKLash Volume Boost Mascara Best waterproof oil-free mascara Specifications RRP : $16 / £12.99 Key features: Waterproof, oil-free, contains vitamins E and B5 Shades: Black Reasons to buy + Not too expensive + Leaves lashes feeling nice and flexible + Oil-free Reasons to avoid - Doesn't give mega volume

If you want your oil-free mascara to resist water too, allow us to present one that just so happens to be one of the best waterproof mascaras, too. UKLASH's reasonably priced Volume Boost Mascara features a curved brush that fitted nicely into the base of our lashes, really creating that lifted effect and helping to build length from the roots nicely.

Despite its name, the volume added is more fluttery and elegant than spiky and dramatic, but we loved the way that it left our natural lashes feeling completely flexible and never heavy. It also lives up to its waterproof badge of honor, making it a great purchase for any summer holidays you've got in the pipeline – all that's left to do is master the art of how to remove waterproof mascara.

(Image credit: BBB London)

5. BBB London Iconic Tubing Mascara Best oil-free mascara to resist smudging Specifications RRP : £24 (UK only) Key features: Tubing formula, vitamins E and B Shades: Black Today's Best Deals View at BBB London (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Tapered plastic brush + Tubing formula + Promises 24 hours of wear Reasons to avoid - Removes with water, so not waterproof

For the uninitiated, the best tubing mascaras work by forming tubes around your lashes that stay in place until they're gently removed with warm water – exactly like this number from BBB London. Housed in a chic, minimalist black and copper tube that we certainly appreciated, it also performs well.

Adding a nice touch of length and volume with its multi-pronged brush, we loved the effect of this mascara, which we'd describe as being like very natural lash extensions. The results are by no means dramatic, but this is a great option if you're struggling to find an everyday mascara that doesn't smudge under your eyes or prints against oily lids – just don't try wearing it in a swimming pool!

(Image credit: Trish McEvoy)

6. Trish McEvoy Dramatic Lash Mascara Best oil-free mascara for fanned-out lashes Specifications RRP : $34 / £22.50 Key features: Brush that catches all lashes, Shades: Black Today's Best Deals View at Bergdorf Goodman (opens in new tab) View at Neiman Marcus (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Creates great defined, fanned-out lashes + Adds volume and length Reasons to avoid - Not for fans of an understated look

If lifted and fluttery, long lashes with good amount of volume are your must-haves when shopping for a mascara, we think you'll get on well with this number from Trish McEvoy. When we put it through our testing process it did indeed achieve dramatic lift and definition; the brush managed to catch onto all of our lashes, even stubbornly short ones, and added brilliant length for a fanned-out appearance.

Those who want a more subtle effect might prefer something like the Glossier number above, as this one is all about making your eyes pop. But if enhancing your lashes as much as possible is your end goal, we don't think you can go wrong when armed with our makeup artist tips on how to apply mascara for the best results.

How to choose the best oil-free mascara for you

There are a number of factors to consider when choosing the best oil-free mascara for you.