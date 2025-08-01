Amanda Seyfried shares her go-to routine for eczema – and the unexpected product she calls her 'secret weapon'

She’s known for her fresh-faced beauty and signature lit-from-within glow, but Amanda Seyfried isn’t immune to skin struggles. In a candid episode of Vogue’s Beauty Secrets, the Mamma Mia actress reveals exactly how she manages eczema and perioral dermatitis.

Speaking openly about life with sensitive skin, Seyfried shares her methods for calming redness and soothing irritation. “You might be thinking, what’s that on her face?” she says early in the video, gesturing to the redness around her mouth. “That’s my eczema, and I too suffer from perioral dermatitis.”

Rather than masking her skin completely, Seyfried relies on skincare, clever concealing, and a few failsafe products she can't live without. The standout? Blusher – something she’d overlooked until her mid-30s. “It just brightens everything up,” she explains, describing it as her newfound “secret weapon” for instantly energising her complexion.

Amanda Seyfried’s skincare and makeup routine for eczema-prone skin

Seyfried begins her routine by addressing her skin concerns head-on. “When I was 19, I started developing the rash,” she says, referring to perioral dermatitis. While she now uses a prescription cream for flare-ups, she also credits a few gentle skincare products for keeping her complexion in check.

She uses a simple bar soap cleanser she’s been loyal to “forever” and follows it with the Lancôme Tonique Confort, applied directly with her hands.

Amanda Seyfried’s Unfiltered Eczema Beauty Routine | Beauty Secrets | Vogue - YouTube Watch On

After toner, Seyfried layers on a calming serum and taps the Tata Harper Boosted Contouring Eye Balm around her eyes, which she’s learned to prioritise. “It’s just such thin skin,” she says, “you’ve got to take care of it.”

The secret weapon in Amanda Seyfried’s makeup bag

When it comes to makeup, Seyfried prefers a soft-focus finish over heavy coverage. “At home, I don’t use foundation because I don’t know how to properly apply it – and that’s okay,” she says. Instead, she reaches for the Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear All Over Concealer, dabbing just a little where needed to conceal redness and even out tone.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Then comes the product that’s transformed her makeup routine – blush. Seyfried applies the Monika Blunder Liquid Flush Cheek Tint in Salzburg, blending it into cheeks and even onto lips for a fresh flush of colour.

RRP: $28 /£24.92 Available in four flattering shades, this liquid blush blends in seamlessly for a healthy flush of colour that will instantly pep up your complexion.

“I never used blush until my mid-30s,” she says. “It just gives a hint of health.” On more casual days, Seyfried will reach for the Olio E Osso Natural Lip + Cheek Balm, which adds a youthful tint in seconds.

For brows, she uses the Anastasia Beverly Hills Volumizing Tinted Brow Gel, praising its ability to thicken sparse areas from her '90s over-plucking era.

To finish, she smudges on a bit of Lancôme L’Absolu Rouge Intimate Soft Lipstick. “I learned on a shoot in London that you can blur it with your finger, and it looks way cooler.” Finally, she mists her skin with Roxanne Rizzo Bronze Glow. “This is just giving health,” she says, “it looks like you’ve just been to the beach.” Healthy, comfortable skin with a beautiful flush? Sign us up!