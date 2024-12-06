I'm gifting this mascara to a beauty lover for Christmas - and she's going to love it

Christmas can be a stressful time, especially when it comes to finding the perfect gift for a loved one. Luckily, I've found the one mascara I'll be gifting a beauty fan in my life this festive season, thanks to its volumising and awakening formula...

Prove me wrong, but I believe gifting one of the best mascaras is a treat that any beauty lover would appreciate unwrapping. So, naturally, combining one of the best volumising mascaras with one of the best eyebrow gels results in the ultimate makeup gift. Thankfully, Trinny London has taken notes and provided the goods with this innovative Lash2Brow formula.

Offering to boost the length and volume of your lashes, while giving eyebrows a fuller and defined appearance, here's why Trinny London's nifty 2-in-1 buy is the only mascara I'm gifting this festive season...

The youthful and lash-enhancing mascara I'm gifting this festive season

On the surface, this product looks like many other mascaras available on the market, but taking a deeper look will reveal a 2-in-1 tube, which makes home to both a mascara and tinted brow gel. This standout buy not only allows for easy makeup application but makes your makeup bag lighter in the process too - a win-win situation. With stellar reviews on the brand's site, it's no surprise that this mascara makes the perfect present this Christmas...

2-in-1 gift Trinny London Lash2Brow Mascara and Brow Gel View at Trinny London RRP: £28 Give two gifts for the price of one with Trinny London's Lash2Brow, a 2-in-1 buy boasting both mascara and tinted brow gel. Transforming your eye for an energised, wide awake and youthful look, the mascara builds length and boosts volume from the inner to outer lashes - while the pointed tip allows for careful lower lash application. On the opposite end, the tinted brow gel (which arrives in five different shades) grooms and tames each brow hair for natural, fuller-looking brows.

How to apply Lash2Brow

As with any mascara, there are many ways you can apply the mascara section of this product onto your lashes. Whether you choose Trinny London's recommended wiggling trick or the blinking mascara application method, it ultimately lies with your personal preferences. I choose to curl my eyelashes before application with my Shiseido Eyelash Curler, before opting for the wiggling brushing motion to apply the mascara from root to tip. For those looking for more oomph, Trinny London also recommends using the small tip of the brush and vertically applying the mascara to your lower lashes for more impact.

As for the brow gel, its micro-fine brush makes for an easy and precise application. You can simply sweep the product through the brows to add a touch of colour, while also working to tame and shape. For more defined and fuller, natural-looking brows, the brand recommends brushing the wand backwards through your eyebrows first to add volume and make sure each hair is coated, before brushing upwards to help achieve a lifted effect.