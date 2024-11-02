These nifty £3 nail tabs helped us achieve a flawless 7-day manicure in minutes

With the magical ability to offer salon-worthy talons in a matter of minutes, these jelly nail tabs are the DIY manicure must-have that we've been missing in our nail care arsenal...

The 2024 nail trends have hosted some of our team's favourite nail colours, from pink pearl nails to burgundy French tip nails, and they certainly aren't slowing down any time soon. However, there are many reasons why you may avoid regular manicures, such as the continuous upkeep of pricey nail appointments or simply not having the time or patience to do your nails.

But, what if we told you there was an answer to all those nail woes? We've just discovered these game-changing jelly nail tabs that are not only affordable but are also the key to achieving a damage-free DIY manicure in less than 10 minutes - yes, really.

Why jelly nail tabs can help you achieve a healthy instant manicure

Applying temporary stick-on nails at home can come with a lot of unwanted faff, whether it's trying to work out which size nail is the perfect fit or the messy glue ruining your natural nail beds. Many of us know the struggle of trying to scrape stubborn, dried-down glue off our nail beds (we've all been there, let's be honest) So, when we discovered an affordable buy that could offer a quick, easy, and damage-free mani in less than 10 minutes, it was music to our ears.

Boasting up to a week's wear time, they are especially perfect for the upcoming party season when you want to elevate your talons with an event-ready manicure, without having to make an appointment with your local salon.

Elegant Touch Super Adhesive Tabs (24 Tabs) View at Look Fantastic RRP: £2.65 Wave goodbye to messy nail glues and say hello to these efficient adhesive nail tabs. Designed to offer a strong, long-lasting hold, these pressure-activated tabs secure false nails in place for up to a week. Not only do they boast an ultra-thin, water-resistant design, but they also sport a curved shape that encourages a comfortable fit on the nail bed. Most importantly, they're incredibly quick and easy to use - a win-win.

Achieve a salon-worthy manicure at home

For those wanting to create a flawless nail look at home, we've scoured the web to find our top press-on nail picks, including sheer short square nails and OPI's iconic 'Bubble Bath' hue adorning a rounded shape...

Elegant Touch False Nails Sheer Tint in shade 'Ballerina Pink' View at Look Fantastic RRP: £5 Calling all neutral mani lovers, this short stiletto-like shaped set boasts a sheer pink tint alongside a subtle ombré. Although you'll be applying the nails yourself, they arrive with a myriad of sizes to choose from, so you can feel assured that the manicure will be perfectly tailored fit to the size of your nails - just like a trip to the salon. OPI X Press/On Artificial Nails in shade 'Bubble Bath' View at John Lewis RRP: £16.80 For those who prefer a rounded nail shape or are avid fans of OPI's iconic Bubble Bath hue, opt for this shorter soft pink set. This ultimate timeless mani offers an impressive 14 day wear time, plus, they're reusable which means you can wear them over and over again... Kiss Salon Acrylic Nude Nails in shade 'Breathtaking' View at Look Fantastic RRP: £7.99 Square nails are having a revival, making it the perfect time to invest in these subtle French tip style press-on nails from Kiss. Offering up to seven days of wear time, thanks to its anti-chipping and snapping acrylic-infused technology, this minimalist set will effortlessly complement any outfit. What's more, its thinner cuticle design encourages a natural, salon-worthy finish.

How do you use jelly nail stickers?

When applying jelly nail tabs, the key is all in the prep of the nail beds. You can do this by using a nail buffer, such as the Manicare 4 Way Buffing Block, to create a smooth surface for the press-on nails or alternatively, you can clean them with rubbing alcohol. Before sticking the jelly tabs on, be sure to compare the tabs to your nail beds to find the correct size for each nail.

In terms of application, simply remove the tab from its plastic sheet and place it on the nail, then firmly press down on the jelly tab to ensure it's secure before removing the clear film on top. Finally, take your stick-on nail and lay it on top of the jelly tab, pressing down on the nail for between 10 and 30 seconds to ensure it's in place.

Do jelly nail tabs damage your nails?

Overall, jelly nail tabs are a less damaging method of application compared to using the typical adhesive nail glue, thanks to their lightweight material that allows the nails to breathe. However, they still need to be removed correctly to prevent any unnecessary damage to your natural nails, this can be done by soaking them off in nail polish remover.