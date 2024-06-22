6 SPF sprays that will keep your scalp protected from the sun this summer
Jetting off this summer? These are the scalp-loving SPF sprays to invest in before your next trip away...
Sunscreens are essential when it comes to packing for your upcoming holiday or staycation, and we’ve found the underrated, fuss-free answer to keeping your scalp protected from the sun’s UV rays - and we’re stocking up for the summer…
We all know how important it is to ensure we’re applying SPF in our daily routine, whether you’re trying to find the best foundation with SPF or on the hunt for the best facial sunscreen. For most beauty experts, a good quality SPF sits at the top of their skincare priority list. But, the scalp is the one delicate area that tends to get cast to the side and forgotten about - until you’re suffering with a sunburnt scalp, of course. So, if you’re not willing to stay in the shade all day or slather a greasy sunscreen onto your roots, what’s the answer?
Well, alike our Beauty Editor's non-obvious travel beauty essentials, you may not have even heard of them before, but SPF sprays are the handiest product you can carry in your handbag - both in summer and all year round. Leaving a non-greasy finish, these easy-to-apply, mess-free mists offer sun protection specifically for your scalp, so you can say goodbye to sore and flaky sunburn.
THE 6 SPF SPRAYS TO PROTECT YOUR SCALP FROM THE SUN THIS SUMMER
From lightweight and non-greasy mists to ultra-fine invisible veils, we've put together six scalp-protecting SPF sprays worth adding into your holiday beauty bag...
RRP: £17.90
Offering both UVA and UVB protection, this invisible-finish fine mist dries down leaving a protective film over your skin - making it great for spritzing straight onto your scalp, without leaving your hair with a greasy look or feel.
RRP: £8.49
Protecting both your hair and scalp from harmful UV rays, Calypso's SPF50 spray boasts a water-resistant and fast-drying formula that you can quickly apply before stepping out the door, rest assured knowing that your scalp is protected against sun damage.
RRP: £29
Coola's weightless hair and scalp sunscreen mist is a holiday haircare essential. Its 70% organic water-resistant formula targets the sensitive scalp area from the effects of UV, without weighing down your hair. Plus, it arrives in a beach-worthy salty ocean scent - perfect!
RRP: £18
If you're looking for an all-rounder product, this Ultrasun mist can not only be used on your scalp but also be worn as a facial SPF or as an added protection mist over the top of your makeup. With an antioxidant ingredient list, this lightweight mist helps to protect your skin cells from blue light and infrared rays, whilst also working to prevent light-induced ageing of your skin.
RRP: £4.99
For a budget-friendly option, this kind to skin spray from Malibu is packed full with vitamins to help protect your head's delicate area of skin. Simply spritz along your parting and thoroughly onto your scalp as part of your morning routine.
Why SPF scalp sprays are an essential in your beach bag
Tending to occur in areas where the hair is thin or has been parted, sunburnt scalps can cause an array of unwanted symptoms, from redness and itchiness to flakiness and painful to touch areas. With many not wanting to put a typical greasy sunscreen directly onto the roots of your hair, scalp SPFs make a great lightweight addition to your toiletries pouch.
Dr Kari Williams, Trichologist and Director of Education for Cécred explains: "UV exposure can cause the scalp to become dry and irritated. Protecting the scalp from the sun helps prevent sunburn, reduces the risk of skin cancer, and minimises damage to hair follicles that can lead to thinning hair because the UV rays from the sun weaken the protein structure of hair."
Anabel Kingsley, Brand President and Consultant Trichologist at Philip Kingsley adds: "Our scalps are skin, just like everywhere else on the body, but we often forget to treat them as such. Just like with our skincare it is important to use products to protect against the drying and damaging effects of the sun, sea, wind and chlorine by using products that protect and restore against these factors."
That’s all without mentioning the damaging effects UV rays can have on the rest of your locks, Dr Williams also explains: "It can degrade the hair's protein structure (keratin), leading to weakened, brittle hair that is prone to breakage and split ends. UV rays can also fade hair colour, both natural and dyed, reducing the vibrancy and altering the hair's aesthetic."
How to protect your scalp from the sun
When it comes to protecting your scalp from the sun's UV rays, Dr Williams advises: "Use hair care products that contain UV protectants, are rich in antioxidants or sunscreens formulated for the scalp. Limit exposure to direct sunlight, especially during midday when UV radiation is strongest."
Anabel Kingsley recommends: "Wearing a hat is ideal, or using an SPF cream on the scalp too, however if this is not possible then it is important to use protective products."
Adding a generous spritz of SPF spray to your morning routine before heading out the door means you can go about your day knowing that your scalp is protected from the sun. Whether you’re lounging by the poolside, having a beach day or out and about sightseeing, it’s important to make sure that you keep reapplying the product throughout the day - especially if you’re in and out of the water - to prevent it from losing its effectiveness.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty buys and trending products from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. Previously, Sennen worked as a Junior Digital Editor at FROW Magazine, where she wrote about the latest fashion and beauty news, trends and viral must-have products to shop, and reviewing a lineup of beauty products. She has since worked with numerous brands including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols. When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and walking her dog.
