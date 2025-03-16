Sara Davies' hairstylist revealed her trick for keeping curls in place during long days of filming

Known for her perfectly preened television-ready curls, Sara Davies hairstylist reveals her nifty secret to ensuring the entrepreneur's strands remain in-tact and styled all day long.

Many of us can understand firsthand the struggle of spending time curling your locks into a salon-worthy style, before stepping outside to find them having instantly dropped out. Whether you're prepping your strands for a special occasion or simply heading out for a day at work, you might be wondering exactly how to make curls last longer.

Fortunately, Dragons Den star Sara Davies' has unveiled her hairstylist's unusual trick to boost the longevity of your styled strands - spoiler, it involves using one of the best curling irons and hairspray, but not as you may think.

The styling trick Sara Davies' hairstylist relies on long-lasting curls

Giving us a rare insight into her hair styling routine, Sara Davies posted a video to Instagram where she shared her step-by-step hair routine prior to a Dragons Den filming day. While the video was jam-packed full of product recommendations and helpful styling tips, it was her hairstylist's unusual trick for long-lasting curls that caught our attention.

Essentially, the trick involves her hairstylist, Megan Marshall, applying the hairspray to each strand of Sara's hair prior to curling: "She [Megan] loves this Color Wow cult favourite hairspray, she sprays that on before it gets curled, and what it does is apparently it sets them as she's curling them."

Sara's go-to hairspray Color Wow Cult Favorite Firm + Flexible Hairspray. RRP: £26.50 Lock your strands in place all day with Color Wow's Cult Favorite Hairspray, which boasts a natural long-lasting hold without that dreaded crispy texture. This weightless formula is equipped with hydrolysed keratin to help strengthen your strands, while hydrolysed silk works to smooth the surface of the hair.

As for the tool she uses to achieve those enviable curls, Sara unveiled the exact buy behind it all: "She does all the curls with the ghd Classic Curling Tong, which I am totally buying myself one because it looks fab." To complete the look and give the strands an effortless tousled appearance, Marshall loosely brushed through Davies' locks with a wide tooth comb and finished it with yet another spritz of hairspray.

A further peek into Sara Davies' hair styling arsenal

For those wanting to take a deeper dive into Sara's hair styling arsenal, we've rounded up the must-have products she relies on ahead prior to her long filming days, including a trending reparative K18 hair mask and a root lifting spray.