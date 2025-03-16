Sara Davies' hairstylist revealed her trick for keeping curls in place during long days of filming
We discovered the long-lasting secret to the Dragons Den star's enviable curls...
Known for her perfectly preened television-ready curls, Sara Davies hairstylist reveals her nifty secret to ensuring the entrepreneur's strands remain in-tact and styled all day long.
Many of us can understand firsthand the struggle of spending time curling your locks into a salon-worthy style, before stepping outside to find them having instantly dropped out. Whether you're prepping your strands for a special occasion or simply heading out for a day at work, you might be wondering exactly how to make curls last longer.
Fortunately, Dragons Den star Sara Davies' has unveiled her hairstylist's unusual trick to boost the longevity of your styled strands - spoiler, it involves using one of the best curling irons and hairspray, but not as you may think.
The styling trick Sara Davies' hairstylist relies on long-lasting curls
Giving us a rare insight into her hair styling routine, Sara Davies posted a video to Instagram where she shared her step-by-step hair routine prior to a Dragons Den filming day. While the video was jam-packed full of product recommendations and helpful styling tips, it was her hairstylist's unusual trick for long-lasting curls that caught our attention.
A post shared by Sara Davies MBE (@saradaviescc)
A photo posted by on
Essentially, the trick involves her hairstylist, Megan Marshall, applying the hairspray to each strand of Sara's hair prior to curling: "She [Megan] loves this Color Wow cult favourite hairspray, she sprays that on before it gets curled, and what it does is apparently it sets them as she's curling them."
Sara's go-to hairspray
RRP: £26.50
Lock your strands in place all day with Color Wow's Cult Favorite Hairspray, which boasts a natural long-lasting hold without that dreaded crispy texture. This weightless formula is equipped with hydrolysed keratin to help strengthen your strands, while hydrolysed silk works to smooth the surface of the hair. The result? Strong yet flexible strands, that don't leave behind any flaky residues - sign us up!
As for the tool she uses to achieve those enviable curls, Sara unveiled the exact buy behind it all: "She does all the curls with the ghd Classic Curling Tong, which I am totally buying myself one because it looks fab." To complete the look and give the strands an effortless tousled appearance, Marshall loosely brushed through Davies' locks with a wide tooth comb and finished it with yet another spritz of hairspray.
A further peek into Sara Davies' hair styling arsenal
For those wanting to take a deeper dive into Sara's hair styling arsenal, we've rounded up the must-have products she relies on ahead prior to her long filming days, including a trending reparative K18 hair mask and a root lifting spray.
Sara's root lifter
RRP: £21.50
Boost volume at your roots with this clever spray that adds visible, long-lasting body and bounce to flat strands. The lightweight formula works to thicken and support locks, while protecting hair with added UV filters, for an effortless hit of volume - without any stickiness. Sara highlights the one important factor to remember when applying this spray: "She [Megan] gets my hair to about 70% dry and puts it in the root area only, she said this is really important, root area only for extra root lift."
Sara's thickening spray
RRP: £15.90
For those seeking to give your strands a thicker appearance, look no further than Sara's thickening spray from Tigi Bed Head. Equipped with conditioning ingredients, this lightweight mist works to boost volume and add texture into your hair for smoother, fuller-looking locks. As for how hairstylist, Megan, uses it within Sara's hair styling routine, she reveals: "She uses the Bedhead volume thickening spray, she sprays it all over and then dries it into my hair and apparently this is what's helping the curls last because they're really long days when we're filming."
Sara's repairing hair mask
RRP: £30
Give your locks some TLC with this nourishing leave-in hair mask from K18. Packed full of amino acids and peptides, this innovative formula works to repair damaged strands for stronger, softer and bouncier salon-worthy locks. In order to make the most of the stellar buy, Sara has one helpful piece of advice: "I'm a big fan of the K18 [hair mask], but make sure to emulsify it between your hands before you pop it in." All in all, this is a must-have buy for those wanting to follow our beauty editor's advice of investing in a reparative hair mask.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time outside of work watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and going on countryside walks with her dog.
