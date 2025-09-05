Katie Holmes swears by this 'anti-ageing' shampoo and 1-minute styling trick for her effortless-looking, healthy hair

There’s an ease to Katie Holmes’s hair that makes it instantly covetable. Long and healthy with lots of natural movement, her everyday style has that ‘just-woke-up’, air-dried texture that feels effortless but still put-together.

Over the years, she’s leaned fully into that laid-back aesthetic. Rarely seen with sleek blow-dries or overly structured up-dos, Holmes gravitates towards relaxed, wearable styles that work just as well with a crisp white tee as they do on the red carpet. This lived-in look is perfectly in step with 2025's hair trends, where movement and texture are stealing the spotlight.

And now, much to our delight, the actress has lifted the curtain on the secrets behind her signature strands. In an interview with Byrdie, she shared the hero products she swears by – including the shampoo she won’t part with and the quick-fix styling trick she turns to when life gets busy.

Katie Holme’s effortlessly healthy hair routine, revealed

Katie explained that she’s been a long-time fan of Alterna's Anti-Aging Caviar Replenishing Moisture Shampoo, a cult favourite designed to smooth, strengthen, and keep hair feeling healthy. “My absolute favourite is the Caviar Shampoo,” she told Byrdie. “It smells great and makes me feel great.”

Holmes also praised the brand’s philosophy, comparing it to taking care of yourself from the inside out. “Using products with good-for-you ingredients is like eating well,” she explained. “Over time, it has this positive effect on you. I’ve seen it make a huge difference in my hair.” With Alterna formulas free from parabens and packed with nourishing ingredients, it’s easy to see why the brand fits into her routine for how to get healthier hair.

Alterna Anti-Aging Caviar Replenishing Moisture Shampoo View at caretobeauty.com RRP: $32/£29 Blended with caviar extract and sea silk, this shampoo restores hydration, smoothness and shine while protecting against heat, breakage and daily damage. Alterna Caviar Professional Styling Sheer Dry Shampoo View at Amazon UK RRP: $22/£13.88 A lightweight powder spray that refreshes hair between washes, absorbing excess oil and impurities while adding natural texture and volume.

Of course, not every day allows for a full wash and style. Katie admits that when she’s in a rush, she keeps things simple. “When I don’t have much time, I’ll use the Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Dry Shampoo and just throw it up – especially in the heat,” she shared. It’s a fuss-free trick that ties into why the best dry shampoo is such a beauty staple.

Holmes added that using the right formulas makes her routine quicker overall. “If you use the products over time, you have less to worry about when styling,” she explained – a philosophy that also suits her signature longer look, showing that hairstyles for long hair don’t need to be complicated to look chic.