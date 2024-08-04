This clarifying haircare ingredient is a must-use for those with an oily scalp

Looking for a way to keep your greasy hair at bay so you can go longer in between washes? Working its decongesting magic on your oily scalp, Apple Cider Vinegar is the powerhouse ingredient that's missing from your haircare routine...

Apple Cider Vinegar has slowly been cropping up in more haircare products, from the best shampoos and conditioners and hair rinses to the best hair masks and leave-in conditioners. Although used in many other household products, you might be wondering what the hailed ingredient specifically does for your strands. Well, the hero ingredient makes big promises of strengthening hair, clarifying scalps and lowering the pH level, in order to leave dull locks looking healthy and shiny - which is music to the ears for anyone who's hair is prone to getting oily quickly.

So, to cut the confusion, we asked trichologists and hair experts to explain the actual benefits of using hair products with Apple Cider Vinegar in them and who should be adopting it into their haircare routine...

Save 33% now Aveeno Clarify and Shine Apple Cider Vinegar Scalp Soothing Shampoo: was £7.99, now £5.33 (save £2.66) | Amazon If your scalp tends to get itchy, dry and congested, let us introduce you to Aveeno's viral Clarify and Shine Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo. Formulated with botanical ingredients, this gentle shampoo reduces any product build-up on the scalp without stripping any of its natural oils. What's more, it's also currently on offer, with 33% off!

Save 33% now Aveeno Clarify and Shine Apple Cider Vinegar Scalp Soothing Conditioner: was £7.99, now £5.35 (save £2.64) | Amazon Complete the clarifying hair washing routine with the other half of the duo, the Apple Cider Vinegar Conditioner. Made from colloidal oats, with moisturise and hydration at its core, this conditioner revives the ends of your locks with a healthy shine. Plus, you can add a bottle into your haircare arsenal for 33% less than it's usual price tag!

Why Apple Cider Vinegar is a must-have haircare ingredient

Made from the fermented juice from crushed apples, Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV) poses many advantages to being used on your locks, from relieving itchy scalps and reducing dandruff to adding volume and leaving a high-shine finish - just to name a few. So, it comes as no surprise that products featuring the championed ingredient have risen in popularity...

What benefits does Apple Cider Vinegar on your hair?

Apple Cider Vinegar boasts an array of benefits for your locks, however it's most widely known in the haircare world for its clarifying properties, Jennie Roberts, textured hair expert at SheaMoisture, says: "It helps keep the pH level of the scalp balanced, reducing dandruff and itching while promoting a healthier scalp environment."

Despite there not being any research into the use of Apple Cider Vinegar solely on its own for hair care, Neil Harvey MIT, Trichologist at the Institute of Trichologists, describes how there are many benefits to using it as an ingredient within hair products: "A lot of shampoos tend to be alkaline, in which case the addition of Apple Cider Vinegar will help restore the hair’s pH balance, which will result in better smoothness, shine and strength."

Not only is it effective at removing product buildup on the scalp, it also boasts wider benefits, Steven Goldsworthy, Director at Goldsworthy’s and a leading Trichologist, describes how we're only just discovering the usefulness of the ingredient in hair care, he says : "As an acid-based substance, it contains acetic acid and can be particularly beneficial to dull, brittle, curly and frizzy hair."

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Most shampoos tend to be alkaline [therefore] Apple Cider Vinegar in a shampoo could help balance out the pH. By increasing acidity and lowering pH, it may support smoothness, strength, and shine," Goldsworthy adds.

If you struggle with a congested and oily scalp, Harvey says: "Also, Apple Cider Vinegar’s antimicrobial properties are well-supported by research, which means it could help keep the over-production of scalp bacteria or fungi at bay, saving you from an itchy scalp."

What hair types should use Apple Cider Vinegar hair products?

Many different hair and scalp types can benefit from using products that contain the ingredient, Roberts notes: "Individuals with oily scalps can find relief as ACV helps control excess oil production, [whilst] those with dandruff or scalp irritation may experience reduced symptoms due to ACV’s anti-fungal and antibacterial properties."

Aside from its cleansing capabilities for those with oily-prone strands, Apple Cider Vinegar boasts moisturising properties too, Roberts says: "People with dry or frizzy hair can also benefit, as ACV helps smooth the hair cuticle and retain moisture."

However, there are a few hair types who should stay clear of using the ingredient, Goldsworthy advises: "Avoid using Apple Cider Vinegar if you have exceptionally fine hair or mechanical damage from bleaching or over-use of hot tools."

How to incorporate Apple Cider Vinegar into your routine?

The simplest way to incorporate the ingredient into your routine is through your hair washing regime, Roberts advises using a diluted Apple Cider Vinegar rinse after shampoo once or twice a week: "Mix one part apple cider vinegar with two to three parts water and pour it over your hair, ensuring it covers the scalp and hair length. Let it sit for a few minutes before rinsing thoroughly with water."

Goldsworthy recommends to do a strand test before you apply the natural home remedy all over, he says: "Some people may choose to use it to rinse their hair to help strengthen, improve lustre and lower the hair and scalp pH levels. You can customise your ACV-to-water ratio to modify the intensity of the mixture, depending on your hair type and the seriousness of your scalp concerns."

However, if you're looking for an easier alternative, Roberts suggests to: "Look for hair products that already contain apple cider vinegar as an ingredient for added convenience."

Apple Cider Vinegar haircare must-haves

If, like us, you're in the market for adopting Apple Cider Vinegar products into your haircare regime, then you'll be glad to know that we've found some options that'll do just the job...