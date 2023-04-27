Announcing our 2023 woman&home hair awards winners!

To get great hair, you need the right products and the best tools to achieve it. But with so many products out there, it can be hard to know which are actually worth your hard-earned cash - and time. That's where the 2023 woman&home hair awards comes in.

The beauty team, alongside 13 esteemed industry experts including stylists and trichologists, have tested hundreds of products to narrow down the very best. After weeks of testing and much deliberation, we've picked our stand-out winners.

The secret to unlocking a good hair day is using the right products for you, whether that's the best shampoo and conditioner, or investing in the best hair dryer. With these hardworking products at every price point, there's something for everyone, whether it's for poker-straight or curly hairstyles, grey or brunette. Each and every product in our list has our woman&home seal of approval and is guaranteed to make your hair healthier and styling easier. It’s all good hair days from here.

2023 WOMAN&HOME HAIR AWARDS: THE CATEGORIES

Haircare

Styling

Hair health

Tools

Treatments

Special recognition

Our judging panel

The hard work and expert insights of our judges made the woman&home hair awards 2023 possible. This year's Judging panel included:

Session Stylist & Afro Hair Educator Jennie Roberts (opens in new tab). Session stylist Jo Clayton (opens in new tab). Session stylist Katie Pettigrew (opens in new tab). Consultant Trichologist Eva Proudman (opens in new tab). Celebrity stylist and owner of Paul Edmonds Hair & Beauty Salon Paul Edmonds (opens in new tab). Owner of Fowler35 salon Darren Fowler (opens in new tab). Celebrity stylist Jay Birmingham (opens in new tab). Color Expert Katie Hale (opens in new tab). Owner of STIL Salon Christel Barron-Hough (opens in new tab). Owner of Hare & Bone Salons Sam Burnett (opens in new tab). Co-owner of Brooks & Brooks Salon, Sally Brooks (opens in new tab). Consultant Dermatologist and Hair Specialist Dr. Sharon Wong (opens in new tab). Award-winning stylist and owner of Errol Douglas Salon, Errol Douglas MBE (opens in new tab).

Plus the woman&home editorial team: Beauty Director Sarah Cooper-White, Senior Beauty Editor Rhiannon Derbyshire, w&h.com Beauty Channel Editor Fiona McKim, Beauty Editor Stephanie Maylor, Beauty Editor Jess Beech, and Beauty Writer Annie Milroy.

Haircare

A good set of basics is your starting point for great-looking hair.

Anti-Brass Treatment

(opens in new tab) Fudge Professional Clean Blonde Damage Rewind Shampoo | RRP: $8/£15 This purple shampoo pulls no punches – it’s highly pigmented and visibly balances brassiness.

Hydrating conditioner

(opens in new tab) Charles Worthington Moisture Seal Intensive Oil Rescue Mask | RRP: £7.99 (UK only) Proving that you don’t have to spend a fortune on a mask, this left hair looking shiny and swishy.

Color care shampoo

(opens in new tab) Color Wow Color Security Shampoo | RRP: $24/£21.50 A brilliant sulfate-free shampoo that leaves hair feeling really clean but not stripped.

Color care conditioner

(opens in new tab) L’Oréal Professionnel Serie Expert Metal Detox Anti-Deposit Protector Mask | RRP: $48/£28 A protecting formula that reverses the effects of hard water, for cleaner color.

Hydrating shampoo

(opens in new tab) Pureology Hydrate Shampoo | RRP: $36/£23.80 This cult classic, much loved by the whole panel, cleanses hair while moisturizing.

Daily regime for any hair

(opens in new tab) Garnier Honey Treasures Strengthening Shampoo & Conditioner | RRP: $3.99/£2.40 each A softening shine-booster that smells amazing, at a truly incredible price point.

Treatment for aging hair

(opens in new tab) Rossano Ferretti Rejuvenating Mask | RRP: $72/£60 Treat your locks with this natural formula. It smells great and overhauls dry and thinning hair.

Customizable range

(opens in new tab) Function of Beauty Hair Products | RRP: from $27/£12 A smart concept that lets you customize your haircare with exactly what it needs, be it shine, strength, or volume.

Best color

(opens in new tab) Clairol Root Touch-Up | RRP: $7.79/£6.49 The easiest way to tint pesky greys and root regrowth without having to color your whole hair.

Cleansing for curls

(opens in new tab) AS I AM Coconut CoWash Cleansing Conditioner | RRP: $9.29/£11.99 A lovely hydrating cleanser that gently cleans the scalp and hair without drying it out.

Highly commended - cleansing for curls

(opens in new tab) Only Curls Curl Cleansing Shampoo Bar | RRP: $14.99/£12 Creamy, hydrating lather and plastic-free packaging make this a win-win.

Conditioner for curls

(opens in new tab) L’Oréal Professionnel Curl Expression Rich Hair Mask | RRP: $45/£26 An incredibly hydrating treatment that leaves curls super-soft and manageable, without feeling heavy

Styling

Whatever you want to do to your hair, these must-haves will help you achieve it.

Wave enhancer

(opens in new tab) Philip B Weightless Mega Curl Enhancer | RRP: $48/£46 Gives a lightweight hold for tight or loose waves, while moisturizing like a charm.

Curl definer

(opens in new tab) Umberto Giannini Curl Jelly Scrunching Jelly | RRP: $9.99/£8.25 Whether you have waves, curls, or coils, it defines them at an affordable price.

Volumizer

(opens in new tab) Living Proof Dry Volume & Texture Spray | RRP: $18/£30 Boosts volume at the root and adds texture without feeling powdery or sticky.

Living Proof Full Dry Volume and Texture Spray at Nordstrom for $18 (opens in new tab)

Ultra hold for curls

(opens in new tab) Curlsmith In-Shower Style Fixer | RRP: $27/£23 Adds definition and hold, preventing frizz, whether you air dry or diffuse.

Smoothing and straightening

(opens in new tab) Rossano Ferretti Velluto Straightening Serum | RRP: $50/£38 For creating super-sleek, super-smooth locks with an impressively shiny finish.

Texturiser

(opens in new tab) Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray | RRP: $49/£45 This is an industry leader for a reason – perfectly undone texture that never feels heavy or crispy.

High street dry shampoo

(opens in new tab) Batiste Original | RRP: $7.99/£3.25 An all-time classic – absorbs grease like no other, leaving even day-four hair looking freshly washed.

Luxury dry shampoo

(opens in new tab) Olaplex No. 4D Clean Volume Detox Dry Shampoo | RRP: $30/£28 A truly invisible formula that’s ideal for all hair colors and types. It also strengthens locks and smells amazing.

High street heat protect

(opens in new tab) Jerome Russell Bstyled Heat Protect Sleek Primer | RRP: £6.99 (UK only) With a weightless formula, this applies evenly, smells gorgeous, and protects hair while boosting shine.

Luxury heat protect

(opens in new tab) Hair by Sam McKnight Save The Do Blow Dry Style Starter | RRP: $34/£26 Prevents heat damage while adding a gentle hold, which will help your style last longer.

Multitasker

(opens in new tab) Redken One United Multi-Benefit Treatment | RRP: $28/£20 Almost too many benefits to list – a heat protector, strengthener, detangler, shine booster, and frizz tamer.

Highly commended - multitasker

(opens in new tab) John Frieda Frizz Ease All-in-1 Original Serum | RRP: $11.99/£7.99 A true beauty classic for good reason, this adds instant sleek to the most frizz-prone, unruly hair.

Hair health

Tackle scalp issues and hair loss with these solutions.

Hair thickening

(opens in new tab) OGX Thick & Full + Biotin & Collagen Shampoo | RRP: $11.29/£7.49 With an excellent active ingredients list including biotin and collagen, this provides impressive volume and smells gorgeous.

Intensive treatment

(opens in new tab) Hair Rituel By Sisley Revitalizing Fortifying Serum | RRP: $225/£160 Immediately soothes an irritated scalp, improves the health of the hair to prevent thinning, and adds shine without being greasy.

Hair Rituel By Sisley Revitalizing Fortifying Serum at Saks Fifth Avenue for $225 (opens in new tab)

Anti-dandruff

(opens in new tab) Kérastase Symbiose Intensive Anti-Dandruff Cellular Night Serum | RRP: $59/£45.80 With a trichologist-approved ingredients list, this concentrated treatment helps overhaul flaky scalps.

Scalp detox

(opens in new tab) Hello Klean Clarifying Scalp Soak | RRP: $25/£26 Leave your scalp feeling squeaky clean with this refreshing tonic, ideal for removing product build-up.

Supplement for hair loss

(opens in new tab) Viviscal Hair Health Programme | RRP: from $40/£56.99 for one month's supply A super supplement with a hardworking ingredients list, for fuller, thicker hair.

Scalp scrub

(opens in new tab) Innersense True Enlightenment Scalp Scrub | RRP: $42/£40 Soothe a sensitive scalp with this pre-cleanse scrub.

Hair loss prevention

(opens in new tab) SILKE London Hair Wrap | RRP: $65/£50 Good for protecting afro hair, this prevents frizz and breakage while you snooze.

If it’s time to upgrade, invest in the best.

Innovation for hair health

(opens in new tab) Manta Pulse | RRP: $85/£70 With the touch of a button, magnetic pulsations massage your scalp to improve blood flow, as well as detangle knots without damaging delicate hair.

Make waves

(opens in new tab) Revamp Progloss 2-in-1 Beach & Volume Waver | RRP: £89.99 (UK only) For boho-style beachy waves that last, this easy-to-use gadget is just the ticket.

Detangler

(opens in new tab) SWAY Professional Paddle Brush | RRP: $16.71/£14.99 Whether you have extensions or not, this natural bristle brush gently yet quickly detangles without the ouch factor.

Create curls

(opens in new tab) Beauty Works Professional Styler | RRP: $79/£70 From soft waves to curls, the extra-long barrel on this stylish ceramic curling wand makes it easier to style medium to long hair.

Hair dryer for smoothing

(opens in new tab) mdlondon BLOW Hairdryer | RRP: £195 (UK only) This small but mighty dryer packs a real punch when blow-drying. It dries hair swiftly, and the two different nozzles allow for controlled styling.

Innovation for styling

(opens in new tab) ghd Duet Style 2-in-1 Hot Air Styler | RRP: $399/£379.99 A clever multipurpose tool that dries and straightens at the same time. It can also be used as a regular straightener when your hair needs a dose of shine and smoothing.

Hairdryer for curls and waves

(opens in new tab) Bellissima Creativity 4 You Hairdryer | RRP: £149.99 (UK only) A fantastic range of styling attachments to dry curls without frizz, and keep waves and curls bouncy and shiny.

Styling brush

(opens in new tab) Kent Brushes AirHedz 35mm Ceramic Round Brush | RRP: £12 (UK only) Achieve a salon-style blow-dry with this versatile brush, ideal for styling short to medium-length styles.

Straightener

(opens in new tab) Dyson Corrale Straightener | RRP: $499.99/£399.99 If a straightener is your desert island must-have, this luxe tool is the ultimate for super-smooth hair without damage.

Multistyler

(opens in new tab) Shark FlexStyle 5-in-1 Air Styler and Hairdryer | RRP: $299.99/£279.99 Offering five ways to style hair without heat damage – curl, straighten, volumize, smooth, define – this is a brilliant multipurpose tool for any hair type.

Treatments

SOS solutions for all of all your hair woes.

Repairing

(opens in new tab) It’s a 10 Haircare Miracle Hair Mask | RRP: $36/£31 The formula is silky, and we love the flip-up lid, as it’s easier to open than a twist cap in the shower.

Highly commended for repair

(opens in new tab) Bondi Boost Miracle Hair Mask | RRP: $27.99/£27.99 A hydrating but lightweight treatment from a new Australian brand.

Glossing Treatment

(opens in new tab) R+Co Gemstone Glossing Treatment | RRP: $38/£34 Rejuvenate dull hair with this shine shot to protect color.

Hair oil

(opens in new tab) ALFAPARF Milano Semi Di Lino Cristalli Liquidi | RRP: $20/£18.90 We particularly loved the scent of this oil, which left locks looking shiny and glossy.

Luxury hair oil

(opens in new tab) Guerlain Abeille Royale Scalp & Hair Serum | RRP: $140/£115 Incredibly luxurious with beautiful packaging, this improves scalp health while boosting shine and smoothness.

Frizz Fighter

(opens in new tab) Sebastian Professional Dark Oil | RRP: $30.25/£35.25 Swap frizz for a smooth finish and a mirror-like shine that doesn’t feel heavy or greasy.

Instant hydrator

(opens in new tab) L’Oréal Paris Elvive Hydra Hyaluronic 8 Second Wonder Water | RRP: $10.99/£11.99 This innovation will be like nothing you’ve tried before – a water formula infused with hyaluronic acid to overhaul dry hair in just eight seconds.

Bond builder

(opens in new tab) Uberliss Bond Healing Leave-in Spray | RRP: $29.99/£19.95 An affordable way of repairing hair bonds in a handy, easy-to-use spray formula.

Highly commended bond builder

(opens in new tab) Wella Deluxe Frizz-Control & Styling Repair Cream | RRP: £5.99 (UK only) A bargain that makes a difference to frazzled, dry locks, and seals split ends temporarily.

Strengthener

(opens in new tab) Philip Kingsley Elasticizer | RRP: $31/£35 A global bestseller for a reason - it helps strengthen weak ends for healthier hair.

Leave-in

(opens in new tab) K18 Leave-in Molecular Repair Hair Mask | RRP: $75/£55 This impressive treatment noticeably overhauls damage after one use.

Highly commended leave-in

(opens in new tab) Batiste Leave-In Dry Conditioner | RRP: £4.59 (UK only) The accompaniment to its dry shampoo, this revives frazzled ends for a freshly washed look.

Special recognition

Brands doing great things we think you should know about

Natural & sulphate-free

(opens in new tab) L’Occitane Intensive Repair Solid Shampoo | RRP: $18/£10.50 Made with 99% biodegradable ingredients and plastic-free packaging, this foaming bar leaves hair clean and shiny.

Vegan brand

(opens in new tab) Hair Proud range | RRP: from $7.94/£7.95 This cruelty-free range boasts shampoos and conditioners to masks and treatments that are not only lovely to use, but are 100% vegan and PETA-approved.

Sustainable brand

(opens in new tab) Faith In Nature Shampoo Bar | RRP: £7 (UK only) With sustainability at its heart, Faith In Nature uses the best-quality natural ingredients and a choice of zero-waste, 100% recycled, and recyclable packaging and refillable options. One brand to show off in your bathroom.

Kids & teens' haircare

(opens in new tab) Vosene Kids 3-in-1 Shampoo and Conditioning Defence Spray | RRP: $3/£2 each Keep kids’ hair clean, detangled and head lice-free with this duo that contains natural lice repellents, plus tea tree and lemon eucalyptus oils.

Main image photography: Iulia David.

Hair: Jo Clayton, Make-up: James Butterfield.

Art Direction: Sarah Cooper-White and Rhiannon Derbyshire.

Styling: Charlie Bell.

Models: Kate Groombridge, Carol Royd, and Vicky Boateng at MOT Models