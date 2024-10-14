We're a team of Glossier You fans, but we can't agree on the brand's new scents

Glossier You has two new sister scents; Doux and Rêve, so naturally, our beauty team rolled up our sleeves (literally) and spritzed them to discover how they compare to the beloved original blend...

Regarded as one of the most iconic skin scents and best long-lasting perfumes of recent times, Glossier You is one of those fragrances that, even if you don't wear or own it, you'll know of it. And you'll most likely adore how it smells. After all, it's described as projecting slightly differently on everyone, offering a uniquely 'You' signature, hence its name. Now, as of October 2024, Glossier's hero fragrance has gained company, with not one but two new iterations being unveiled - Doux and Rêve. And while they do play on the original (sharing base notes and that artisan bottle) they are very much their own scents.

So much so, in fact, that they've divided our beauty team - who were once united in their love of the original You. If you've been tempted to blind buy these new Glossier perfumes, or are just curious about how they compare, our team have tested both - and we have thoughts.

Our honest review of the new Glossier You perfumes

Whilst playing off You's original ambrox and ambrette base notes, Doux and Rêve are signatures in their own right, and having been designed by Frank Voelkl (the perfumer behind Le Labo Santal 33) rest assured they are both chic and nuanced scents. That said, we found that each team member - whilst appreciating both - gravitated strongly to one scent more than the other, and often, not the one they expected they would...

Creamy & woody Glossier You Doux View at Glossier RRP: £62 for 50ml | Notes: Sweet violet, Palo Santo, frankincense, myrrh, ambrette and ambrox Creamy and musky, Doux combines You's warm and animalistic base notes with creamy Palo Santo and smokey myrrh for a fragrance that is soft but unique. Peppery & musky Glossier You EDP View at Sephora RRP: £62 for 50ml | Notes: Pink Pepper, iris, ambrox and ambrette Counted among the best perfumes for women, Glossier You is described by the brand as a 'skin-scent enhancer' and melds our own, natural aroma with its spicy notes of pink pepper, powdery iris and warm ambrox. It's ideal for those who love iris perfumes and is the definition of a subtle, everyday signature. Sweet & powdery Glossier You Rêve View at Glossier RRP: £62 for 50ml | Notes: Buttercream, plum butter, toasted almond, iris, sandalwood, ambrox and ambrette Sweet and nuanced, Rêve is more than its opening fruity notes might imply. It's powdery and warm like the original but boasts a gentle sweetness and buttery quality that is just mouthwatering.

Our team's verdict on the scents

Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson says, "I was convinced that Doux was going to be my runaway favourite, what with it boasting woody and smoky notes - but it was actually Rêve I couldn't stop smelling. Doux ended up being a tad too creamy on my skin whereas Rêve, even with its opening notes of sweet and juicy plum, affords this very clean, almost soapy scent. The way it develops and changes is so interesting - after an hour of wear, the sweetness has melted into this powdery musk (akin to the original) that is just so alluring. I also found it lingered more than Doux on me."

For Senior Writer, Amelia Yeomans on the other hand, it was Doux all the way: "I was apprehensive to try the new Glossier perfumes as I'm fiercely loyal to the original You. After testing both I still feel that You is in a class of its own. However, I'm adding Doux to my collection, which I didn't expect. Although Rêve is a mature, feminine, and universally appealing perfume, Doux is infinitely more unique. I'm not one to go for woody perfumes, but something about the way Doux settled into my skin has me hooked. It lasted all day and became more spicy and rich as time went on."

(Image credit: Future)

Finally, let's reveal which scent won over Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett (who describes herself as an 'avid wearer' of the original blend.) "Doux deserves a notable mention for its stunning bottle. As for the scent, this perfume takes a softer and more subtle route that is warm, musky and includes woody notes. I’d recommend Doux to those looking for a daily fragrance that isn’t too overpowering. As I had predicted, upon sniffing both fragrances, I decided that Rêve was my personal favourite. Although I was initially slightly sceptical on its fruity plum notes, once dried down it transitioned into this beautifully sensual, musky scent that would be perfectly worn in the evening."

Looking to snap up the scent that is closest to the original You? Amelia recommends Rêve, "I can certainly smell the similarities between the two, so it would appeal to those after a nighttime or sweeter version of You. But for autumn/winter, Doux is the perfect perfume if you want to smell expensive and distinctive."

And in case you're curious about whether these scents layer well together, Sennen bravely spritzed all three and we can confirm, that the blend was lovely. It was sweet, creamy and wonderfully musky - with each scent developing and changing through the day.

What do Glossier You Doux and Rêve smell like?

Marrying notes of sweet violet, Palo Santo, frankincense and myrrh with the original You's ambrette and ambrox base, Doux is the epitome of creamy. It's woody and slightly smoky with a touch of sweetness that affords this scent a sort of soft intimacy. It's quite unusual and builds on the original You's skin-scent quality. It's a good option for those who favour cosy perfumes over fruity and overly floral fragrances.

Rêve opens with a sweet trail of plum but this very quickly shifts into clean and powdery hints of iris and soft almond. It's sweet but not sickly and develops into something very rich and musky - the likes of which lends itself beautifully to an evening scent.