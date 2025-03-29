I visited 63 countries collecting local beauty secrets - these are the 4 ingredients you need to try

As an ex-beauty editor turned nomadic travel writer, I’m continually fascinated with the beauty rites and rituals celebrated around the world - from the cream-coloured swirls of thanaka used daily across Myanmar to Sri Lanka’s abundance of high-quality coconut oil.

While the constant stream of new skincare routine heroes, look-at-me creams, and ‘miracle-working’ formulas in pretty packaging became overwhelming when I was in the thick of the industry in the UK. These days, I’m more intrigued with the tried and tested natural ingredients that have been used in beauty routines since the dawn of time.

Here’s a selection of my favourites, along with twelve easily available products that harness these oils and wonder ingredients.

My favourite wonder ingredients from around the world

One of my favourite global discoveries was thanaka. Made from the ground bark of the thanaka tree and mixed with water, this creamy-coloured, cooling paste has been used by women, children, and men in Myanmar for over 2,000 years. It's said to have an array of properties, the most interesting of which is its protection against sunburn, yet it also contains antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, meaning it works well for evening out skin tone and helping to eradicate blemishes.

Burmese women wearing thanaka (Image credit: Getty Images)

Thanaka products are yet to hit our beauty markets, but elsewhere, I quickly realised the importance of natural oils sourced from abundantly grown and oftentimes endemic trees and bushes - each boasting a collection of amazing benefits for the skin, hair, and even the mind.

1. Sri Lankan Coconuts

The tropical island of Sri Lanka is known for its pretty palm trees that are utilised in all aspects of daily life, from cooking and construction to utensils crafted from shells and, of course, in beauty routines. Many of the women I spoke to during my time in Sri Lanka applied coconut oil to their hair a couple of times a week, using the highly moisturising oil as an overnight mask.

In its pure form, it can also be used as a makeup remover, nourishing face and body moisturiser and is even said to help increase the natural production of collagen in the skin. Try it in its purest oil form, or choose a product that combines it with other hard-working ingredients.

2. Indian and West African Frankincense

The unmistakably gnarled Boswellia trees that dot the landscapes of much of Western Africa and India, as well as some parts of Yemen and Oman, are known and loved for the frankincense that comes from the trees' resin. Synonymous with religion since it was one of the three gifts given to baby Jesus in the nativity, along with gold and myrrh, frankincense is loved across the globe for its antibacterial properties and is often touted as having skin-firming benefits, as well as a delightfully heady aroma.

3. Australian and Malaysian sandalwood

The highly aromatic sandalwood, a tree that retains its scent for decades, even after it has been cut, is revered around the world for its interesting properties. Indigenous to Northern Australia and parts of Malaysia, I came across the much-loved wood on various treks during my travels and soon learnt that the fragranced oil is used extensively in the cosmetics industry. With a distinctly warm and woody scent, sandalwood oil has been hailed for its ability to help reduce anxiety and lower cortisol levels.

4. Turkish and Middle Eastern Roses

With over 16,000 varieties of rose in the world today, there’s no wonder the ingredient pops up time and time again when travelling through Turkey and the Middle East. The beautifully scented Damask rose is one of the most ancient and widely grown varieties, with rose water and oil the two ingredients I stumbled across most when talking to women in Turkey. As well as helping to restore inner balance, rose oil and rose water can calm skin complaints and even help to heal scarring.