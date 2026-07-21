Dove just upgraded their bestselling gradual tan – and it's a fast-drying, hydrating summer essential

One of the most recognisable gradual tans on the market has just been given an upgrade to include a blend of barrier-supporting skincare ingredients – and we think it delivers even better sun-kissed results than before.

The best self-tan mousses can be both daunting to use and require a fair amount of effort, which is what makes the best gradual tan so appealing. These hybrid, multi-tasking formulas not only nourish and hydrate the skin, but also deliver an enviable sun-kissed glow.

We know people say, "If it's not broke, don't fix it," but Dove has just proved that's not the case for everything. In fact, their iconic Summer Revived Gradual Tan has been reinvented to include innovative skincare technology that helps condition the complexion for an even, streak-free tan.

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Skincare-infused sun-kissed glow Dove Summer Revived Gradual Tan Lotion 200ml £4.99 at Boots.com RRP: £9.99 | Ingredients: Pro-Ceramides, Niacinamide, Aloe Vera and Glycerin Dove's Summer Revived Sunkissed Glow is back and better than ever. This nourishing formula is now jam-packed with pro-ceramides, niacinamide, aloe vera and glycerin to provide the skin with both instant hydration and 72-hour regenerative moisture that leaves your complexion replenished, soft and smooth. What's more, its naturally derived tanners develop over time to deliver a radiant, natural-looking, sun-kissed glow. These work in tandem to maintain hydration, prevent dryness and flaking and ensure an even, long-lasting tan.

Dove's Summer Revived Gradual Tan has been stocked on the drugstore shelves for over a decade now, after making its debut back in 2015. Over those 11 years, it's gone on to become an icon in the self-tanning world. However, this summer Dove decided that it was time to give the cult classic formula its own revival – enter the reformulated Summer Revived Gradual Tan Lotion.

The footnotes of this new and improved gradual tan are that it has a skincare-infused formula for both immediate and long-term hydration, as well as its loved customisable, natural-looking results. Fans of the OG formula will also instantly recognise the scent of the reformulated version as it's infused with the same sun-ripened fruity fragrance.