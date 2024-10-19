Finally! A mascara that makes my lashes visible behind glasses (without multiple applications)
And it's less than £30 – thank you, Charlotte Tilbury
Applying makeup when your eyesight is poor comes with its challenges. Without my glasses on, my world is blur of colours, and so a magnifying mirror is a must. But this is, surprisingly, not my biggest problem when it comes to eye makeup and wearing glasses.
Firstly, I have to avoid mascaras that lengthen my already fairly long lashes, to avoid them constantly hitting the lenses. Instead I try to stick to products that separate and define them, but the biggest problem is finding a mascara that gives my eyelashes enough definition to make them really visible from behind my glasses.
I've tried a lot of the best volumising mascaras, and so far, I've found little in the way of products that do the trick without at least two or three applications every time. Which then often results in clumping and getting through product in record time.
My preferred makeup look is, well, as little as possible, however when it comes to making my eyes stand out, not even the best natural-looking mascaras make the grade – every day requires a dramatic look in order for my lashes to be seen. And so having seen Charlotte Tilbury's Exagger-eyes – described on the CT website as 'volumising mascara for multiplied, thicker, fanned-out looking lashes' – I decided to give it a try. And I'm sold.
Charlotte Tilbury's Exagger-eyes is the best mascara I have found to really make my lashes really stand out with just one application. It also gives me the option to build up for a more 'dramatic' makeup look for the evening look. And the curved brush makes application really easy, on both top and bottom lashes.
I was immediately impressed after one application, but made sure to take a photo of my usual brand mascara before trying to see if there was any significant difference. And, as the photo above shows, my lashes are immediately more visible using CT's Exagger-eyes.
As the name suggests, this product is designed to exaggerate the eyes, and it does exactly that. After just one application, the amount of product was just the right to really highlight my lashes, so much so I didn't feel the need for another application. The brush is curved, and not at all what I am used to, but it's so easy to get right down to the lashline, wiggle around and leave enough product to almost look like eyeliner (another thing I find impossible to apply).
Usually with one application using other products, my eyelashes can often end up look spindly, like spiders legs. But with CT's Exagger-eyes they were full enough for my everyday wear look. And I love how it does exactly what it promises in giving my lashes the most beautiful fanned out look.
Having such fair hair and skin, without mascara I look like I don't have any eyelashes (and could very easily be an extra in the Walking Dead), and so I rarely leave the house without some on. The confidence this simple product gives me can't be overestimated. Having a mascara that helps make my eyes look vibrant and alive behind my thick-rimmed glasses, which doesn't require layers of product, has been a long time coming - but was definitely worth the wait.
Kerrie is the editor of woman&home (digital). For seven years previously she was editor of Future’s world-leading design title Creative Bloq, and has written for titles including T3, Coach and Fit&Well on a wide range of lifestyle topics.
After a decade of working in retail, Kerrie went back to education at the ripe old age of 27, graduating with a first-class honours degree in creative writing three years later. Her career in journalism began soon after, when she secured a job as a staff writer at Future Plc. In the 14 years since, she has worked her way up to editor level, gaining a wealth of digital experience along the way.
As a woman&home reader and a senior digital editor, Kerrie’s main purpose is to ensure the brand delivers high-quality, relevant content to help enrich and improve women’s lives – a responsibility she feels hugely passionate about.
Outside of work, if she manages to find a spare minute around her three young children, geriatric dog and activity-obsessed fiance, you’ll find her either throwing a barbell about at Crossfit, with her head in a good thriller novel or building one of the latest Lego ideas sets.
