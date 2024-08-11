This underrated perfume brand will leave you smelling chic and one-of-a-kind

Offering the fragrance equivalent to a capsule wardrobe, Commodity is the modern perfumery you need to have on your radar - having spritzed all of their best-sellers ourselves...

Searching for a chic and somewhat unique signature can feel like an impossible task - what with the sheer array of the best long-lasting perfumes and established brands out there. That said, we'd wager there are still a few brands even the most passionate of perfume lovers are yet to discover, one of which being Commodity. The American perfumery brand that rejects the concept of a "one-scent-fits-all" approach to fragrance, thus offering not one but three iterations (or 'scent spaces') of its core blends.

So, for those seeking to add a niche and chic signature to their collection of best perfumes for women, we've spritzed all of Commodity's best-sellers - in all three intensities - to help you find your scent soulmate...

6 Commodity perfumes to add to your collection, for a luxe and unique addition

Offering a blend to suit every preference, from creamy gourmands to juicy fruit perfumes, Commodity's approach to fragrance is a little bit different than others you've encountered before. Why, you ask? Well, along with the brand's lineup of nuanced and complex aromas, it also offers three different concentrations of each scent: Personal, Expressive and Bold - to allow for some customisation.

Personal is lighter and more intimate, while Expressive delivers more longevity and reach. Bold - as the name suggests - is a strong statement that lingers both on your skin and in the air. And naturally, we've spritzed, sniffed and worn them all...

Creamy & skin-like 1. Commodity Milk EDP RRP: £130 for 100ml | Notes: Cold milk accord, skin musk, marshmallow, mahogany wood and tonka bean



If you're already a fan of milk perfumes then you'll no doubt have encountered this creamy blend from Commodity. Its opening of cold milk accord really gives this scent an intriguing freshness that softly mingles with its musky hints and warm notes of mahogany wood. It treads into skin scent territory but is deliciously creamy and sweet, thanks to that tonka bean - without being sickly or overwhelming. As mentioned, each fragrance is available in three intensities - with each offering more longevity - but our favourite was the 'Expressive' option - which we found really lingered throughout the day. Who should buy: those who love gourmand, vanilla-y scents but are looking for something a tad fresher and more skin-like, rather than sickly sweet. Crisp & woody 2. Commodity Book EDP View at Sephora RRP: £130 for 100ml | Notes: Eucalyptus, bergamot, cedarwood, sandalwood, amber, vetiver and musk This woody blend reminded us a little of Le Labo's Santal 33 upon first sniff (especially the Bold iteration), with its rich heart notes of cedarwood and sandalwood but it's smokier, lacking Santal's floral hints. Indeed, after a few moments on the skin, you start to detect crisp hints of eucalyptus and bergamot and then once absorbed, those warmer notes of vetiver and musk begin to emerge. This multi-faceted scent is the definition of a chic, unisex signature and is definitely going to be our go-to in the autumn/winter. Who should buy it: those who gravitate towards luxe-smelling musk, leather and wood fragrances, over delicate florals or fruit perfumes. *So* juicy 3. Commodity Juice EDP View at Sephora RRP: £130 for 100ml | Notes: strawberry, raspberry pulp, rhubarb and amberwood A popular strawberry perfume, this fragrance is unlike any fruit scent we've sampled before. True to its name, Juice really is juicy, with those hints of strawberry, raspberry pulp and rhubarb sparkling in the background but it's actually not overly sweet. It doesn't have that tell-tale artificial berry scent but instead smells like the real deal, offering freshness as well as a subtle softness thanks to its notes of amberwood. It's a really interesting twist on classic fruit blends that would make the perfect, lightweight scent for summer. Who should buy it: those seeking a fresh spring/summer signature that is juicy and individualistic rather than sugary or too youthful. Woody citrus 4. Commodity Moss EDP View at Sephora RRP: £130 for 100ml | Notes: Oakmoss, cedarwood, petitgrain, grapefruit, bergamot and orange blossom



One of our favourites from Commodity's line-up, Moss is as nuanced as it is sophisticated. It really does evoke the scent of strolling through a forest after a light rain shower. Its opening is very fresh, with hints of crisp grapefruit and bergamot immediately sparkling through before being grounded by rich hints of oakmoss and cedarwood. There's also a subtle pepperiness to this scent that we adore, which gives it almost an 'aftershave'-y quality but in the best way. Woman&home's Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson is an especially big fan of Moss Expression and loves to wear it on days when she wants to smell elevated and expensive - but not overly perfumey.



Who should buy it: those who gravitate towards woody and earthy signatures as well as gender neutral perfumes. Lightweight & skin-like 5. Commodity Paper View at Sephora RRP: £130 ml for 100ml | Notes: Iso E Super, cedarwood, sandalwood and amber



Love the smell that emanates from the first page turn of a brand-new novel? Well, Commodity's Paper somehow manages to bottle up that soft woody quality into the most beautiful of skin scents. It's subtle and lightweight, blending Iso E Super with warm and delicately musky hints of cedar and sandalwood. Like scents like Molecule 01, it's a perfume that seems to fade, only to remerge throughout the day. It's also the sort of intimate signature that doesn't leave a trail behind you perse, but anyone in your immediate radius will be able to detect its unusual and oh-so-intriguing impression. Who should buy it: lovers of soft and subtle skin scents as well as warm and woody blends. Sweet & rich 6. Commodity Gold EDP View at Sephora RRP: £130 for 100ml | Notes: Amber, sandalwood, vanilla, benzoin creamy musk and juniper berries The perfect number for vanilla perfume fans, Gold is sweet and creamy, with musky base notes that really cling to the skin. It's a decadent twist on a gourmand scent, with its sandalwood and benzoin notes grounding the opening vanilla-y sweetness into something deeper and velvety. We'd the lightest intensity as a day scent and the others as evening otions. Who should buy it: those who love sweet signatures but with a rich edge - similar to that of honey perfumes.

How we tested Commodity's perfumes

To test Commodity's array of perfumes, what with them having three iterations of each scent available, we got our hands on a few of their discovery sets: The Exploration Kit - which features samples of all three intensities for Paper, Moss, Milk, Gold, Velvet and Book - as well as the Scent Space Kit for Juice and Commodity's The Mini Wardrobe set, (at Sephora). The latter features miniature (and frankly, adorable) bottles of Paper (Personal), Milk, Gold, Juice and Book (Bold).

Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi also owns a full-size of both Milk and Moss, which she has been wearing on and off for over a year now.