All the best Cannes beauty looks from across the years
We revisit the best hair and makeup looks we've spotted at the Cannes Film Festival from some of Hollywood's finest
While the annual Cannes Film Festival is primarily an event to showcase the best upcoming films and talent, it's not only film buffs who delight in following the coverage.
It's also a chance for Hollywood's finest to don their glitziest gowns, wear their best diamonds and pull out all the stops for their hair and makeup.
We revisit our favourite beauty looks from the event, from sleek bobs to a plethora of glam red lipsticks and smokey eye looks. Some of them are pretty easy to replicate too - just grab your best lipstick and invest in a brilliant volumising mascara.
The best beauty looks we've spotted at Cannes from across the years
Amal Clooney’s signature look
With her va-va-voom waves and bright red lipstick, Amal Clooney looked every bit the part when she attended the Money Monster premiere at Cannes 2016. The human rights lawyer eschewed diamonds for a pair of red earrings in a complementary tone to her scarlet lippy, creating a warm and glamorous effect.
Nothing says red carpet glam quite like a bold red lipstick. To get the look, we recommend the appropriately named 'Red Carpet Red' shade from Charlotte Tilbury's Matte Revolution line. With this long-lasting, buildable, hydrating formula and versatile red shade, it will add a touch of glamour to any look.
Whether you opt for a red lip or an understated hue, the next thing you'll need to master to copy some of the best Cannes makeup looks is the smokey eye. This palette from Huda Beauty featured 18 highly-pigmented shades, with a range of mattes, metallics and shimmers. Basically, it has every shade you'll need.
Demi Moore’s return to Cannes
Demi Moore is no stranger to the red carpet, but 2024 marked her first return to Cannes in 30 years. While all eyes were on her gown (a black off-the-shoulder dress with an oversized bow), it was our makeup that caught our eyes. Her warm smokey eye makeup and flick of liquid liner really made her green eyes pop. She completed the look with glowy pink liquid blusher.
Cate Blanchett’s berry pink lip
Red lipstick is synonymous with the red carpet, but Cate Blanchett proves a more subtle tone can be just as impactful. We love her soft pink lippy, which complemented her loose curls and understated makeup.
Scarlett Johansson’s bright red lip
As any red lipstick enthusiast will know, there are literally hundreds of different shades of red, each creating a completely different effect. This warm orange-toned red lipstick that Scarlett Johansson wore to the Asteroid City Cannes screening in 2023 is super striking and a bit more playful than the rich reds we often see on the red carpet. We're also saving this picture for eye makeup inspo - the inner corner highlight opens up her eyes, adding another dimension of brightness to her look.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Jane Fonda’s wavy bob
Jane Fonda's layered bob, pictured on the red carpet of Le Deuxième Acte is giving us serious bob envy. Voluminous, shiny and impeccably waved, her silvery grey hair tone also complements her red lipstick and cobalt-grey shimmering eyeliner perfectly.
Nicole Kidman’s rosy pink lipstick
This picture-perfect look from Nicole Kidman was spotted at The Paperboy premiere in 2012. She matched her rosy-pink lipstick to her gown (just in shot) and opted for a soft, fresh-faced look with a slick of soft, shimmering eyeshadow.
Jessica Chastain’s slicked-back waves
Jessica Chastain's side-swept curls have become something of a signature look and we can see why. For the premiere of Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted, she oozed old Hollywood glam, with coiffed curls, a deep side part, bold red lippy and dangly diamond earrings.
Helen Mirren’s blue hair
Who could forget Helen Mirren's tie-dye blue hair that she premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival? The celebrated actress went full mermaid glam with her blue, turquoise and lavender waved tresses, piled up in a glam updo.
Andie MacDowell’s emerald gems
Andie MacDowell opted for a more theatrical makeup look at Cannes 2022, dotting bright emerald gemstones below her eyes in a shade that matched her dress. She kept the rest of her makeup understated, allowing the statement jewels to truly shine.
Eva Longoria’s glam smokey eye
This is a textbook red carpet look from Eva Longoria, where literally every part of her makeup is flawless - from the frosty pink lip to the perfect smoky eye, matte base and soft, tousled waves.
Naomi Campbell’s sultry cat-eye look
All eyes were on Naomi Campbell at the Jeanne du Barry screening at the Cannes Festival in 2023. The supermodel opted for a soft flicked liner, shimmery eyeshadow and a soft pink lip that complemented her silver sequin-adored gown perfectly. Replicate the look at home with a blendable cream eyeshadow.
Angelina Jolie’s statement lip
While Angelina Jolie's red lip was undoubtedly the star of the show in her Cannes 2009 makeup look, can we also take a moment to appreciate her dewy, sun-kissed base? The actress kept her contour and blush minimal for a glowy, natural look.
Cameron Diaz’s noughties look
Sometimes the best makeup looks aren't the most timeless ones, but the ones that truly represent their era. Take this look from Cameron Diaz, pictured at the Cannes Film Festival in 2004. Her thick kohl liner, silver eyeshadow, thin brows and pompadour style scream early noughties - and we still love it to this day!
Celine Dion’s purple eyeshadow
Celine Dion's purple-toned eyeshadow that she wore at Cannes 2008 really makes her chestnut-brown eyes pop. She finished the look with an ultra-glossy pink lip and face-framing layers.
Gwen Stefani’s high-drama look
This punky look from Gwen Stefani was spotted at the This Must Be the Place premiere at Cannes 2011. Her super dark eye shadow and liner, and ruby-red lips contrasted beautifully against her icy white cropped haircut.
Sandra Oh’s frosted lippy
We love this soft, girly makeup look from Sandra Oh that comprises of a soft pink lipstick and rose-toned eyeshadow. Her cropped haircut with tendrils of curls adds a bit of a carefree edge to the overall look.
Penelope Cruz’s picture-perfect makeup
Penelope Cruz never puts a foot wrong when it comes to red carpet dressing and beauty looks. From her healthy, highlighted brown locks to her peachy lipstick and soft copper eyeshadow, what's not to love?
Viola Davis's cropped bob and glossy lip
Viola Davis always nails red carpet dressing (and makeup) and isn't afraid to experiment with her look either. For the closing ceremony of Cannes 2024, she opted for a cropped bob, glossy pink lip and sultry smoky eye for an impeccable, glamorous look.
Pamela Anderson’s minimalistic look
Pamela Anderson was praised for her toned-down look at the Cannes Film Festival in 2017 - but that doesn't mean she didn't look super glam. With slicked-back locks, a soft pink lip and minimal eye makeup (no falsies in sight), she cut a demure, but sophisticated figure.
Sienna Miller's beachy waves
Sienna Miller always gives us hair envy with her perfect beachy waves, and things were no different at the Cannes Festival in 2024. Spotted on the red carpet of Horizon: An American Saga, she rocked an ethereal look with a long flowy dress, loose blonde waves and soft, glowy makeup complete with a pink lip.
Kelly Rowland’s graphic liner
We're big fans of Kelly Rowland's eye makeup here, spotted on the Le Comte De Monte-Cristo red carpet at Cannes 2024. By tightlining, her eyes look super defined and really pop.
Julianne Moore’s warm eyeshadow
Pictured here at the screening of Les Miserables at Cannes in 2019, Julianne Moore opted for subtle, bronzy-toned makeup and a soft, powdered brow style. Her red-toned eye makeup really made her green eyes pop.
Salma Hayek’s peachy lipstick
Salma Hayek oozed red carpet glam at the Emelia Perez event at Cannes 2024. Her peachy lipstick complemented her smouldering ombre eye makeup look flawlessly.
Jennifer Lopez’s fluttery lashes
Jennifer Lopez sported these enviable fluttering falsies at the Cannes Film Festival in 2010. Complete with a slicked-back 'do, statement earrings and flawless base and contour, the star looked every inch the diva.
Natalie Portman's smouldering glitter-lined look
We love this demure look from Natalie Portman that she wore to the May December premiere at Cannes 2023. Her sparkly silver smoked out eyes matched her diamond earrings impeccably.
Catherine Zeta-Jones's vampy look
Having starred as Morticia Addams in the Netflix series Wednesday the previous year, Catherine Zeta-Jones's vampy makeup look at the 2023 Cannes Festival felt very appropriate. With a pale full-coverage base and soft brows, offset by a plum-red lippy and red-toned smoky eye, she channelled goth-glam.
Princess Diana's blue waterline
Princess Diana turned to her signature makeup look of a swipe of blue eyeshadow and liner at the Cannes Film Festival in 1987. Her soft makeup look complemented her eyes and powder-blue Catherine Walker gown perfectly.
Cher’s high drama lashes
Cher's doe-eyed makeup look turned heads at Cannes in 2024. Her laminated brows and lifted lashes draw attention to her expressive eyes while we're always envious of her trademark long black locks.
Katie Holmes's glowy skin
We love this youthful, glowy look from Katie Holmes, spotted at Cannes 2023. The actress opted for a dewy base and glossy lip for a fresh faced look that would work just as well during the day as it would for a glam red carpet event.
Emma Stone's understated glam look
Emma Stone's pink lipstick complements her porcelain skin tone and auburn tresses to perfection. Pictured here on the Kinds of Kindness red carpet at Cannes 2024, the actress opted for a natural, feminine makeup look.
Octavia Spencer’s pink blush and waved bob
Octavia Spencer knows how to command a red carpet, always showing up in show-stopping looks and impeccable makeup - but her 2013 Cannes look really sticks in our mind. We love her gently waved bob, fringe and pink blush, finished off with a subtle glossy lip.
An old-school Hollywood moment from Sophia Loren
The strong arched brow, black liner, fluttery lashes, beauty spot and bold lip, Sophia Loren epitomised old-school screen glamour at Cannes Film Festival 1955.
Anna is an editor and journalist, specializing in SEO and digital content production. First carving her career in communications and advertising agencies in Berlin and Barcelona, Anna's former life saw her work for film studios and inside a fashion house, before she moved to Metro.co.uk where her career highlights include heading up the SEO desk during the Covid-19 pandemic. Anna's published work ranges from culture and films to human interest features and live news coverage.
In her spare time, she enjoys watching movies, discovering the next big thing in music, traveling, online shopping, and poring over poetry and magazines. When she's not consuming those things, she's probably writing about them. Originally from Glasgow, Anna has lived in Berlin, Barcelona, and London, not to mention stints in Guernsey and Athens. When she's not struggling to navigate a new language, she's always chasing the next hot trend and perfect black dress (you can never have too many).
-
-
Skip the gym - you can do Pilates with weights at home with these 5 easy moves
You can get stronger using your lightest dumbbell by doing Pilates with weights. Here, instructors reveal the exercises they recommend
By Grace Walsh Published
-
Planting this one flower can keep your garden pest-free, according to a horticulture expert
We're ditching harmful chemical pest sprays in favour of using the 'pot marigold' pest control method
By Emily Smith Published
-
32 of the best makeup looks for grey eyes - as seen on celebrities
We've handpicked 32 makeup looks that would work beautifully on grey eyes
By Lucy Abbersteen Published
-
32 of the best makeup looks for brunettes - from metallic smokey eyes to daring red lips
Looking for a little makeup inspiration? We found 32 of the best looks for brunettes
By Emily Smith Published
-
Angelina Jolie always carries this one specific face oil with her
The star just gave a fans a look inside her handbag (and skincare routine)
By Lucy Abbersteen Published
-
How Charlotte Tilbury created Amal Clooney's wedding makeup
Amal Clooney's wedding makeup is all the inspiration spring brides need
By Fiona Embleton Published
-
Heidi Klum loves to pamper her skin with goodies from Drunk Elephant and Glossier
Heidi Klum's favourite skincare products have been revealed - we'll be starting our new regime tonight then.
By Fiona Embleton Published
-
Anne Hathaway is obsessed with these gold eye masks from Amazon
We can reveal one of Anne Hathaway's favourite beauty products is this eye mask to nix dark circles and puffiness.
By Fiona Embleton Published
-
Alicia Keys on why we urgently need to rethink self-care with Keys Soulcare
Keys Soulcare has six new products complete with self-care affirmations and it has just landed in the UK
By Fiona Embleton Published
-
Everyone's talking about Demi Moore's Fendi beauty look
Demi Moore made a surprise appearance on the Fendi runway
By Fiona Embleton Published