Zoe Saldana's 'natural' date night makeup look is understated glam at its finest - and it's so easy to recreate with her tips and tricks

Zoe Salanda's fresh and refined 'natural' makeup look is the perfect elevated everyday style that will work whether you're off for lunch with friends or out on a sultry date night.

We've learnt so many beauty tips and tricks from celebrities over the years. Whether it's been sneaky product recommendations meticulously picked out from dressing room mirror selfies - yes, we've spend hours zooming into the backgrounds to know what our favourite celebs use - or we've picked up on the makeup tips professional MUAs rely on when working with celebrity clients, we're always ready to incorporate new techniques into our routines.

But it's always best when the insight comes from the celeb themselves, isn't it? So when Zoe Salanda revealed how she gets her stunning, natural-looking date night makeup look in a video with Vogue India, we were all ears.

Avatar Star Zoe Saldaña's Natural Date Night Look | Beauty Secrets | Vogue India - YouTube Watch On

Shop Zoe Salanda's Makeup Routine

Laura Mercier Secret Camouflage Concealer £34 at Cult Beauty With a unique two-shade compact, this concealer allows you to get exactly the right shade and undertone that matches your skin tone perfectly. Called a 'miracle worker,' it camouflages dark circles, blemishes, spots, scars, capillaries, discolourations, redness and age spots - and stays all day too. Clarins Lip Comfort Oil Was £25, Now £21.25 at John Lewis With nearly 5,000 five star reviews, it's no wonder Zoe's a fan of this hydrating, comforting, and nourishing tinted lip oil. Formulated with natural ingredients like rose, hazelnut and jojoba oil, it delivers a high-gloss shine as it moisturises and protects lips. Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask 21 at Cult Beauty Formulated with a mixture of pomegranate, grape and raspberry juices, this lip mask conditions lips and boosts hydration, while the added Vitamin C protects from dry and chapped skin to keep lips looking healthy.

Zoe's routine begins with skincare. "I am really into toners," she said. "I was never before into toners, but sometimes, it really freshens up my skin. So I like to start out with that, preferably while I'm not talking so I won't inhale it all" she joked while spraying a generous amount across her skin.

After gently tapping her finger tips across her skin to pat in the toner, she applies her The Method: Nourish Face Cream by Lancer which is formulated with Peptides and Hyaluronic Acid to help firm and lift the skin while also boosting hydration.

"It keeps my skin from breaking out, from over-drying my skin, but also it keeps my skin from becoming too dewy as well," she said of the moisturiser. Adding an extra swiping of cream to her face, she added, "It's really good to decompress with a nice little face-moisturising massage.

"I do this twice a day. I think it's important. I've always had a deep appreciation for a skin routine, and it's sort of like, it's always been my time. Even when I was in my twenties and I was just coming home from partying, I always made time to do this."

After making sure to moisturise her neck, she goes into her makeup look - though, she says, "I don't know how to put on makeup that's just not basic, so I tend to like a very natural look."

With an eyeshadow look featuring a stunning golden plum shimmer across her lids and a volumising mascara on her lashes already done earlier in the day by her make up artist, Zoe added what she calls 'the essentials' to her skin to get a fresh and refined look.

"Because I'm looking a little tired today, I'm going to go a little heavy on the concealer. If I don't like it, I can always take some off," she said applying a generous amount of stick concealer across her skin. She focuses on her under eyes, cheeks and chin, applying it a bit like a foundation before blending out the product with her fingers. If all over concealer like this doesn't appeal to you, to get a similar look you can use a good cream foundation instead for a high coverage, natural finish.

"I'm a finger person," she said as she blended out the concealer. "I really like using my fingers and working things around on my face."

Her next step is spot concealing, which she does to create a more flawless-looking complexion. "Sometimes if my skin isn't looking super great, I like to use the Laura Mercier Secret Camouflage - but very lightly," she explained because, "I tend to feel that a natural kind of look is better on my face."

For blusher, she uses Rare Beauty's Soft Pinch Luminous Powder Blush in the shade Truth to get a warm flushed-looking colour on her cheeks. "I have the kind of skin that absorbs all the makeup I put on it so this is always in my bag," she said of the product.

She applies a lot of the colour to her cheeks, joking as she does that her sister always says her cheeks are 'flaming hot' and asks, "Can you please tone it down on the blush?" But she doesn't care, "Because I'm a blushy girl," she said.

The next step is bronzer, which she applied to her chin and her nose, purely, she says, because she's 'seen people on Instagram do it.'

"I've always been a tip of the nose type of girl," she said of her choice of placement and added, "I like hitting it up here," as she applied the bronzer to her temples. "I tend to feel like it opens up and brightens up my eyes."

Last but not least, she moves onto lips. "I'm very simple when it comes to my lips. It’s either a red lipstick that screams bam, in your face, or a little tint." She goes for a tint this time, using the Clarins Lip Comfort Oil that she says reminds her of the 'early 2000s.'

"It just warms up your lip," she said of the oil before applying the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask as a lip balm over the top to get a shining hit of moisture.

"To finish it off [I add] a great moisturiser. I just like the sensation of my lips feeling really moisturised. And there you have it; this is my date night look."

Fans of Zoe's loved the simple and natural makeup look, and took to the comments to praise not only her makeup skills, but also her loving personality.

"I love how good she made me feel while doing her make up," one said. "I felt like, 'yes finally somebody who doesn't do the 100 step make up routine.' Just simple and effective. And the personality is the cherry on top!"

Another added, "I've been trying to go minimum for more of a natural look. I really love what you have done and I plan on incorporating your tips in my daily routine. Thanks Zoe!"