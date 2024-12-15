Wish you didn't have to wash your hair every day? Sara Davies shares 'top life hack' so you don't have to
You just need three simple but key products
Sara Davies has just shared a game-changing life hack for anyone who has to wash their hair every day but wishes they didn't have to – and it's really simple.
Posting on Instagram, Sara showed her hair after a run before sharing the self-care routine she follows to get it looking freshly washed again, without doing just that. And all you need is a shower cap, one of the best hair dryers and some dry shampoo.
While none of this is revolutionary, the one trick we hadn't thought of was the shower cap. Or, more specifically, the type of shower cap. Sara explained how she chose the Tiara Luxury shower cap, with a flat bit at the front so she can easily keep her fringe out and clip it into place. It's such a simple change to a classic shower cap, but one that makes all the difference. Sara then simply washes just her fringe, before blow-drying and adding some K18 dry shampoo to the rest of her hair, which she said 'has literally changed my life'.
A post shared by Sara Davies MBE (@saradaviescc)
A photo posted by on
Key products
Sara's exact shower cap is this Tiara Luxury shower cap, which is very pricey. This alternative option at Amazon is the same style, with a flat front so you can easily pull your fringe out and then clip the cap into place, just as Sara's demo shows. The print detail on this item is really nice, and it's less than £10.
To get your shower cap to stay in place, these no-bend hair clips are what you need. This box of 20 is less than £6 and they come in a handy storage box so you never lose them. Use them for washing and styling, once you get these simple little tools, you'll wonder how you ever managed without them.
This K18 AirWash shampoo sold out when it was first released, and for good reason. I have tried a lot of dry shampoos over the years, as, like Sara, I don't want to do a full hair wash after every gym visit, and this is hands-down the best. It makes my hair look freshly washed – the difference just a small bit of this makes is remarkable. It's not cheap, but you barely need any for a whole head of hair so it will last a long time. Highly recommend.
If you go to the gym regularly, or have a really thick head of hair that you simply can't face washing every day, Sara's advice is an excellent time saver. Which is clear from the comments. While many of her followers say they have done the 'fringe wash' for years, it's the shower cap that's really capturing their attention.
"I've always done the 'fringe wash' but loving the shower cap idea, I usually lean over the sink', said one fan. "I do this but where do we get this shower cap?? That's the game changer!!", wrote another.
Sara revealed how she washes her fringe, then uses the Dyson Airstraight over the end and 'it looks like I've just fresh washed my hair', she says. When asked in the comments if the Dyson air tool was worth the money, Sara also revealed if you buy the Dyson Airstraight from QVC, you can try it for 60 days to see if you like it, and send back if you decide it's not for you.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Kerrie is the editor of woman&home (digital). For seven years previously she was editor of Future’s world-leading design title Creative Bloq, and has written for titles including T3, Coach and Fit&Well on a wide range of lifestyle topics.
After a decade of working in retail, Kerrie went back to education at the ripe old age of 27, graduating with a first-class honours degree in creative writing three years later. Her career in journalism began soon after, when she secured a job as a staff writer at Future Plc. In the 14 years since, she has worked her way up to editor level, gaining a wealth of digital experience along the way.
As a woman&home reader and a senior digital editor, Kerrie’s main purpose is to ensure the brand delivers high-quality, relevant content to help enrich and improve women’s lives – a responsibility she feels hugely passionate about.
Outside of work, if she manages to find a spare minute around her three young children, geriatric dog and activity-obsessed fiance, you’ll find her either throwing a barbell about at Crossfit, with her head in a good thriller novel or building one of the latest Lego ideas sets.
-
-
'Shall we go and cause a little mischief?' - Hannah Waddingham and Prince William discuss the Earthshot Prize over a pint and game of darts
The pair both appear in a new documentary premiering tonight on BBC One
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
How to clean log burner glass – 4 natural methods for the clearest view of flickering flames
Is black soot on the glass of your log burner ruining the way it looks? Our expert guide is here to get it gleaming
By Natasha Brinsmead Published
-
These easy, glow-boosting tan drops never let me down during the festive season
It's hard to maintain party-ready radiance in winter, but our beauty writer swears by these easy overnight drops
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
My friends envy my lip gloss stash, so I'm gifting these formulas for Christmas
Our beauty writer - and lip gloss connoisseur - reveals the 6 formulas she'll be buying her loved ones this year
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Victoria Beckham just made a very compelling case for emerald eyeshadow this festive season - and we're on board
We're recreating Victoria Beckham's luxe green eyeshadow look for party season...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
This one-second eyeshadow trick will elevate your makeup this party season
Though it's perhaps a placement you've never considered, this easy makeup trick can transform your overall look
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
'Like Turkish Delight' - why our beauty team can't get enough of this hair perfume
Offering luxe scent and shine, Gisou hair perfumes are a seemingly decadent buy that our team finds *very* necessary...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
So long golden tones, 'Heritage Blonde' is winter's effortless and grey-loving alternative
Combining subtlety with low-maintenance, the Heritage Blonde hair trend offers a more casual approach to going lighter this season - and it's so chic...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Katie Holmes reveals her clever beauty trick that can 'wake up' your skin in one simple step
She also shared the one product she 'always keeps' in her handbag
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
I tried 8 of PHLUR's most popular scents and yes, their niche notes are worth the acclaim
From sheer skin scents to fresh bursts of citrus, these PHLUR perfumes are as varied as they are chic - and worth their trending status...
By Naomi Jamieson Published