Wish you didn't have to wash your hair every day? Sara Davies shares 'top life hack' so you don't have to

Sara Davies has just shared a game-changing life hack for anyone who has to wash their hair every day but wishes they didn't have to – and it's really simple.

Posting on Instagram, Sara showed her hair after a run before sharing the self-care routine she follows to get it looking freshly washed again, without doing just that. And all you need is a shower cap, one of the best hair dryers and some dry shampoo.

While none of this is revolutionary, the one trick we hadn't thought of was the shower cap. Or, more specifically, the type of shower cap. Sara explained how she chose the Tiara Luxury shower cap, with a flat bit at the front so she can easily keep her fringe out and clip it into place. It's such a simple change to a classic shower cap, but one that makes all the difference. Sara then simply washes just her fringe, before blow-drying and adding some K18 dry shampoo to the rest of her hair, which she said 'has literally changed my life'.

If you go to the gym regularly, or have a really thick head of hair that you simply can't face washing every day, Sara's advice is an excellent time saver. Which is clear from the comments. While many of her followers say they have done the 'fringe wash' for years, it's the shower cap that's really capturing their attention.

"I've always done the 'fringe wash' but loving the shower cap idea, I usually lean over the sink', said one fan. "I do this but where do we get this shower cap?? That's the game changer!!", wrote another.

Sara revealed how she washes her fringe, then uses the Dyson Airstraight over the end and 'it looks like I've just fresh washed my hair', she says. When asked in the comments if the Dyson air tool was worth the money, Sara also revealed if you buy the Dyson Airstraight from QVC, you can try it for 60 days to see if you like it, and send back if you decide it's not for you.