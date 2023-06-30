What mascara does Jennifer Aniston use for long, healthy lashes?

Jennifer Aniston's facialist recently weighed in on which mascara she likes best - and it's under $30.

If there's one makeup product we're reaching for even on a "no-makeup makeup" day, it's mascara. Not only does mascara lengthen your lashes, but it also volumizes, giving the effect that you're wide awake and ready to go - even if you're really not. As cliche as it sounds, if you have a good mascara that fits all of your criteria in your makeup arsenal (aka, doesn't smudge, lasts all day, doesn't clump, etc.), you're golden.

Of course, with TikTok and Instagram, it's easy to figure out which mascaras people are loving nowadays - remember when everyone was obsessed with the $5 Essence Lash Princess mascara?!

Still, though, despite having access to the social media accounts of celebrity makeup artists, it can be challenging to figure out what products your favorite celebrity might be using to achieve their glamorous looks.

Luckily, we just found out which mascara Friends star and overall legend Jennifer Aniston could be wearing on a day-to-day basis - and based on the reviews, we're not shocked.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennifer Aniston's facialist loves the Ilia mascara

Melanie Simon, Jennifer Aniston's facialist, revealed a few months ago the that Ilia Limitless Lash mascara was one of her top beauty product picks, according to her interview with Who What Wear.

"This is my absolute favorite mascara for lengthening," she said about the best-selling formula. "It’s literally almost as good as extensions and I can’t live without it."

According to Sephora's website, the mascara (which won an Allure beauty award in 2019) promises to be "a clean, award-winning, cult-favorite mascara that lifts, lengthens, holds curl, and separates with precision."

Sephora continues: "Made with beeswax and shea butters for flexibility and hold, this flake-free formula lasts yet comes off easily with warm water at night. Limitless Lash Mascara is ophthalmologist-tested, safe for sensitive eyes, and safe for contact lens wearers."

ILIA Limitless Lash Lengthening Clean Mascara, $30 (£23) | Sephora This clean mascara weightlessly lifts and lengthens with a dual-sided brush that catches and separates every lash - helping your lashes get to that coveted Jennifer Aniston length.

Don't take it from us, though, fans love this mascara.

"Yes. Everything about this. I love this on my lashes. Separates them so well and makes them longer! If you have the money splurge on this!" one fan said in a review on Sephora's website.

This isn't the only mascara Jen An has used in the past, though - while posing for the cover of Allure in November 2022, Gucci Westman, celebrity makeup artist and founder of cult-favorite beauty brand Westman Atelier, did Jennifer's makeup. She unsurprisingly used products from her own like, and finished Jennifer's lashes off with the Westman Atelier Eye Love You mascara.