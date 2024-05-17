Victoria Beckham just launched an essential for achieving a wide-eyed look

A trick as old as time; applying white eyeliner to your waterline to give the illusion of a more awake effect and this latest addition to Victoria Beckham's eyeliner range is the perfect staple to do it with...

It's not an exaggeration to suggest that most of our beauty bags will feature one of the best eyeliners, whether it's the best liquid formula - for a bold and precise wing - or a brown kohl pencil, to achieve more of a 'lived-in' smoky effect. Victoria Beckham's liner offerings are now a popular pick and as of May 2024, there's a new shade to shop - one that you may not have thought to add to your collection before.

For those who don't know, white eyeliner is often applied to the bottom waterline, to accentuate the size of your eye and if you're already a fan of VB's Kajal liners, you can now shop the formula in white - and try this hack out yourself...

Why we're adding Victoria Beckham's white eyeliner to our collection, STAT

A white eyeliner can not only afford a statement eye look - either as an ethereal wing or for a monochromatic double-liner with your go-to black eyeliner - but as mentioned, can brighten and widen the eye when applied to the waterline.

You can also create a highlighted effect, by lining the inner corner of your eye. All in all, it's quite the multi-tasker and could be seen on the runway of Victoria Beckham's Autumn/Winter 2024 show - and as of May 2024, it's finally available to buy...

Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal eyeliner in shade "Linen" View at Victoria Beckham Beauty RRP: £30 Offering the perfect pop of brightness to your eyes, the latest shade of VB's popular Kajal liner is here and it's a true beauty staple. Offering a long-lasting finish while also being creamy and comfortable to wear, this 'Linen' white shade is ideal for a playful winged liner, or to awaken tired-looking eyes. Victoria Beckham Beauty Instant Brightening waterline pencil in "Neutral" View at Selfridges RRP: £26 For more of a subtle effect, Victoria Beckham Beauty also offers a waterline pencil, specifically designed to brighten your eyes - created a wider and awake effect. Editor's pick Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal eyeliner in "Cocoa" View at Selfridges RRP: £30 For a signature everyday look, we recommend a soft brown liner, like this one, as not only can it deliver a soft and more understated wing - compared to black eyeliner, it can also be smudged out to achieve Victoria Beckham's own, iconic smoky eye makeup.

Announcing the launch on Instagram, the fashion and beauty mogul said: "It’s the perfect touch of bright to complement sun-drenched summer skin. Once it’s set, it’s summer-proof."

If you find white liner too obvious though, Victoria Beckham Beauty also offers a nude liner, specifically designed to brighten your waterline and afford a wide-eyed and refreshed look.

Woman&homes' Digital Beauty Editor, Aleesha Badkar prefers to use a neutral hue as opposed to a white liner, for more of a subtle look but swears by the Kajal liner formula. She describes it as having a good amount of pigment and adds that it feels, "comfortable to wear and not scratchy or drying at all - but not so creamy that it runs or fades."

It's also easy to blend, "or just dot in place for more of a clean look and lasts well throughout the day without flaking underneath the eyes," making it quite the reliable staple to add to your makeup bag.