The easy method Victoria Beckham uses to nail her iconic and ultra-sexy smokey eye

Victoria Beckham's smokey eye is the epitome of a signature and now, the fashion and beauty mogul has shared the exact method (and products) she uses to create her diffused and oh-so-chic look...

While makeup trends come and go with the season, there are a few timeless looks that never tire and can always be relied upon for an elegant statement, from a classic red lip to a smudgy eyeliner look. The latter is something Victoria Beckham has truly mastered and while we all likely have one of the best eyeliners at our disposal, there is a knack to creating the perfect, contoured look.

Luckily, Victoria Beckham has just blessed us with a breakdown of her own "smokey, sexy eye" routine and now we're left wondering how we ever managed before her tutorage...

How to recreate Victoria Beckham's smokey eye - from the star herself

Being able to add a smokey eye to your makeup wheelhouse can be very transformative, much like finding your perfect shade match among the best foundations and the winged liner that suits your eye shape best. It can be relied upon to instantly elevate a more natural makeup look and is wearable for both day and night.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

It's a true beauty staple and after sharing her go-to nail shades (Yes, Victoria Bekcham's signature nails are as chic as you think they are) Victoria has detailed her smokey eye, from start to finish.

Shade "Signature" Victoria Beckham Beauty Smoky Eye Brick eyeshadow palette View at Selfridges RRP: £56 Victoria Beckham begins her smokey eye using the palette, which features the perfect staple shades for not just a smokey finish, but a minimal everyday look or eyeshadow eyeliner also. Shade "Pecan" Victoria Beckham Beauty EyeWear eyeshadow stick View at Selfridges RRP: £32 To create her signature, smudgy and diffused look, Victoria changes up between shades Pecan and Bottle Green. These eyeshadow sticks can be applied straight to the eye and feature Vitas Vita - which improves skin elasticity - and seaweed oil, a soothing emollient, to create a flawless finish. Shade "Bottle Green" Victoria Beckham Beauty EyeWear eyeshadow stick View at Selfridges RRP: £32 These eyeshadow sticks are perfect for a quick, low-maintenance look. They're pigmented and nourishing, to recreate a flattering and seamless look. This shade, in particular, is the perfect grey-green, which is ideal for that smokey effect.

In an interview with Glossier's Into The Gloss, Victoria said: "I always love a smokey, sexy eye. I will often start with my Smoky Eye Brick in Signature, combined with my Eyewear in Pecan—or sometimes Bottle Green—to contour the eye area.

"Then I use my Satin Kajal Liner just above the lash line and also a little bit underneath." As for making it work for the daytime, Victoria adds: "Quite often I use my Instant Brightening Waterline Pencil on the inside of my eye as well because sometimes using a darker colour can be too much during the daytime."

How to adapt your smokey eye for nighttime

To adapt this signature look for an evening or date-night look, Victoria Beckham says: "If I’m going out at night, I go from using Cocoa to Cinnamon. Sometimes I’ll even use a bit of Sequin Green or Navy Noir if I want to have a little bit of a different take on my smokey eye."

Our tip is also to add a hint of highlighter or gold shimmery eyeshadow to the inner corner of your eye, to give it a pop of glamour.