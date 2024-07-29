Victoria Beckham's pastel pedicure proves that minimalism is in for summer 2024
Victoria Beckham's pedicure is the ultimate elevated pick for summer vacations - and beyond
Trading summer brights for elegance and versatility, Victoria Beckham's pedicure colour is the ultimate pick for elevated toes this sandal season.
Though the pedicure trends have been brimming with stylish, holiday-ready hues - from signature red to Aperol-esque coral - if you gravitate more towards timeless pedicure colours, particularly of the neutral description, there's one chic shade you may want to consider ahead of your next appointment. One that already has the approval of Victoria Beckham, who was seen sporting it on her nails (both finger and toe) during her family vacation this month...a humble milky pink. Whilst subtle, the colour never fails to add an air of put-togetherness to any look, which is exactly what we hope to achieve when on vacation.
So, if you're on the hunt for a similarly effortless finish, the likes of which will easily compliment your entire summer wardrobe - and will continue to do so long after the season's shift - here's why VB's pastel pink gets our vote...
Why Victoria Bekcham's pastel pink pedicure is our pick for a luxe summer look
If you're familiar with the star's style, you may already know that she frequently flits between a milky pink and black manicure but it's the former that she has settled on for her mani/pedi this season. Taking to Instagram on July 25th, to share a carousel of snaps from her family vacation, Beckham gave us a glimpse of her pastel pedicure, which though subtle, emanated a very flattering petal-pink glow.
A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)
A photo posted by on
As mentioned, she also chose to match this with her nails, for a cohesive and very refined look - especially thanks to her pick of almond nails.
This style of cool pink has earned the title of timeless for a reason, as not only is it flattering on every skin tone and nail shape, it's assosiated with being both a signature everyday look as well as the perfect occasion hue. It's soft and fresh and luckier still, very easy to request - and recreate at home.
How to recreate Victoria Beckham's pedicure
RRP: £29
This Chanel polish offers the perfect wash of cool, milky pink to your nails - complete with a high-shine finish.
RRP: £8.99
For a budget alternative, this pastel pink from Essie is also ideal for recreating Victoria's look. We'd also recommend layering underneath the Essie Gel Couture top coat (at Amazon).
If you've got an appointment booked and are already familiar with what a pedicure involves, all you need do to achieve this elegant look is request a soft, milky pink when it comes time to apply your gel or traditional nail polish. This will be applied once your nail tech has shaped your toenails and maintained your cuticle.
If you're planning to paint your nails at home, we recommend following the usual pedicure prep steps - so cleaning and exfoliating your feet before hand. Then trim and shape your toenails and apply two to three coats of your chosen nail polish, following up with a glossy top coat - to help prevent chips.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer from woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises, particularly, in makeup and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi gets to share her trend expertise and share her own shopping recommendations and product reviews. Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, after always having a passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping...
