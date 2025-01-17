"Let’s talk roots and regrowth" - Trinny Woodall reveals ridiculously easy way to cover greys between hair appointments

Trinny Woodall has revealed the two high-street products she uses to cover up her 'roots, regrowth' and greys to help manage her mane in between hair colour appointments - and they're both bestsellers with thousands of five-star reviews.

If you're going grey and colour your hair, you'll no doubt be in what feels like a never-ending cycle of regular hairdresser appointments. Time consuming and expensive, Trinny has just shared an easy fix to help extend the times you need to sit in the hairdressers chair.

On Instagram she revealed she uses two different root touch up powders to cover up her greying roots and strands in between colour appointments at the salon, both of which are quick and easy to snap up on Amazon. Whether you want to, like Trinny, prolong the time between colour appointments, or you're looking for a secret weapon to add fullness and colour to your natural strands in those areas where greys have left your hair looking a little thin, they both 'have a place' in Trinny's routine and could be just what you're looking for.

A post shared by T R I N N Y (@trinnywoodall) A photo posted by on

Shop Trinny Woodall's Colour Touch Ups

In a sort of battle of the root touch ups, Trinny showed off both the Boldify Hairline Powder and the slightly more expensive Colour Wow Root Cover Up and used both to bring out her natural hair colour, disguise her grey roots, and get thicker and fuller looking hair.

"I'm looking to do one side of my hair, which has got grey growing out and it therefore makes my hair feel thinner on this side, with this Boldify," she said. "It's a different way of doing hair colour. So, you just put it on the hair," she said applying the powder to the sponge the product comes with and gently brushing it across her roots.

Available in nine shades including light blonde, auburn, black, and silver, the Boldify Root Touch up promises to give 48-hour cover that's locked in until you shampoo it out. As another bonus, it doesn't leave the same sticky, gunky feel that can come with using root touch up sprays as it's a super finely pressed powder with a silky soft finish.

This also has another benefit, as Trinny points out. "It's not going on my skin. It's especially good where I don't want it to go on the scalp which is around my hairline," she said applying it easily to the hair around her face.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Other shoppers love this about the Boldify cover up too, with one writing, "Easy to use and good cover for the roots," while another added, "The design is very clever. Does a good job of hiding my greys. Water is filthy washing it out so shows how much it stays on your hair."

After applying, Trinny then brushed the product in to remove any residue and get a more natural finish. It's quite a simple process where you just have to brush on the product and then brush it out, but she admitted that the Boldify is a 'bit more complicated' to use than the Colour Wow product which just has to be brushed onto the hair.

"I can colour my scalp," she said applying the Colour Wow product, "Which sometimes I think gives it the density where you need it." This root touch up is applied a bit like an eyeshadow by picking up the powder, which is pressed into a pan, with a brush and then dusting it across the hair.

We could quickly see the immediate effects of the Colour Wow powder, with Trinny applying it to the greying roots at the side of her head where, she says, "I think it looks like my hair's thinner." The powder has a much more hitting impact than the Boldify, with it adding highly pigmented colour to the grey and creating a thicker, fuller look at the root.

This water-resistant root touch powder, which is available in eight shades, has received rave reviews for this pigmentation. One shopper wrote, "Perfect for covering up grey hairs with no mess or waste," while another added, "Excellent product. Simple to use and is just like applying eyeshadow to your hair."

But, this pigmentation does come with one downfall. "When I go towards my hairline like this, I tend to do that," Trinny said pressing the powder into her skin," And then I think, 'Oh, I've gotta clean it up,' because I put it on my skin. So, then I take a wet wipe and I just clean it up and then I end up taking it again off that area I wanted to cover, those bits that are quite tricky to cover."

So, she says, she prefers the Boldify for the hairline at the front, with the product not sticking to skin, but the Colour Wow still has its place to get that dense, full look at the root elsewhere.