Trinny Woodall shares easy 5-minute on-the-go makeup routine – her handy 10x magnifying travel mirror is under £20

Trinny Woodall has shared her speedy makeup routine that gives you a 'fresh face in just five minutes' and it's so easy that you can do it during your morning commute – plus, the handy travel mirror she loves can be snapped up for under £20.

We all want to create a life-enhancing morning routine where we can lie in, spend a lazy hour or two waking up slowly, and then enjoy the benefits of a morning walk. The reality? Well, most mornings, we're rushing to get ready and out of the door on time.

But just because time is not on your side, that doesn't mean you have to skip over your skincare and makeup, because Trinny Woodall has proved you can do them both during your morning commute with her speedy 5-minute on-the-go routine - all you need is her handy travel mirror that's easily snapped up on Amazon and her favourite multi-use products that are available to buy in Trinny London's rare 20% off sale this weekend.

Using the Beautifect 10x Magnifying Mirror to get a good look at what you're doing while in the back of a cab like Trinny, on a train, bus, or in the passenger seat of your co-workers car, makes the entire getting ready process a whole lot easier. The compact is, well, compact, and fits easily into the palm of your hand for easy use, with the leather pouch keeping it safe in your handbag for the rest of the day.

Trinny starts her 'fresh-faced' look by applying the Trinny London BFF De-Stress Tinted Serum with a beauty sponge. Here is where she pulls out the mirror that she calls 'fabulous,' and uses it to make sure that she doesn't 'make mistakes' and that her tinted serum is fully blended in.

"I'm just evening out my skin tone with it," she said of the serum, which offers a lighter coverage than a serum foundation but still helps to create a more cohesive and flawless-looking complexion. "I don't need to cover anything hugely," she adds, "So just a freshness to my face."

Next up, she brings dimension to the eyes with her 'daily go-to,' Trinny London's Eye2Eye in the shade Wisdom. "I start just putting a little bit on my eye," she says as she pats the cream formula gently onto the lid with her finger. "I just go back and forth with my finger."

To add some more drama, she explains, "I'm going to go in with Sabrina [a rich brown shade of her Line2Define eyeliner range] and I'm going to do, in the back of the cab, the tie line."

To do this, she runs the eyeliner right at the base of her eyelashes as it helps to "get a little extra definition and it just helps frame your eyes," she says.

To add a flush of colour to her cheeks, she uses her Just Joyous lipstick in the shade Eden and takes the product onto her finger before patting it into her skin. "I'm going to just blend that out with a sponge," she adds.

A swiping of Just Joyous lipstick in the shade Jessica brings the look together, with the hydrating and nourishing formula instantly adding shine to Trinny's pout. To finish off, she brushes her Lash2Brow eyebrow gel through her eyebrow hairs to 'clean' them up and adds a coat of the mascara side to her lashes - "And I'm done," she says. "Trinny London, five minute makeover!"