Trinny Woodall shares easy 5-minute on-the-go makeup routine – her handy 10x magnifying travel mirror is under £20
Time isn't always on your side in the mornings, but Trinny's speedy makeup look means you don't have to worry
Trinny Woodall has shared her speedy makeup routine that gives you a 'fresh face in just five minutes' and it's so easy that you can do it during your morning commute – plus, the handy travel mirror she loves can be snapped up for under £20.
We all want to create a life-enhancing morning routine where we can lie in, spend a lazy hour or two waking up slowly, and then enjoy the benefits of a morning walk. The reality? Well, most mornings, we're rushing to get ready and out of the door on time.
But just because time is not on your side, that doesn't mean you have to skip over your skincare and makeup, because Trinny Woodall has proved you can do them both during your morning commute with her speedy 5-minute on-the-go routine - all you need is her handy travel mirror that's easily snapped up on Amazon and her favourite multi-use products that are available to buy in Trinny London's rare 20% off sale this weekend.
A post shared by T R I N N Y (@trinnywoodall)
A photo posted by on
Shop Trinny Woodall's Travel Mirror
Shop Trinny Woodall's Makeup Routine
These cream eyeshadows are a game-changer when it comes to creating quick and easy eyeshadow looks, with the creamy formula allowing you to easily swipe and build colour on the lid just using your finger! Go in with a thin brush to use it as an eyeliner for another simple way to use.
Coming in six intensely pigmented shades, these eyeliners are ultra creamy so you can easily create a smooth liner, but they're smudge-proof once set for comfortable wear all day or night long. Go for an everyday neutral with the rich brown or champagne shades, or dial it up with a striking jewel tone.
Keep it natural with a subtle, sheer swipe of lippy, or enjoy the buildable formula and layer on the colour for a bright and bold look. It's not just colour you get with these lipsticks, though, as the formula boasts hyaluronic acid for 24-hour hydration and the addition of peptides gives lips plumper look over time.
Using the Beautifect 10x Magnifying Mirror to get a good look at what you're doing while in the back of a cab like Trinny, on a train, bus, or in the passenger seat of your co-workers car, makes the entire getting ready process a whole lot easier. The compact is, well, compact, and fits easily into the palm of your hand for easy use, with the leather pouch keeping it safe in your handbag for the rest of the day.
Trinny starts her 'fresh-faced' look by applying the Trinny London BFF De-Stress Tinted Serum with a beauty sponge. Here is where she pulls out the mirror that she calls 'fabulous,' and uses it to make sure that she doesn't 'make mistakes' and that her tinted serum is fully blended in.
"I'm just evening out my skin tone with it," she said of the serum, which offers a lighter coverage than a serum foundation but still helps to create a more cohesive and flawless-looking complexion. "I don't need to cover anything hugely," she adds, "So just a freshness to my face."
Next up, she brings dimension to the eyes with her 'daily go-to,' Trinny London's Eye2Eye in the shade Wisdom. "I start just putting a little bit on my eye," she says as she pats the cream formula gently onto the lid with her finger. "I just go back and forth with my finger."
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
To add some more drama, she explains, "I'm going to go in with Sabrina [a rich brown shade of her Line2Define eyeliner range] and I'm going to do, in the back of the cab, the tie line."
To do this, she runs the eyeliner right at the base of her eyelashes as it helps to "get a little extra definition and it just helps frame your eyes," she says.
To add a flush of colour to her cheeks, she uses her Just Joyous lipstick in the shade Eden and takes the product onto her finger before patting it into her skin. "I'm going to just blend that out with a sponge," she adds.
A swiping of Just Joyous lipstick in the shade Jessica brings the look together, with the hydrating and nourishing formula instantly adding shine to Trinny's pout. To finish off, she brushes her Lash2Brow eyebrow gel through her eyebrow hairs to 'clean' them up and adds a coat of the mascara side to her lashes - "And I'm done," she says. "Trinny London, five minute makeover!"
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
-
-
How to cut Monstera aerial roots without causing damage, according to horticulture experts
Ever wondered how to tackle those spidery roots that emerge from your monstera plant? We put it to the experts to share their methods
By Emily Smith Published
-
Alicia Keys' bold lip minimalist makeup combo is the perfect low-maintenance occasion look
The singer gave us all the inspiration we need to recreate the look for our next event in the diary
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Alicia Keys just demonstrated the perfect bold lip minimalist makeup look to impress at your next big occasion
The singer gave us all the inspiration we need to recreate the look for our next event in the diary
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Zoe Saldana's 'natural' date night makeup look is understated glam at its finest - and it's so easy to recreate with her tips and tricks
With a muted lip tint and generous swiping of blusher and bronzer, Zoe created a minimal yet impactful makeup look we can't wait to recreate
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
The 4 perfume trends that feel tired and overdone in 2025 - and what to wear instead
While we all have our perfume preferences, some notes and themes are set to get more wear than others in 2025...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
These editor-approved Trinny London favourites have a rare 20% off this weekend
Get your hands on the brand's best-selling beauty buys for less in this weekend's 48 hour sale
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
We're swooning over these chic February nails - even as Valentine's Day avoiders
While the month might call for romantic declarations and cliches, we're taking a more elegant approach with our manicures
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Anita Rani's beauty essentials for a 'healthy, warm base' need to make their way into my makeup bag
Anita Rani's makeup artist has revealed the three key products she used for a new look and I'm inspired to switch up my beauty routine
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
These 9 perfumes are powered by sensuality - and they're perfect for evening spritzing
From intimate skin-scents to smoky florals, we've rounded up 9 undeniably sexy fragrances...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Cat Deeley's beauty routine is a who's-who of our team's favourite, holy-grail products
From our go-to primers and moisturisers to the makeup brands we all adore, Cat Deeley is our kindred beauty spirit...
By Naomi Jamieson Published