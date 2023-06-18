This lipstick shade looks good on everyone (yes, everyone) according to a color analyst

Ever wonder which lipstick shades look best on you? A color analyst recently shared the universal shade everyone should be wearing, and what product is the best for achieving the look.

Buying lipstick, while fun, can also be a bit of a challenge - even if someone is touting a specific product as one of the best lipsticks, is it really suitable for you? Between bright oranges, the best red lipsticks, and nude pinks, how does anyone ever really know which shades look best on them?

Although, in the grand scheme of things, it doesn't matter, and anyone should feel free to wear whatever lipstick they choose, it can be intimidating not to know whether your preferred lip color is suitable for your skin tone.

Luckily, a color analyst recently shared which lip shade looks good on every skin tone - and yes, we do mean every skin tone.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Canva)

Glamour recently spoke with color analyst and image consultant Nathalia Vaz, who often analyzes celebrities' color palettes on her Instagram, including some of our favorites like Kate Middleton and Jennifer Lawrence. Nathalia shared the one shade that truly looks good on everyone, as well as how to know if you have cool or warm undertones.

She notes that deep red wine shades are universally flattering because they aren't too warm or too cool - aka, they look good on everyone.

"That is the case of navy blue, emerald green, teal, and wine-red burgundy colors," she says, referencing universally flattering shades.

The two specific products that Nathalia specifically recommends to achieve this look are the viral and often sold out Clinique's Black Honey lipstick, as well as Pat McGrath's MatteTrance Lipstick in Full Blooded.

Clinique Almost Lipstick, $23 (£18) | Ulta Social media fans can't get enough of Black Honey, Clinique's #1 lip phenomenon. This long-lasting lipstick merges with the unique, natural tone of your lips to create something wonderful and yours alone.

Another concept Nathalia educates on is the difference between warm and cool undertones. "How to find the undertone is the question I receive the most," she said.

It's helpful to have visuals of well-known celebrities to figure out which temperature you are, she said. For example, celebrities like Anne Hathaway, Rihanna, and Emily Blunt have cool undertones. On the other hand, Jennifer Lawrence and Jennifer Lopez have warm undertones.

Nathalia also notes that it's noticeable when people wear a color within their palette based on their skin temperature because they will look balanced. Testing her lipstick theory is one way to tell if a shade looks good on you.

"You can do the lipstick test; when the undertone is incorrect, you can feel the lipstick will look off on you,” she said. “Try lipsticks with more blueish shades with cool undertones, like MAC's Ruby Woo, and lipsticks with more yellowish shades and warm undertones like MAC's Chili's Crew." From there, you can see which shades feel best on you.