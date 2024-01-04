This French hairstyling hack is back in for 2024 according to TikTok, and all you need to achieve it is a £6 pin

Oui oui, indeed

kate winslet, natalie portman, and reese witherspoon
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Madeline Merinuk
By Madeline Merinuk
published

Have unruly locks to tame? This classic French hairstyling hack is making big waves on TikTok, and all you need to achieve it is a hair pin. 

We finally have a list of which outdated hairstyles to ditch for 2024 - and before the trend forecast for 2024 hairstyles comes in, we don't know what to do with our unruly locks. Seriously, we're about three days away from cutting our own bangs. 

Ideally, with a busy schedule, we want something fairly low maintenance that will keep our hair looking fresh and chic before our next haircut. While many turn to claw clips to put their hair up on an off day, some have been attuned to a not-so-new style that's been trending on TikTok recently - the timeless French twist. 

@lexiluallen

♬ original sound - Lexi

While you may think of this classic French hairstyling hack as a bit old-fashioned, it seems to be coming back with a full force, especially as far as TikTok is concerned. 

Why? The easy hairstyle takes just under 5 minutes to reproduce and all you need to achieve it is a simple hair clip that will only set you back £10 at most

There are many iterations of this classic hairstyle. You could opt for the traditional, vertical styling technique, in which your hair pin is completely hidden - but we love this easier method we recently found on TikTok. 

TikTok user @lexiluallen showed an even easier way to put your hair pin to good use. Simply take your hair and twist it up into a bun style - but instead of fastening the bun with an elastic, take your hair pin and slide it in vertically through the bun, and then downward, ensuring you grab all of the hair (as she displays in the video above).

And voila - in less than 5 minutes, you have an easy, no-fuss, and chic hairstyle.

french twist

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although you may typically only see a French twist sported for a luxe event (i.e., Reese Witherspoon at a Tiffany's gala or Kate Winslet on the Oscar's red carpet), this super simple style might just be taking the place of the claw clip for 2023. 

This is a public service announcement - get your French twist clips *now* before they completely sell out. 

6pcs Metal Hair Pins Vintage French Style Hair Pins for Buns Hair Accessories for Women Girls Hairstyle Accessories Suitable for Various Occasions Home Shopping Weddings Dating Parties
6 pcs Metal Hair Pins

RRP: £5.99 | The arc design of these U-shaped hairpins fits the head comfortably, easily holding hair up without slipping, tugging, or damaging your hair.

2 Pack Hair Fork French Pins For French Twist U Shaped Hair Pin Fork Sticks 2 Prong Updo Chignon Pin for women
2 pcs Hair Fork French Pins

RRP: £9.79 | You'll love this chignon hair pick, made of strong material and a unique tortoise shell design.

Minkissy Hair Sticks for Long Hair 3Pcs U Shaped Hair Pins French Style Hair Stick Updo Hair Sticks 2 Prong Updo Chignon Pins for Women Girls (Assorted color) French Braid Hair Tool
Hair Pins for Long Hair 3 pcs

RRP: £6.69 | Get your hair up quickly and with ease with this hair pins - perfect for achieving a French twist.

What's so great about a French twist is that it instantly elevates any outfit - no matter if you're wearing a luxe couture gown or an aiport-chic sweatsuit, a French twist is the perfect hairstyle that evokes 'I have my sh-t together' energy.

Madeline Merinuk
Madeline Merinuk
US Lifestyle News Writer

Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer, covering celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news.


She graduated in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism from Hofstra University, winning multiple student journalism awards, including a National Hearst Award, during her time there. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.


Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.

Latest