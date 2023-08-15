This beauty advent calendar boasts 150,000 waitlist sign-ups and £565 worth of beauty products for just £99

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The LookFantastic beauty advent calendar is bound to be the most talked about advent cal of the year - here's everything you get in this truly unmissable deal for the holiday season.

Over the years, many beauty product sellers have bundled packages of beauty products that can help lower the costs - for example, the Sephora Favorites Mini Luxe Vibes Beauty Set, which features cult-favorite products like YSL lipsticks and La Mer face cream.

Another avenue that helps pinch pennies a bit in the world of beauty purchases is advent calendars - and although the Christmas season seems far away, it's truly never too early to start taking advantage of holiday deals. In fact, LookFantastic has a new beauty advent calendar coming out for winter 2023 that is already set to be one of the biggest beauty gets of the year - and who doesn't want to take advantage of procuring some of the best beauty products of the year?

A post shared by LOOKFANTASTIC (@lookfantastic) A photo posted by on

According to a press release from LookFantastic, their 2023 Beauty Advent Calendar already has over 150,000 waitlist sign-ups and is set to be LookFantastic's biggest launch yet.

(Image credit: LookFantastic)

What's more, this upcoming advent calendar from LookFantastic is set to include over £565 worth of beauty products - and some from brands you know and love. According to LookFantastic's press release, this advent calendar is "packed with 27 products that spotlight some of the most highly acclaimed and luxurious brands in LOOKFANTASTIC'S beauty collection, such as NARS, MAC and Elemis, as well as editor's favourites such as Disciple, Coco & Eve and GRANDE Cosmetics."

Of course, £565 worth of beauty products is quite a lot of money - but not to worry, this beauty calendar is retailing for the price of just £99, which in comparison to the £565 isn't so bad, especially considering how many amazing products you're receiving. Oh, and did we mention 12 of the products are full size??!

When does the LookFantastic beauty advent calendar become available?

It's natural to wonder when this incredible box set will be available, seeing as 150,000 people are already on the waitlist to receive it. You can sign up for their waitlist link here.

On 1st September, the pre-sale for the item will begin, and general sale will start on 1st October - so if you're looking to get your hands on this highly-coveted set, we recommend setting a reminder for when it goes on sale so that you can be first in line.

(Image credit: LookFantastic)

What's in the 2023 LookFantastic beauty advent calendar?

According to LookFantastic, in this exclusive beauty box set, you will find: