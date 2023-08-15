This beauty advent calendar boasts 150,000 waitlist sign-ups and £565 worth of beauty products for just £99
LookFantastic is sponsoring your next beauty splurge - if you can get your hands on the products
The LookFantastic beauty advent calendar is bound to be the most talked about advent cal of the year - here's everything you get in this truly unmissable deal for the holiday season.
Over the years, many beauty product sellers have bundled packages of beauty products that can help lower the costs - for example, the Sephora Favorites Mini Luxe Vibes Beauty Set, which features cult-favorite products like YSL lipsticks and La Mer face cream.
Another avenue that helps pinch pennies a bit in the world of beauty purchases is advent calendars - and although the Christmas season seems far away, it's truly never too early to start taking advantage of holiday deals. In fact, LookFantastic has a new beauty advent calendar coming out for winter 2023 that is already set to be one of the biggest beauty gets of the year - and who doesn't want to take advantage of procuring some of the best beauty products of the year?
According to a press release from LookFantastic, their 2023 Beauty Advent Calendar already has over 150,000 waitlist sign-ups and is set to be LookFantastic's biggest launch yet.
What's more, this upcoming advent calendar from LookFantastic is set to include over £565 worth of beauty products - and some from brands you know and love. According to LookFantastic's press release, this advent calendar is "packed with 27 products that spotlight some of the most highly acclaimed and luxurious brands in LOOKFANTASTIC'S beauty collection, such as NARS, MAC and Elemis, as well as editor's favourites such as Disciple, Coco & Eve and GRANDE Cosmetics."
Of course, £565 worth of beauty products is quite a lot of money - but not to worry, this beauty calendar is retailing for the price of just £99, which in comparison to the £565 isn't so bad, especially considering how many amazing products you're receiving. Oh, and did we mention 12 of the products are full size??!
When does the LookFantastic beauty advent calendar become available?
It's natural to wonder when this incredible box set will be available, seeing as 150,000 people are already on the waitlist to receive it. You can sign up for their waitlist link here.
On 1st September, the pre-sale for the item will begin, and general sale will start on 1st October - so if you're looking to get your hands on this highly-coveted set, we recommend setting a reminder for when it goes on sale so that you can be first in line.
What's in the 2023 LookFantastic beauty advent calendar?
According to LookFantastic, in this exclusive beauty box set, you will find:
- Elemis | Pro-Collagen Marine Moisture Essence | Deluxe Size
- ESPA | Positivity Bath and Shower Gel | Deluxe Size
- Dr Paw Paw | Collagen Lip Oil | Full Size
- NARS | Orgasm Blush | Deluxe Size
- Disciple | Shadow Work AHA Brightening Serum | Full Size
- Sol de Janeiro | Brazilian Bum Bum Cream | Deluxe Size
- LOOKFANTASTIC | Bespoke Makeup Brush Set and Velvet Pouch | Full Size
- Eyeko | Black Magic Liquid Liner | Deluxe Size
- Ciaté | Dewy Skin Vitamin C Glass Glow Primer | Deluxe Size
- Origins | Mega Mushroom Treatment | Full Size
- Color Wow | Color Security Shampoo and Conditioner | Deluxe Size
- Nudestix | Gel Colour Lip + Cheek Balm | Deluxe Size
- ISOCLEAN | Makeup Brush Cleaner | Deluxe Size
- GRANDE Cosmetics | GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum | Full Size
- LOOKFANTASTIC x Aery | Winter Thyme Candle | Deluxe Size
- BEAUTYPRO | Retinol Eye Masks | Full Size
- MAC | MACStack Mascara Mega Brush | Full Size
- RealTechniques | Miracle Complexion Sponge | Full Size
- First Aid Beauty | Ultra Repair Cream | Full Size
- Avant | Hyaluronic Acid Molecular Boost Eye Cream | Full Size
- Medik8 | Surface Radiance Cleanse and C-Tetra Serum | Deluxe Size
- Coco & Eve | Like A Virgin Hair Masque | Full Size
- Rituals | Rituals of Jing Body Scrub | Deluxe Size
- Eve Lom | Rescue Mask | Deluxe Size
- ICONIC London | Day to Slay Palette | Full Size
