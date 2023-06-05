This bargain Aquaphor eyelash hack is a ‘game-changer for no make-up days’

This TikTok Aquaphor eyelash hack will make it look like you just got a lash lift and we're obsessed!

TikTok is constantly blessing us with beauty and makeup hacks that make our life easier. From slugging, to the dental floss hair hack, and that viral hack that makes it look like you got a face lift with just concealer, we've certainly gotten our fill of beauty hacks to last a lifetime. There's one new beauty hack, however, that has been a total game-changer for us - and the good news is that you likely already have the products necessary to do it.

The only thing you need to own to do this viral lash hack is our favorite multi-use beauty product, Aquaphor. Dry lips? Aquaphor. Forgot your highlighter at home? Aquaphor. Cracked hands and feet? Aquaphor. Even Meghan Markle swears by the drugstore balm.

All you need to do for this hack is grab a clean mascara wand or spoolie brush, a lash curler, and a tub of Aquaphor, and you're ready to get the quick and easy hack going.

TikToker Lauren Peters put the hack to the test, calling it a "game-changer for makeup-free days."

First, take a dab of Aquaphor and rub it into your fingers, then lightly coat your lashes with the Aquaphor, letting the product reach all of your lashes. Then, take your lash curler and pulse it about 5-10 times, the TikTok instructs. After that, take your spoolie brush and lightly brush your lashes out before giving one more curl to your lashes.

When all is said and done, you should be left with naturally longer and thicker-looking lashes, all thanks to the Aquaphor ($17).

Disclaimer: if you have blonde eyelashes, this hack might not be enough - but those with dark lashes will love how natural and shiny your lashes will look afterward.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Aquaphor Skin Repairing Balm, $17.27 (£14) | Amazon This fragrance-free and preservative-free balm is suitable for using on eyelashes as well as softening and protecting the skin.

People in the comments said that the hack totally changed the game for their lash care routine.

"I tried this this weekend and they lasted ALL DAY!! As a girlie with pin-straight lashes THANK YOU. This literally changed my everyday no makeup 🥹," one person commented under the original TikTok.

"I TRIED THIS AFTER SEEING YOUR VID! IT WORKED! And I have stick-straight lashes," another person said.

People also noted in the comments that the Aquaphor doesn't irritate the eye area after you apply it to your lashes, making it totally safe and painless. Gone are the days of applying coats and coats of mascara to your lashes in order to get them looking naturally long and thick - all you really need is Aquaphor.