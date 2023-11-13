The iconic YSL highlighter loved by Meghan Markle and Scarlett Johansson has a rare discount right now

The YSL Touche Eclat concealer and highlighter, a product beloved by both Meghan Markle and Scarlett Johansson, is on a rare sale right now - and of course, we're purchasing it as soon as possible.

There are certain celeb-loved beauty products that we're constantly searching for deals on - after all, a celeb-loved beauty product is bound to typically cost a pretty penny. For example, the YSL Touche Eclat concealer, beloved by A-listers like Meghan Markle and Scarlett Johansson - but luckily, the product is on a rare sale, and we can't wait to finally purchase it at a discounted rate of nearly £8 less than it typically sells for.

The Yves Saint Laurent Touche Eclat All-Over Brightening Concealer Pen is a cult-favourite beauty product, and has over 150 five-star reviews on some of our most beloved websites like LookFantastic.

In fact, the product has been beloved for so long that she Duchess has been using it since 2014 - nearly ten years ago. Plus, the product is so powerful, she said, that she swore by it back when she was filming Suits. T"o open up your eyes, apply a highlighter like Yves Saint Laurent’s Touche Éclat in the inner corner,” Meghan Markle previously told Birchbox in 2014 when she created her own box with them. “This trick is especially good when we’re filming at 3 a.m. and I need to look bright-eyed and bushy-tailed."

Even though Scarlett Johansson now has her own skincare line, "The Outset," she still opts for products like the YSL Touche Eclat concealer that have been her go-to's for years. In fact, she says that she's been using the YSL Touche Eclat for "like a thousand years," according to TODAY, because of its ability to "brighten areas of darkness or dullness and smooth fine lines and wrinkles."

Don't just take it from ScarJo and Meghan Markle, though - this product has been beloved by the general beauty-consuming public for over a decade as well, and the proof is in the product reviews.

"I’ve tried many under eye concealers over the years but I keep coming back to YSL. It’s a classic and whilst slightly pricier than other options, I find it longer lasting, more natural and it doesn’t sink into fine lines," one person reviewed of the luxurious product.

"Been buying this for years. Tried cheaper alternatives but always ended up going back to it," another person reviewed, proving its worthiness of the price.