Scarlett Johansson showcases summer's hottest lipstick trend and her glowing complexion is down to these under $60 skincare products

Scarlett Johansson glowed at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 on Tuesday evening, gracing the red carpet with enviably flawless skin and stunning red lips.

The US actor turned heads at the glitzy French event last night, after showing up to the Asteroid City premiere looking positively breathtaking.

Scarlett, who was joined by husband Colin Jost for the appearance, smiled for cameras in celebration of her latest role as Midge Campbell in the Wes Anderson film.

Her Prada cotton-candy pink dress, which was custom-made for the Hollywood star, was teamed with a white bralette adorned by crystals and a pair of silver platform heels. The 38-year-old, who was styled by the renowned Kate Young for the event, further accessorized the glamorous ensemble with star-shaped earrings by David Yurman and glittery mermaid nails by Yoko Sakakura.

Meanwhile, Scarlett's signature blonde hair was cut into a wavy bob and fixed behind her ears for a feminine finish. Fans were also quick to spot her stunning back tattoo, which consists of a lamb sitting amongst a trail of black roses. The inking is reportedly a tribute to the Marvel star's eight-year-old daughter, who is named Rose Dorothy.

It was Scarlett's flawless makeup at Cannes 2023, however, that really caught folks' attention.

The Black Widow star went for a warmer take on her trademark red lipstick at the event, rocking a coral shade as she posed for cameras. While it remains unknown which brand of lippy she wore, a similar effect can be made with Lady Danger by MAC.

MAC Matte Lipstick in Lady Danger - £20 Bold, colour-rich and classic. The original, iconic matte lip. Intense colour with a full matte finish and comfortable 10-hour wear.



On his Instagram, Scarlett's makeup artist, Frankie Boyd, revealed that he had used products by The Outset to achieve the star's silky-smooth skin.

The plant-based beauty brand, which was founded by Scarlett herself in 2022, offers a range of surprisingly affordable items, including a $32 Gentle Micellar Antioxidant Cleanser and a $44 Nourishing Squalane Daily Moisturizer.

If you really want to emulate Scarlett's dermatological success, go for the $46 Firming & Plumping Vegan Collagen Prep Serum.

The Outset Nourishing Squalane Daily Moisturizer - $44 A daily moisturizer that hydrates for up to 24 hours while soothing and protecting skin from pollution and free radicals.



Speaking about The Outset last year, Scarlett explained that she'd been inspired to start her skin care line after discovering how prevalent toxic chemicals were in her own beauty products.

"Once I saw the ingredients lists from the other stuff, it was like, Wow, this is bad. You’re putting gasoline on your face every day, basically. Once you know, once you’ve peeked under the hood, you know you don’t want to put more of this out there," she told W Magazine.

Elsewhere in the interview, Scarlett admitted that she'd always struggled to abide by one golden skincare rule.

"Makeup artists are always like, Stop touching your face! “Stop touching your” face is not even a tip. It’s a warning, one that I have a terrible time with. I finally stopped touching my face in my late twenties," the BAFTA winner said.