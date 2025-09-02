Susanna Reid just debuted a major hair transformation and it's perfect for the autumnal months ahead
Waving goodbye to her warm brunette tresses, the presenter's new hairdo serves us fresh inspiration for the new season
With a new season right around the corner, if you're anything like us, you might have an itch to give your hair a refresh.
September feels like the perfect time to switch up your look, and the first area for experimentation is typically our strands - whether that means opting for a daring cut from the list of 2025 hair trends, trying your hand at DIY highlights, or trialling a new hair colour.
Speaking of the latter, Susanna Reid has just appeared on our television screens sporting a major hair transformation, which has only further encouraged us to book an appointment with our hairdresser (and buy a bottle of the best purple shampoo).
Why we're taking notes on Susanna Reid's hair transformation for autumn
After taking a short summer break from ITV's Good Morning Britain, Susanna Reid made a reappearance on the breakfast show on Monday, 1st September, debuting a brand new hairdo. The unexpected transformation saw Reid wave goodbye to her brunette bobbed tresses, instead showing off creamy blonde balayaged strands.
Reminiscent of last autumn's popular teddy blonde hue, Reid's brunette locks have had a brighter makeover during the summer, with blonde highlights running throughout, completed by lighter, money-piece effect strands that frame her face. In fact, the look in question is perfect for those seeking inspiration to switch up their strands ahead of the cooler months.
As for how the presenter styled her new tresses, Susanna paired her classic middle parting with effortlessly bouncy curls, which was the perfect way to showcase the soft blonde hues of her hair. In fact, the brightness of her strands allowed her vibrant cobalt blue dress and pink lip to pop even further.
Recreate Susanna's curly blonde bob
For those looking to recreate Susanna's strands, we've put together a few hair styling essentials that lend themselves to mirroring the presenter's blonde bouncy curls - including a blonde-boosting shampoo and an all-new ghd curling tong.
RRP: £189
Enjoy long-lasting Hollywood curls with ghd's newest invention, the Chronos Curve Grand Tong. This curling wand unlocks big, bouncy waves in no time at all, working to raise the root, boost volume, and minimise the frizz of your hairstyle. The result? Smoother, softer, and shinier curls, while protecting strands from damage and breakage.
RRP: £29
Ensure your hairstyle is locked in place all day long with a spritz of Color Wow's strong-hold yet flexible hairspray. Forget the crunchiness or crispiness of other hairsprays on the market, this fast-drying formula delivers a weightless hold, while simultaneously working to smooth, strengthen, and offer UV filters to protect colour-treated strands.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
