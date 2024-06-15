The rose-infused nailcare staple Sienna Miller relies on for healthy nails and cuticles

Do you often find yourself with dry nails and peeling skin around your cuticles? Sienna Miller's nailcare kit boasts a particular ultra-conditioning oil that promises to nourish your fingertips for a polished and healthy look.

If you're a frequent manicure-getter, you'll no doubt be aware of the important role cuticle oil plays in keeping your nails healthy. Not only does it work to strengthen brittle nails, it also conditions the area surrounding the nail bed, warding off dry skin and offering an elevated finish to your perfectly painted manicure. It's a simple addition to your routine and one that can make a whole lot of difference, just ask Sienna Miller, who has previously shared her very own chapped skin saviour.

So, if you're yet to add a nail and cuticle oil to your beauty arsenal (we're not angry, just disappointed), or are perhaps seeking one that looks as aesthetic on your dresser as a bottle of perfume, here's why Miller's pick deserves your consideration...

The conditioning nailcare staple Sienna Miller relies on

Having dry skin around your nails, particularly on and around the cuticle, can really undermine a chic manicure look. It's therefore important to keep our hands nourished and protected by way of the best hand creams and specifically designed nail oils. The latter is something Sienna Miller advocates, as she shared with Vogue that one such oil takes pride of place in her handbag: the Kure Bazaar Organic Cuticle Oil, to be exact.

Kure Bazaar Organic Cuticle Oil View at Fortnum and Mason RRP: £32 Featuring 10 nourishing oils, this nail oil strengthens and hydrates brittle nails to prevent breaking and peeling – plus, it conditions the cuticle and skin surrounding the nail.

Sharing the contents of her bag for Vogue's "In the Bag" YouTube series in 2023, Miller shared that she keeps Kure Bazaar's rose-petal-infused formula on hand as she gets "really dry [skin] around her nails and then I sit there fiddling with it and picking it."

The formula is 100% organic and features 10 ultra-nourishing oils including argan, hemp and sweet almond as well as an infusion of Rosa Damascena. It works to strengthen and hydrate dry and brittle nails while also helping to soothe and condition the surrounding skin.

All in all, it's a true nail care essential (especially in winter when dry skin, particularly on the hands, is prevalent) that comes celebrity-approved. Plus, featuring rose petals suspended in golden oil, it'll look so luxe either in your bathroom cabinet or on your dresser. An oil like this is also a must for those who opt for in-salon treatments, like BIAB nails, to help nourish the skin around the nail and maintain your cuticles.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How to apply the Sienna Miller's nail oil go-to

Like all nail oils, you should apply a drop to each nail – made all the easier with Kure Bazaar's brush applicator – and massage in gently, focusing on the cuticles, nails and their sides.

For an added pamper moment, or to help exfoliate and buff away dry skin, we would also recommend using a hand scrub (like Jo Malone's Vitamin E Scrub) before applying your cuticle oil, as well as hand cream – our pick is L'Occitane's Shea Butter Hand Cream.