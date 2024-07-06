Serena Williams just perfected the go-to effortless hairstyle for any occasion
Offering an elegantly chic twist on an easy to recreate updo, Serena Williams' side ponytail is a guaranteed winner for any summer event
If you’re on the hunt for a stylish and fuss-free hairstyle for your summer events, Serena Williams just made a case for the side ponytail hairstyle - and it’s every part flattering as it is elegant…
Whilst short bob hairstyles and hourglass layers have been dominating the 2024 hair trends, we’ve also been looking for innovative ways to jazz up our hair styling - from side-swept hair to the single strand hair trend.
Debuting a glamorous side ponytail at Paris Fashion Week, Serena Williams just added another effortless hairstyle to the mix - and we’re adding it to our summer styling rotation immediately. So, if you're in the market for a hairstyle that is both timeless and straight-forward, here's how to recreate Williams' classy look at home...
Why Serena Williams' curly side ponytail is the go-to hairstyle for any summer event
Attending the Sacai Menswear show as part of Paris Fashion Week, Serena Williams posted her look to Instagram on Friday, 28th June, wearing a tailored black pinstriped midi dress with metal-embellished leather clogs. Her sartorial attire was paired with a minimalist glam makeup look, consisting of chiselled cheekbones, winged eyeliner, fanned lashes and a warm nude lip.
As for her hairstyle of choice, Williams' sandy-hued locks and smudged root combination was styled delicately into a side-swept ponytail and volumised curled ends - a standout look compared to her otherwise monochrome ensemble.
A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams)
A photo posted by on
Not only a champion on the courts, the former tennis star's effortlessly chic hairdo is a guaranteed winner - and certainly one to add to your styling rotation. Whether you're prepping for a glam occasion or you're just looking for a stylishly modern day-to-day look, this side ponytail can be recreated at home in just a few quick and easy steps...
Recreate Serena Williams' curled side ponytail
RRP: £4.99
A back comb brush doesn't just have one job, it actually is a staple when it comes to any hair styling, all thanks to its versatility. This brushworks offering has a slender tail, which is great for sectioning and parting hair, whilst its rows of nylon bristles ensures maximum grip and control.
RRP: £6.95
Snag-free hair ties are a must-have in your styling arsenal for updo's, in order to help reduce split ends and breakage. Suitable for any hair type, these elasticated biodegradable hair bands aim to maintain your hair's health when styling.
RRP: £47.99
A big barrelled curling wand is the key to recreating Serena's bouncy curled ponytail. This BaByliss option boasts a 32mm titanium barrel, with a clamp to help keep your locks in place as you curl. With 6 adjustable heat settings, from 160°C to 210°C, this go-to styler would make a great addition to your tool kit.
If you're looking to recreate this sophisticated side ponytail, you'll be pleased to know that it is easy to achieve at home, with just some of the best hair styling products needed, whilst also looking like you put the maximum effort into it. Plus, it will hardly take you any time - perfect for when you're in a hurry to head out of the door but you still want to look put-together.
- First, you must choose your desired location for your dramatic side parting to sit - this is usually in line with the arch of your eyebrow. This can be a tricky task when working with dry hair, so we'd recommend brushing your locks backwards towards the crown of your head when it is damp, as this will help you part your hair better.
- Once you've chosen your parting location, use a brush to sleek both sides of your hair, gathering your locks to one side of your face. If you're struggling to achieve a slicked back finish, apply a styling cream - such as the Living Proof No Frizz Smooth Styling Cream - to your tresses for smooth and frizz-free results.
- Next, gather your hair into a ponytail that sits just below your ear and secure in place with a hair tie.
- Take a small strand of hair from your ponytail and wrap around the hair tie until the bobble is completely hidden, then use a hair grip to secure the end of the strand in place behind the back of the ear
- Spritz your ponytail with a heat protectant spray, before taking your large barrelled best curling iron to the end of your hair. The aim is to create one large bouncy curl, this can be achieved by taking the entire end section of your ponytail and wrapping it around the curler in one go.
- To complete this hairstyle, lock your look into place with a strong hold hairspray - we'd recommend the L'Oreal Paris Elnett Extra Strong Hold Hairspray
And voilà, your event-ready hairstyle is complete!
