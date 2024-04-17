The surprising scent Sarah Jessica Parker swears by for a fresh and refined impression
For those who prefer verdant and woody unisex signatures, Sarah Jessica Parker's perfume is well worth a spritz (or ten...)
If you're an avoider of ultra-sweet gourmand scents or powdery florals, Sarah Jessica Parker's perfume is a breath of fresh (and aromatic) air...
While there's always a time and a place for delicate florals and sultry vanillas - particularly if you're in the market for one of the best long-lasting perfumes - there's just something about a warm and woody signature that is so darn chic.
An opinion clearly shared by SJP herself, who let slip that she's a fan of a very fresh and earthy perfume, the likes of which is technically marketed as a men's cologne...
The timeless and woody scent Sarah Jessica Parker always reaches for
Skin-like and unisex scents are becoming increasingly popular, with many counted amongst the best perfumes for women - and for good reason. They're hypnotizing but often hard to pin down, offering a warmth and richness to your person that just oozes sophistication. A perfect example of this is one of SJP's signatures, which features a blend of green and woody notes - perfect for every season and occasion.
And what is this timeless perfume that has captured the heart of Carrie Bradshaw herself? Answer: Guerlain Vétiver. The actor told Who What Wear: "Right now I'm wearing the old Guerlain Vétiver, which is great. It's a men's fragrance that has now been around for, what, 15-plus years?"
SJP-approved
RRP: from £99 for 100ml | Notes: vetiver, tonka bean, nutmeg, pepper tobacco, orange, bergamot and lemon
With earthy notes of vetiver and fresh citrus laced with nutmeg, tobacco and tonka bean, this perfume is rich and woody, offering an impression that is both warm and effortlessly sophisticated.
Encased in a glass, square bottle, Vétiver combines notes of vetiver (hence the name), tonka bean, nutmeg, pepper and tobacco - offering that distinctive woodsy and smoky intensity - with fresh hints of orange, bergamot and lemon.
It's described by Guerlain as smelling like "the earth in the pale dawn light," so if you're a lover of crisp, early mornings and gravitate towards more natural scents, this perfume is sure to be a hit.
Price-wise, it's also refreshingly reasonable, with the eau de toilette costing £99 for 100ml. You can also shop the scent in a more intensive parfum.
If its olfactory notes aren't quite what you're looking for though, Sarah Jessica Parker also revealed that she's a fan of some of the best Diptyque perfumes.
3 similar scents to layer (or swap) SJP's perfume with
If Sarah Jessica Parker's perfume has piqued your interest but you prefer your woody scents to have a touch of sweetness or perhaps a powdery air - creating a more subtle blend - we've also rounded up a few other warm and chic options to either layer it (or to wear in its stead)...
Cirtusy & woody
RRP: from £150 for 50ml | Notes: Bergamot, juniper berries, lemon, pepper, incense, amber, sandalwood and vanilla
For a similarly citrusy and woody signature, Byredo's Gypsy Water is the perfect pick. It opens with sparkling bursts of bergamot and lemon, which are then grounded with smoky incense, aromatic pine needles and warm notes of amber and sandalwood, smoothed by vanilla.
Spicy Vetiver
RRP: from £75 for 50ml | Notes: pink peppercorn, cardamom and juniper berries, cumin, ginger, nutmeg, angelica, vetiver and amber
For another unisex, vetiver-centric option, Jo Loves' Pink Vetiver scent offers a warm and spicy twist on the leafy number. Its blend of pink peppercorn, cardamon, juniper berries, cumin, ginger and amber perfectly complements the base note of vetiver, leaving a woody and spicy impression with every spritz.
Powdery & Smoky
RRP: £153 for 75ml | Notes: Juniper berry, cedar, tonka bean and jasmine
Since SJP is a fellow fan of Diptyque, we couldn't not include a scent from the brand's lineup and Orphéon, in particular, shares several notes with the actor's other go-to. This fragrance offers a powdery smokiness, with warm hints of cedar and tonka bean laced with floral jasmine.
