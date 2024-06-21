Salma Hayek's makeup artist reveals high street buys behind the actress' radiant skin
We're stocking up on everything immediately
Salma Hayek has an enviable complexion. Her seemingly flawless skin is, well, incredible, so we're always keen to know what products she uses.
Celebrating the Fashion Trust Arabia’s 2024 prize winners earlier this week, Salma wore a stunning smokey eye look that beautifully complemented her lit-from-within skin. But the secret to her complexion is more than just using one of the best foundations for oily skin.
Thankfully, her makeup artist, Sofia Tilbury, has revealed the products that went into her most recent look on her Instagram - from skincare to makeup and everything in between. But what we're most interested in are the items that gave her this perfect glow.
A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek)
A photo posted by on
You can see a full breakdown of everything Salma's wearing in Sofia's Instagram post here, but it includes some Charlotte Tilbury favourites such as the Magic Water Cream, Magic Hydrator Mist, Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer, Magic Vanish Colour Corrector, and the Airbrush Flawless Finish Powder.
We've picked out the top products responsible for her signature radiance that truly deliver the promised results. From skincare staples to one of the best foundations on the market, these are the buys that will help you achieve a Salma-worthy flawless finish.
Shop Salma's skin secrets
A hard-working toner is just as essential as the best face moisturiser in your everyday skincare routine, especially if you want to boost glow and hydration. This particular toner is designed to gently resurface and prep your skin, making for a seamless base.
One of the best foundations on the market, beautiful skin is exactly what it will give you. Offering brilliant coverage and dewiness without a cakey finish, it is the ideal everyday and special event foundation. Take on holiday this summer alongside makeup minis for the perfect glowy, blemish-free look.
We don't doubt that there are several other factors that make Salma's skin so flawless, but for this particular makeup look, these are the key base products that she has to thank.
From best foundations with SPF to beautiful berry lipstick shades, Charlotte Tilbury is a brand that truly does it all - but not as many people are familiar with its impressive skincare offering.
No makeup look can truly shine without adequate skin prep, so if you already have the necessary foundations and concealers but still don't find your complexion looking its best, these simple yet effective skincare products are the place to start.
Amelia joined woman&home in 2022 after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from City University and she is now a senior fashion and beauty writer. She began building her career as a lifestyle journalist after completing a fashion journalism course at the Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design in 2019, writing for a variety of titles including OK!, New!, and Notion on topics such as sustainable fashion and entertainment.
