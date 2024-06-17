The 6 must-have makeup minis to pack if you’re jetting off on holiday this summer
Both practical and effective, beauty minis are essential if you're heading on a trip this summer
Trying to pack your entire makeup routine into one travel-friendly bag can be stressful, but these miniature beauty staples are the key to streamlining your cosmetics pouch while also elevating your holiday glow.
If you’re jetting off somewhere nice this summer, you might be on the hunt for the best facial sunscreens or foundations with SPF to add to your makeup arsenal of go-to products. But, if you’re looking to save a bit of room in your suitcase ahead of your holiday, the key to getting the most out of your makeup bag without compromising your holiday glow is travel minis.
Although they’re far from a new concept, these travel-sized products are actually more commonplace than you may think; most key makeup items in our regimes now come in smaller sizes. So, if saving space in your makeup bag sounds appealing, these are the six travel-sized beauty products to add to your holiday shopping list – from a highly-rated mascara and a cooling setting spray to a glowy tinted moisturiser with SPF and a handy perfume atomiser.
The 6 makeup minis to pack in your suitcase for a hassle-free holiday
1. Mascara
From volumising to lengthening and curling, the best mascara is a great one to have on your travels. If you're travelling to a hot destination, between humid climates to spending time in the pool, we'd recommend opting for a waterproof option to ensure it doesn't budge all day and night.
RRP: £15 for 4.8g
This Better Than Sex mini offers a water-resistant and sweat-proof formula that defines and adds volume, making it perfect for resisting humidity and getting in and out of the pool.
RRP: £15 for 4g
For the optimum curl, this conditioning mini mascara from Benefit comes with a roller-like wand to achieve a separated, lifted and curled effect.
2. Perfume atomiser
Instead of packing a 100ml glass bottle of your go-to fragrance, invest in an affordable atomiser to decant a trip's worth of perfume into. Its lightweight container makes it convenient to pop in your bag and carry around with you for touch-ups throughout the day.
RRP: £9.99
This atomiser features an inner glass container with a sleek and minimalistic aluminium outer shell, a lightweight and convenient option for when you're on the go.
RRP: £7.99
A robust option that's designed to withstand your travels, this Travalo perfume pod boasts a lightweight shatterproof, leakproof and scratch-resistant case. Its effortless refilling system also makes it easy to decant your go-to scents without exposing them to any air.
3. Liquid blush
Avoid taking any pressed makeup products that could potentially shatter en route to your destination; instead, choose a miniature liquid or cream alternative. A blush is a staple on holiday for achieving that healthy flush of colour across your cheeks.
RRP: £14 for 3ml
This liquid blush from Rare Beauty may be small but it sure is mighty. Infused with long-lasting colour pigments, a little goes a long way with this product, making it the perfect candidate for on-the-go.
RRP: £23
With moisturising and skin-soothing ingredients, swipe this dusty rose-hued blush stick onto your cheeks then pat in with your fingertips for a naturally subtle and creamy finish.
4. Setting spray
No one wants their makeup creasing, transferring or melting off their face while on their travels, so finding a quality setting spray is vital. Creating a protective layer over your face, this unmissable step in your holiday beauty routine will ensure your makeup stays locked in place – whatever the day's activities.
RRP: £15.50 for 30ml
This weightless option from Urban Decay lowers the temperature of your makeup, offering up to 16 hours of makeup longevity without any melting or settling into fine lines.
RRP: £16 for 30ml
There's a reason MAC's Fix+ setting spray is heralded within the world of beauty. This hydrating mist is infused with green tea, chamomile and cucumber extract to refresh and soothe the skin while helping to keep your makeup in place for up to 12 hours.
5. SPF tinted moisturiser
When on holiday you may want to opt for a lighter base option and swap out your everyday foundation for the best tinted moisturiser with added SPF (which will act as bonus protection to your dedicated facial sunscreen). Evening out your complexion and providing extra hydration or nourishment for that healthy "lit from within" look, this is a great lightweight alternative that doesn't have a heavy feel or finish to it.
RRP: £24.50 for 25ml
This vitamin-packed skin enhancer with SPF 30 helps to protect your complexion from damaging UV and day-to-day environmental factors. What's more, it offers hydration and blurs uneven skin tones and blemishes.
RRP: £18 for 15ml
Protect your skin from damaging environmental factors with this antioxidant-enriched tinted moisturiser from Estée Lauder. Its adaptive pigment formula also works to even out your skin tone for a hydrated, barely-there look, all with a silky and fresh finish.
RRP: £19 for 15ml
For radiant-looking skin, opt for this gel-cream hybrid that combines skincare and makeup, with ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and squalane to keep the skin looking nourished and supple. This buildable SPF 30 formula has sheer to medium coverage, making it the perfect lightweight base for your summer holiday.
6. Cleansing Balm
A cleansing balm is a great nourishing way to ensure your complexion is clean after a long day in the sun, as these oil-based formulas break down any impurities such as makeup, SPF, dirt and sweat.
RRP: £12 for 30ml
Removing traces of makeup, dirt, oil and sunscreen after a long day in the sun, this Clinique cleansing balm now comes in a smaller 30ml pot. If you're searching for the best cleansers, this one is perfect for throwing in your beauty bag.
RRP: £10 for 15ml
Working to remove makeup and diminish the look of pores, this 5-in-1 purifying balm includes key actives such as vitamin C and wild sea fennel to reveal a smooth and brightened complexion.
Why makeup minis are perfect for your summer travels
Forget packing a chunky and heavy makeup bag; not only do minis help ease the weight on your luggage allowance but they’re often compact and lightweight enough to throw in your handbag for touch-ups on the go, too.
Many well-known brands and much-loved products now boast a smaller-sized offering, including classics like Charlotte Tilbury’s Hollywood Flawless Filter and Benefit’s Hoola Bronzer. These sizes are also a great opportunity to try out a product that you’ve been eyeing up for a fraction of the price before you invest in the full size.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home
