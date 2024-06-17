The 6 must-have makeup minis to pack if you’re jetting off on holiday this summer

Both practical and effective, beauty minis are essential if you're heading on a trip this summer

Trying to pack your entire makeup routine into one travel-friendly bag can be stressful, but these miniature beauty staples are the key to streamlining your cosmetics pouch while also elevating your holiday glow.

If you’re jetting off somewhere nice this summer, you might be on the hunt for the best facial sunscreens or foundations with SPF to add to your makeup arsenal of go-to products. But, if you’re looking to save a bit of room in your suitcase ahead of your holiday, the key to getting the most out of your makeup bag without compromising your holiday glow is travel minis.

Although they’re far from a new concept, these travel-sized products are actually more commonplace than you may think; most key makeup items in our regimes now come in smaller sizes. So, if saving space in your makeup bag sounds appealing, these are the six travel-sized beauty products to add to your holiday shopping list – from a highly-rated mascara and a cooling setting spray to a glowy tinted moisturiser with SPF and a handy perfume atomiser.

The 6 makeup minis to pack in your suitcase for a hassle-free holiday

1. Mascara

From volumising to lengthening and curling, the best mascara is a great one to have on your travels. If you're travelling to a hot destination, between humid climates to spending time in the pool, we'd recommend opting for a waterproof option to ensure it doesn't budge all day and night.

Too Faced Better Than Sex Waterproof Doll-Size Mascara
Too Faced Better Than Sex Waterproof Doll-Size Mascara

RRP: £15 for 4.8g

This Better Than Sex mini offers a water-resistant and sweat-proof formula that defines and adds volume, making it perfect for resisting humidity and getting in and out of the pool.

Benefit Roller Lash Travel Sized Mini
Benefit Roller Lash Travel Sized Mini

RRP: £15 for 4g

For the optimum curl, this conditioning mini mascara from Benefit comes with a roller-like wand to achieve a separated, lifted and curled effect.

Eyeko Lash Alert Mascara Travel Size 4ml
Eyeko Lash Alert Mascara Travel Size

RRP: £10 for 4ml

If volume is more to your liking, this nourishing formula with shea butter works to strengthen your lashes over time for a thicker and lengthened look.

2. Perfume atomiser

Instead of packing a 100ml glass bottle of your go-to fragrance, invest in an affordable atomiser to decant a trip's worth of perfume into. Its lightweight container makes it convenient to pop in your bag and carry around with you for touch-ups throughout the day.

AsaNana Perfume Atomiser
Asanana Perfume Atomiser

RRP: £9.99

This atomiser features an inner glass container with a sleek and minimalistic aluminium outer shell, a lightweight and convenient option for when you're on the go.

Travalo Perfume Pod Refillable Atomiser 5ml
Travalo Perfume Pod Refillable Atomiser

RRP: £7.99

A robust option that's designed to withstand your travels, this Travalo perfume pod boasts a lightweight shatterproof, leakproof and scratch-resistant case. Its effortless refilling system also makes it easy to decant your go-to scents without exposing them to any air.

BRARIOS Perfume Atomiser Refillable
Brarios Perfume Atomiser

RRP: £9.99

This chic pocket-sized bottle is affordable yet so chic, offering up to 65 sprays of your favourite perfume to last through your trip away.

3. Liquid blush

Avoid taking any pressed makeup products that could potentially shatter en route to your destination; instead, choose a miniature liquid or cream alternative. A blush is a staple on holiday for achieving that healthy flush of colour across your cheeks.

Encourage MINI SOFT PINCH LIQUID BLUSH
Rare Beauty Mini Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in Encourage

RRP: £14 for 3ml

This liquid blush from Rare Beauty may be small but it sure is mighty. Infused with long-lasting colour pigments, a little goes a long way with this product, making it the perfect candidate for on-the-go.

WESTMAN ATELIER PETITE BABY CHEEKS BLUSH STICK
Westman Atelier Petite Baby Cheeks Blush Stick in Petal

RRP: £23

With moisturising and skin-soothing ingredients, swipe this dusty rose-hued blush stick onto your cheeks then pat in with your fingertips for a naturally subtle and creamy finish.

TARTE Travel-size Blush Tape™ Liquid Blush 5.5ml
Tarte Travel-Size Blush Tape™ Liquid Blush 5.5ml

RRP: £17.50 for 5.5ml

Offering a dewy flush of colour to your cheeks for a healthy glow finish, this Tarte liquid blush has a cushioned applicator tip, which makes for an easy and blendable application.

4. Setting spray

No one wants their makeup creasing, transferring or melting off their face while on their travels, so finding a quality setting spray is vital. Creating a protective layer over your face, this unmissable step in your holiday beauty routine will ensure your makeup stays locked in place – whatever the day's activities.

Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray
Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray 30ml

RRP: £15.50 for 30ml

This weightless option from Urban Decay lowers the temperature of your makeup, offering up to 16 hours of makeup longevity without any melting or settling into fine lines.

MAC Mini Fix+ Setting Spray - Original 30ml
Mac Mini Fix+ Setting Spray

RRP: £16 for 30ml

There's a reason MAC's Fix+ setting spray is heralded within the world of beauty. This hydrating mist is infused with green tea, chamomile and cucumber extract to refresh and soothe the skin while helping to keep your makeup in place for up to 12 hours.

Morphe Continuous Setting Mist Mini
Morphe Continuous Setting Mist Mini

RRP: £12

If you're looking for a more controlled application, this ultra-fine setting mist imparts a radiant finish to your complexion. Keep this mini in your bag for when you need a glowy touch-up.

5. SPF tinted moisturiser

When on holiday you may want to opt for a lighter base option and swap out your everyday foundation for the best tinted moisturiser with added SPF (which will act as bonus protection to your dedicated facial sunscreen). Evening out your complexion and providing extra hydration or nourishment for that healthy "lit from within" look, this is a great lightweight alternative that doesn't have a heavy feel or finish to it.

Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturiser Natural Skin Perfector Mini 25ml
Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturiser Natural Skin Perfector Mini

RRP: £24.50 for 25ml

This vitamin-packed skin enhancer with SPF 30 helps to protect your complexion from damaging UV and day-to-day environmental factors. What's more, it offers hydration and blurs uneven skin tones and blemishes.

Estée Lauder DayWear Sheer Tint Moisturizer SPF15 15ml

Estée Lauder Daywear Sheer Tint Moisturiser SPF 15

RRP: £18 for 15ml

Protect your skin from damaging environmental factors with this antioxidant-enriched tinted moisturiser from Estée Lauder. Its adaptive pigment formula also works to even out your skin tone for a hydrated, barely-there look, all with a silky and fresh finish.

bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturiser Hydrating Gel Cream SPF 30
bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturiser Hydrating Gel Cream SPF 30

RRP: £19 for 15ml

For radiant-looking skin, opt for this gel-cream hybrid that combines skincare and makeup, with ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and squalane to keep the skin looking nourished and supple. This buildable SPF 30 formula has sheer to medium coverage, making it the perfect lightweight base for your summer holiday.

6. Cleansing Balm

A cleansing balm is a great nourishing way to ensure your complexion is clean after a long day in the sun, as these oil-based formulas break down any impurities such as makeup, SPF, dirt and sweat.

Clinique Take The Day Off™ Cleansing Balm 30ml
Clinique Take The Day Off™ Cleansing Balm

RRP: £12 for 30ml

Removing traces of makeup, dirt, oil and sunscreen after a long day in the sun, this Clinique cleansing balm now comes in a smaller 30ml pot. If you're searching for the best cleansers, this one is perfect for throwing in your beauty bag.

Emma Hardie 15ml Travel Size Moringa Cleansing Balm
Emma Hardie Travel Size Moringa Cleansing Balm

RRP: £10 for 15ml

Working to remove makeup and diminish the look of pores, this 5-in-1 purifying balm includes key actives such as vitamin C and wild sea fennel to reveal a smooth and brightened complexion.

ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm 20g
Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm

RRP: £13.50 for 20g

With its blend of nine essential oils, this best-selling Elemis cleansing balm effortlessly removes impurities. Its kind to skin formula leaves your skin feeling soft and deeply cleansed.

Why makeup minis are perfect for your summer travels

Forget packing a chunky and heavy makeup bag; not only do minis help ease the weight on your luggage allowance but they’re often compact and lightweight enough to throw in your handbag for touch-ups on the go, too.

Many well-known brands and much-loved products now boast a smaller-sized offering, including classics like Charlotte Tilbury’s Hollywood Flawless Filter and Benefit’s Hoola Bronzer. These sizes are also a great opportunity to try out a product that you’ve been eyeing up for a fraction of the price before you invest in the full size. 

Sennen Prickett
Sennen Prickett
Digital Beauty Writer

Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty buys and trending products from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. Previously, Sennen worked as a Junior Digital Editor at FROW Magazine, where she wrote about the latest fashion and beauty news, trends and viral must-have products to shop, and reviewing a lineup of beauty products. She has since worked with numerous brands including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols. When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and walking her dog.

