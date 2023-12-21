Salma Hayek proved that ‘cherry red’ makeup is the way to go for a holiday party

The 'cherry red' makeup trend is reigning supreme on TikTok, and Salma Hayek made a strong case for the look's elegance and inherently festive spirit.

If there's any time of year that we'd endorse wearing the best red lipsticks, it would undoubtedly be the holiday season. With the joy and buzz that the holiday season brings, there's no question why you'd want to have your makeup reflect the holiday spirit - and Salma Hayek is just one person we're using as inspiration for how to get the perfect holiday makeup look.

Introducing the newly trending "cherry red" makeup look - the viral beauty sensation that involves incorporating red undertones into your beauty routine. The cherry-inspired beauty trend has captured the attention of people of all ages, but once we saw that Salma Hayek participated by sporting a bright red lip and some complementary red blush, we just knew we had to recreate the look as soon as possible.

Celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta did Salma's makeup in November 2023 for a special event, sweeping crimson hues over her cheeks and lips for the ultimate cherry-fied effect.

In the caption of his Instagram post that showed off Salma's trending beauty look, he revealed which products he used to get the glowing, cherry-red elements: the Major Skin Blush by Patrick Ta in the shade "She's Flushed," as well as his own lipstick in the shade "Why She’s Late."

Shop 'Cherry Red' Makeup for This Holiday Season

L'Absolu Rouge Cream Lipstick View at Debenhams RRP: £24.80 | Rediscover your lips with L'Absolu Rouge Cream Lipstick: luscious comfort, smooth and vibrant red lips with a luminous cream finish. Plumping Lip Glaze View at Debenhams RRP: £16 | Cheery pops of glaze add the perfect splash of colour and shine to your red lip look. Bene Tint Rose Tinted Lip & Cheek Stain 6ml View at Debenhams RRP: £14 | Benefit's doe foot applicator glides right on lips and blends over cheeks for a gorgeous cherry-red look in seconds.

Patrick swept his ruby red lipstick over Salma's full lips, helping them achieve that cherry makeup look that is so festive and apropos for the holiday season. He also took the blush, swiping it lightly all over her cheekbones, to give a naturally flushed effect - perhaps that of when you have a few too many glasses of champagne at the dinner table. (We know you've been there).

Don't just take it from us that cherry red makeup is all the rage in the beauty world - beauty lovers all over the internet, as well as editorial powerhouses like Vogue France, have also endorsed the trend. In fact, the search term "cherry makeup" has garnered over 73 million views on TikTok, with people all over the world attempting their own versions of cherry red makeup.