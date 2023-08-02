One of Salma Hayek’s favorite lip products is on major sale right now

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

In Salma Hayek we trust - and one of her favorite lip products is discounted right now.

The Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in the shade Pillowtalk has long been a favorite among makeup lovers. The neutral shade is perfect for virtually any skin tone, and can work for any occasion, whether you're wearing a full face of glam or just going out to run errands in a streetwear.

Don't take it from us, though - celebs love it just as much as we do. A-listers among the likes of Amal Clooney, Gwyneth Paltrow, Julia Roberts, and yes, Salma Hayek, who wore the shade to the Golden Globes in 2020, all swear by the cult-favorite product. Even former Duchess Meghan Markle is a loyalist to the rosy pink shade.

This rosy shade was one of Charlotte Tilbury's original Lip Cheat lip liners, and almost immediately achieved iconic product status, which prompted the brand to release more products in the same shade.

It's the perfect "your lips but better" shade, which is why it's so beloved by A-listers and every day makeup users alike.

"Noted as the lipstick of the future, Charlotte Tilbury’s Matte Revolution combines the nourishing benefits of a balm with intense, full-pigmented colour," Selfridge's says of the product.

And, luckily, Selfridge's has the product for $5 cheaper than it normally is - with the luxurious every day shade coming in at just $30 a tube.

CHARLOTTE TILBURY Matte Revolution lipstick $30 (£23) | Selfridge's Triglycerides and the perfect blend of waxes ensure smooth glide-on and a satin texture that enables you to build colour from a stain to a full pigmented finish that works for every day.

The product constantly sells out, along with its counterparts, the Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur and the Lip Cheat Lip Liner due to the universality of the shade - so when it's available, we snatch it right up.

The product is so beloved, in fact, that celebs have even worn it to glamorous events like the Met Gala, which clearly signifies that the lip product can withstand even the most stressful of nights.

Don't just take it from us and the A-listers, though - the hundreds of five-star reviews on Sephora's site speak for themselves.

"After all the hype I heard about this color I wanted to see if it was really that good and worth the $$$. After trying it on the first time I felt in love and the color really is such a good everyday lipstick," one fan said of the Matte Revolution lipstick in Pillow Talk.

"This colour is my favourite when it comes to regular wear. It gives a slight tint to the lips without making the lips dry or heavy," another fan reviewed.