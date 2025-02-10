Pamela Anderson just embraced Pantone's Colour of the Year in the form of this classy mani

With February in full swing, if you're keen to ditch moody winter nail colours in favour of something fresher, Pamela Anderson's mocha nails - not unlike the caffeinated drink - promise to be the perfect pick-me-up...

While neutral nails are a classic for this time of year (and when you just want a chic and simple manicure, in general), the 2025 nail trends have highlighted a new, muted hue that might just dethrone your former favourite. Crowned as Pantone's Colour Of The Year, 'Mocha Mousse' and other soft, creamy taupe shades will be making their way into our wardrobes, onto our walls and of course, onto our talons too. Especially now that Pamela Anderson has given it her seal of approval.

Pairing the colour with an equally stylish short square nail shape, Anderson's warm mocha manicure is perfect for February - and every month thereafter. Here's why and how to get the look.

Why Pamela Anderson's mocha nails are the look to request this month

Beige nails can always be relied upon to elevate your look, as they offer a luxe and clean finish that is subtle and complements any outfit or setting. That said, with winter still very much upon us, ditching our burgundy nails - and other cold-weather hues - for light and creamy nudes (and the like) can feel a bit drastic. This is where Pamela Anderson's warm mocha manicure comes in.

The actor has been sporting the hue since the beginning of the year, and on January 8th, we saw just how chic a pairing the colour and square nail shape are - and how well they elevate an outfit.

(Image credit: Getty Images: (L to R) TheStewartofNY/GC Images | Aeon/GC Images)

Even a plaster covering one finger couldn't distract us from her stylish manicure. The mocha-like colour itself is warm but not too warm, understated but not too understated and because of this, perfectly bridges the gap between winter and spring. Making the look all the more ideal for your February nails - a point proven by the actor herself - but also, beyond that, as it's set to trend throughout the year. So mocha is well worth adding to your repertoire now.

How to recreate Pamela Anderson's nails

Nails.INC Caught In The Nude Nail Polish in Shade Maldives Beach View at Amazon RRP: £8 This chic and affordable shade from Nails.INC is a close match to Anderson's mocha-like manicure and is the perfect option for fans of neutral and more minimalistic nail designs. Dior Vernis Nail polish in Shade 449 Dansante View at Dior RRP: £29 Dior's Dansante nail colour is the perfect match to Anderson's nails. It's muted but warm and boasts a gel-like shine, while its formula is bursting with extracts of peony and pistachio to protect your natural talons beneath. essie Nail Polish in Shade 497 Clothing Optional View at Look Fantastic RRP: £8.99 A cheaper alternative to the Dior polish and boasting a very similar warm brown tone is this essie nail polish. The formula offers a glossy finish and is perfect for a quick but elevated at-home manicure.

To recreate Anderson's chic warm brown manicure at home, you will first need to file your nails into a similar shape. Simply trim them down to the desired length and then file the sides, before doing the same along the tip - to give your nails that signature angular square shape.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You can then apply a base coat, or go straight in with two to three coats of your chosen mocha shade - followed by a clear, glossy top coat.