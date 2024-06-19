Boots £35 sellout No7 Beauty Vault is back with £127 worth of products – here's a peak inside and details on how to get one
You won't want to miss this deal
If you're looking to revamp your summer skincare and makeup collection, Boots' No7 Beauty Vault launch needs to be on your radar.
You don't have to wait for Prime Day beauty deals to score big on best-selling skincare and makeup this season. Boots' annual No7 Beauty Vault set is back in July, offering "a curated collection of the season's top beauty picks to keep you glowing all summer long," according to the Boots website.
Boots says the this year's haul includes £127.23 worth of products for just £35 - a truly unbeatable saving - both in-store and online from Wednesday the 3rd of July. However, there is a way you can score early access to avoid missing out on the sought-after launch...
MoneySavingExpert has confirmed that the 2024 set will contain eight items, six of which are full-size, including the Define & Enhance Mascara, Future Renew Day Cream, and Dusty Rose eyeshadow palette.
These three products alone would cost you roughly £58 if you bought them separately, so you are guaranteed an incredible saving. The exact contents of the rest of the set is still under wraps, but last year's vault contained a mixture of skincare, makeup, and nail polish, so we expect similar products for 2024.
This stellar set is always a sell-out, so to be in with the best chance of securing it, you'll want to be signed up to the waitlist here. Signing up to the waitlist gives you one day early exclusive access to shop the vault before it lands in stores or on the Boots website, so it's well worth it to avoid any disappointment.
We will be shopping as soon as the early access link lands in our inbox on the 2nd of July.
Shop No7 bestsellers
The benefits of wearing SPF every day cannot be overstated. This No7 cream helps to protect skin from visible damage caused by UV, such as uneven skin tone, fine lines & wrinkles, and dryness - a complexion essential.
One of No7's top-rated mascaras by customers, this lengthening product has an average of 4/5 stars and is one of the best mascaras for short lashes. For less than £15, it's brilliantly affordable and truly delivers on that falsies length without the fuss.
One of the best face moisturisers for sensitive skin, this simple yet effective cream is perfect for adding a hit of hydration overnight. We swear by No7 moisturisers for noticeable results, and the Essential Moisture range has the added pro of being budget friendly.
