Nigella Lawson's unexpected beauty essential for 'fluttery' smudge-free lashes - and it's cheap to buy

Nigella Lawson attends Australian Fashion Week 2025 on May 13, 2025 in Sydney, Australia. (
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Nigella Lawson has shared the genius trick she uses for perfect mascara application, without dealing with smudging on her bottom lashes.

We've long been in awe of Nigella's ability to look effortlessly glam at all times, so when she shares an insight into her beauty secrets, we're all ears.

Describing the pretty pink Too Faced product as her go-to pick for "bold fluttery length", Nigella added, "I advise applying it to your lower lashes with one of those little interdental brushes."

Writing for The Sunday Times all about her beauty heroes, Nigella continued, "I dab the flossing brush delicately on the mascara applicator, which is anyway less loaded once I’ve done my top lashes, then just lightly touch my lower lashes with it."

Nigella Lawson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And this little hack doesn't even require you to bin the interdental brushes and use a new one each time. She explained, "This being a tubing mascara, all you need to do is run the interdental brush under the tap to clean it for later use, either on your teeth or lashes!"

Fiona McKim, Digital Beauty Editor at woman&home, very much approves of Nigella's creative use of interdental brushes, "I am almost as devoted to my little TePe brushes as I am my best tubing mascara - little did I know they'd make a dream team. Intrigued, I tried this method for myself, and it really does work. The brush picks up the tiniest amount of formula that you can apply individually lash-by-lash, so there's zero smudging under the eyes (an infuriatingly frequent issue for me). 10/10, would try again."

