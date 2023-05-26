Martha Stewart's dermatologist says this one skincare ingredient will help keep your skin looking taut and bouncy

Martha Stewart's dermatologist, Dhaval G. Bhanusali has shared tips on how Martha keeps her skin glowing and youthful - plus, the one ingredient he swears by to keep aging skin taut and bouncy.

Earlier this month, Martha Stewart became the oldest woman to ever grace the cover of Sports Illustrated's swimsuit issue, marking a huge career milestone for the lifestyle mogul. Although, of course, Martha is known for her lifestyle and kitchen ideas and recipes, she has become somewhat of a beauty and skincare influencer as well, inspiring others with her glowing and youthful skin at 81 years old.

Despite what the public has speculated in the past, Martha gave an interview shortly after her Sports Illustrated cover came out where she reinforced that she's never had plastic surgery. So the question remains: How the heck does Martha Stewart get her skin so good?! Luckily, her dermatologist, Dhaval G. Bhanusali, recently gave an interview where he explained a key part of her skincare regime and his top tips for keeping her skin looking healthy and taut - and we're stealing all of them!

(Image credit: NBC / Contributor)

There are a lot of skincare ingredients out there that estheticians and dermatologists tout as being effective in a skincare routine, but Dr. Bhanusali says that there is one ingredient Martha uses that reigns supreme in terms of efficacy: retinol creams and serums.

"A lot of people really sleep on retinoids and how much they can really do," he said. Retinol increases cellular turnover, helping to ensure your skin stays blemish-free and glowing for as long as possible. He recommends starting on it as early as your teen years, but if you're way past your teen years, don't worry - it's never too late.

Aside from effective skincare ingredients, Dr. Bhanusali stresses the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle, regardless of age. "I have to always get the elephant out of the room with somebody like Martha: she's literally the healthiest human being I've ever met," he says.

NAD+ Recovery Serum, $65 (£52) | Naderma Wondering how to use retinol? Simply dab this nighttime serum onto your skin before bed to help reverse visible signs of aging and even out skin tone - helping you look just like Martha in no time!

According to Dr. Bhanusali, Martha takes her diet and exercise very seriously. "She grows her food on her farm, she gets up every morning and has the best green juice on Earth. I've had it before — it's incredible," he says. She also mentioned in her Sports Illustrated cover story that she focuses on going to pilates at least twice a week to stay strong, and has kept up with the workout classes even after shooting her bathing suit cover.

Plus, as cliche as it may sound, Dr. Bhanusali says that an outer glow isn't really possible without an inner glow - aka, radiating kindness and love. "That inner glow — I know it sounds super cliché, but it's honest, and you see it with people all the time," he said.