Martha Stewart continues to be iconic as she cheekily teases reaction to history-making Sports Illustrated cover

Martha Stewart has no time for rumors of plastic surgery – and she also has no time for the many men sliding into her DMs since the release of her epic Sports Illustrated cover.

In the most Martha Stewart of ways, the iconic 81-year-old isn’t afraid to share her honest opinions on everything from finding a new man to hitting back at critics of her historic magazine cover.

Earlier this week, the legendary television host and lifestyle guru made history as she became the oldest woman to ever pose on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

(Image credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

And that iconic move has been well received, according to the woman herself.

“I've gotten a few inquiries. Just a couple,” she told entertainment Tonight. Teasingly, she didn’t name names as to who slid into her DMs.

And that’s probably because entering into a new romance isn't one of her priorities now, as she noted that she's “still working really hard.”

“You have to make time for certain things. My garden is very important,” she said, before sharing that her grandchildren are currently the most important thing in her life. “It's the best. I have two amazing grandchildren.”

(Image credit: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

While her own man might not be a priority, her tireless energy and work ethic might open the doors to a leading man on screen.

She revealed, “Maybe I'll do a movie or one of the great series' that's on now,” adding that she's confident she'll “find the right leading man” to star alongside her.

And maybe she’ll find him in one of her DMs!

So, we know she’s not here for coyness about her personal life – but there’s another thing Martha Stewart isn’t here for. And that’s people trying to shame her for looking and feeling good.

When asked by Variety if accusations of surgery get to her, she was quick to dismiss it.

(Image credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

“I’ve had absolutely no plastic surgery whatsoever. I have very healthy, good hair. I drink green juice every day. I take my vitamins. I eat very healthfully. I have very good skin doctors. I’m very careful in the sun. I wear hats and I wear sunblock every single day.”

“I think the world has embraced the fact that you can be whoever you are whenever you want to be it,” she said. “That's really what I think is helping. I think it's helping people. You put on a bathing suit and you feel good about it. [People are] trying a little harder to keep your good health, your good looks, your good skin, your good hair.”

Martha also deserves some applause for taking on the inevitable criticism on social media.

Hitting back at anyone suggesting her photos have been overly edited, “They’re very good. There are only a few naysayers saying, ‘The pictures are over-retouched.’ But they’re not. They are incredibly accurate pictures. I was really pleased that there was not much airbrushing.”