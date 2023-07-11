Martha Stewart *loves* this drugstore lotion - and it’s on sale for Prime Day
One of the 81-year-old's favorite skincare products is on sale for Prime Day 2023 and we're buying it immediately
Martha Stewart swears by this drugstore lotion - and luckily for us, it's discounted for Prime Day 2023.
It's no secret that Martha Stewart, our favorite Food Network star, selfie queen, and lifestyle icon, looks absolutely incredible, with her skin being a particularly enviable factor, at age 81. She has admitted publicly many times in the past that she has never gotten plastic surgery, which leaves us perpetually wondering - how does Martha get her skin so damn good?
Although, of course, Martha likely has access to the best dermatologists and products, but it turns out that she religiously uses a certain drugstore product that is not only extremely effective, but also very affordable. And if we're going to trust anyone for product recs, it's going to be the woman who just was hailed the oldest woman to ever pose for the Swimsuit cover of Sports Illustrated.
Yes, folks, Martha is just like one of us and uses drugstore products - and her fave, per an article about Martha's makeup routine on the Martha Stewart site, is the L’Oreal Paris’ True Match Lumi Glotion, which is just under $13 on Amazon.
According to the Martha's makeup artist Daisy Toye, this multihyphenate product also makes the perfect smooth base for makeup application - aka, it acts as one of the best tinted moisturizers, as well as a primer and highlighter all in one, which essentially makes it the perfect summer skincare product. Let's be honest, we can't always be bothered to put on a full face, especially when we know we'll likely sweat it off anyway.
L’Oréal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion, $13 (£10) | Amazon
Instantly hydrate and luminize your skin for an all over, natural glow with Lumi Glotion, which comes in four versatile shades and serves as the ultimate base for a dewy and healthy complexion.
The product, which has over 18,000 5-star reviews on Amazon, is totally versatile for anyone's makeup bag, boasting glycerin as an ingredient for a hydrating agent.
Since most of the other products Martha uses on a daily basis are pretty pricey and luxurious (aka, Westman Atelier blush, Yves Saint Laurent Touche Eclat concealer), we have to trust that if she swears by a drugstore product, it must be a good one.
Don't just take it from Martha, though - the reviews hype the product up and let the results speak for themselves.
"I’ve been using this product for years now and recommended it to many friends and strangers," one user said on Amazon.
"I love this primer! It smoothes out all those little bumps on your faces and helps to fill in pores so that your foundation has a perfect canvas to stay on," another woman shared.
Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer. She covers celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news but is also obsessed with internet trends - you can find her reciting trending TikTok sounds out loud at any given time.
After winning multiple student journalism awards for her investigative work, she graduated from Hofstra University in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
